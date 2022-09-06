30 most inspiring life quotes to get you sailing smooth through life

Life is a bit daunting at times, bet we all agree. Between big decisions and milestones, there are so many things that we probably do not even have the time to ponder upon. These inspiring life quotes are your go-to when you need a little pick-me-up or just want to give a positive turn to your day.

Woke up and don’t feel ready to seize the day? Or know someone who’s going through a big life change? Or just simply feeling too overwhelmed in the moment? These inspiring life quotes will change the way you look at life. No, we are not claiming to change your lives, but these quotes will restore your faith in the good and the immense strength you hold within yourself. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 30 most inspiring life quotes.

Most inspiring life quotes to swear by

“Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer

“The events in our lives happen in a sequence in time, but in their significance to ourselves they find their own order the continuous thread of revelation.” — Eudora Welty

“The time is always right to do what is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“Life is not a spectator sport. If you’re going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you’re wasting your life.” — Jackie Robinson

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain

“The older you get, the more fragile you understand life to be. I think that’s good motivation for getting out of bed joyfully each day.” — Julia Roberts

“It takes a deep commitment to change and an even deeper commitment to grow.” — Ralph Ellison

“Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“Being a successful person is not necessarily defined by what you have achieved, but by what you have overcome.” — Fannie Flagg

“You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space.” — Johnny Cash

“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” — William Faulkner

“The secret to getting ahead is getting started.” — Mark Twain

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” -Steve Jobs

“If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.” -James Cameron

“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altshuler

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” -Aristotle

“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” -Maya Angelou

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” -Abraham Lincoln

“The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.” -Tony Robbins

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” -Mae West

“Do not let making a living prevent you from making a life.” -John Wooden

“Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved.” -D. H. Lawrence

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” -Robert Frost

“Life is trying things to see if they work.” -Ray Bradbury

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” -Thomas A. Edison

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it”. -Henry David Thoreau

“If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time.” -Steve Jobs

“I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” -Thomas Jefferson

“Don’t be distracted by criticism. Remember — the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you.” -Zig Ziglar

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Carl Heyerdahl, Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Nathan Lemon