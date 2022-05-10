9 low maintenance indoor plants to invest in for new plant parents

Are you someone who has just spent hours on Pinterest searching for calming bedroom aesthetics and now wants to indulge in some plant therapy? These low maintenance indoor plants are perfect.

Starting out on an indoor plant journey can be quite overwhelming. From planning the right plant to bring home to learning how to care for them, you never know where to begin. The fact that some plants are much harder to care for and require a lot of attention only adds up to the challenge. If you want to amp up your indoor space with plants but are new to parenting plants, low maintenance indoor plants are the best. We have curated a list of the best plants to start with.

Low maintenance indoor plants for new plant parents

Snake plant

There’s a reason we are beginning this list with a snake plant. This is one of the most low maintenance indoor plants out there. Leave them out in the sun for days, leave them in a dark room for days and don’t water them for long stretches — they will still thrive. In fact, snake plants love to get dry between watering sessions, and they grow the best in dry conditions. Stock up on a bunch of snake plants, and be rest assured that they will keep growing at their own pace without any care.

Spider plant

These plants retain water quite well, so even if you forget to water these for a few days, they won’t complain. They grow fast in a bright and sunny space, but they can handle darker conditions pretty well. The spider plant is also air-purifying. It is effective in removing harmful chemicals from the air, such as carbon monoxide, xylene, formaldehyde and toluene. That’s what makes this a great low maintenance indoor plant.

Tradescantia Zebrina or Wandering Jew

These are gorgeous plants and will light up any indoor space wherever you decide to keep them. They grow pretty fast, so they will mature in no time. They are also extremely easy to care for and are perfect for beginner plant parents. If you want to keep this plant happy, place it in bright indirect light, water only when the top inch of soil dries out and see it thrive. Just make sure you watch out for yellow leaves, which could mean you’re overwatering them and need to cut down on that.

Chinese evergreen

It’s popular, durable and a great option for the most low maintenance indoor plants. Also known as the Silver Bay Aglaonema, these plants have a pretty painted look and require almost no effort to stay alive and kicking. It does not need a lot of watering, so you can wait till the soil completely dries out between waterings. It needs a little light though, so make sure not to keep it in a dark, dingy space.

Red Aglaonema

This is that plant that will treat you well with its beautiful red-tinted leaves even if you don’t care for it enough. This low maintenance indoor plant is tolerant of any condition you keep it in. Low light? No problem. Too bright light? No problem. Going out of town for a couple of weeks, so you can’t water it? No problem. Don’t have a big enough pot? No problem either since this plant can grow in restricted spaces. Just make sure of one thing, that you don’t overwater it.

Succulents

If you have no time to spare to water your plants, buy succulents. They can survive in extreme conditions without no water for weeks. In fact, the ideal amount of watering these plants should be getting is twice a month. They are tiny, so you can pot them in cute little planters and keep them in any corner of your house.

Monstera

Known and loved for their tropical look, your home can look like a beachside cafe with this statement low maintenance indoor plant. They can grow as big as monsters depending on the size of the pot they are growing in, hence the name. Apart from their ornamental value, they are also known for air purification, dehumidifying, feng shui, reduced stress, and improved workplace.

Wax plant

Apart from being low maintenance, non-toxic, and air purifying, the wax plant is one plant that does not require repotting very often, and is extremely easy to propagate from cuttings. A trailing plant, like money plants, the plant features thick, waxy leaves. You just need to place it in a bright spot

Jade plant

A type of succulent, a healthy jade plant is plump and glossy. They need bright, indirect sunlight to thrive, but even if you keep them away from sunlight, they are going to do okay. But the best part is that you do not need to water them regularly. They can retain a lot of water and thus, do not require a lot of watering. If it receives its best conditions, jade plants grow fast and propagate fast from cuttings.