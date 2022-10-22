7 motivational Hindi songs to help you get through tough times

When we are faced with tough times, going gets tough. These motivational Hindi songs are just what you need to pick you up.

Life and its many stresses- the older we get, the more we realise that life is a series of ups and downs. When we are faced with downs, we hit new lows. It might be a bad day at work, or tensions at home or something else. But when we are having a bad time, it keeps spiralling out of control at such times, what helps is a great pick-me-up song and some alone time. We all have our own ways to unwind from stress, but these motivational Hindi songs will do a great job of amping it up.

Motivational Hindi songs to help you get through tough times

Chak de India

Nothing like this song for the ultimate pick-me-up. This motivational Hindi song might have been composed for the hockey team in the movie, but it has etched in our minds forever. Whatever sport you are watching, or even if you are just having a bad time, trust Sukhvinder Singh’s voice to do the needful.

Kar Har Maidan Fateh

The lyrics of this motivational Hindi song is all you need on a bad day. The song talks about breaking out of shackles and making the world your oyster. Only when you have perseverance and determination, you will win all your battles.

Ziddi Dil

A stubborn heart can get you anywhere in your life if you have set your goals. This song from Mary Kom might talk about the boxer’s life and struggles, but you can listen to this song anytime you feel low in life. The lyrics paired with Vishal Dadlani’s powerful voice will make you forget all your problems.

Ye Honsla

This soulful number is not your regular peppy number. It is slow, soft and if you listen carefully, it will give you plenty of life lessons. Raahon pe kaantein bikhre agar, uspe toh phir bhi chalna hi hai talks about how you have to keep walking even though life isn’t a bed of roses.

Patakha Guddi

One of Alia Bhatt’s best career performances, Patakha Guddi is a motivational Hindi song about young women, asking them to be carefree and soar high like a kite. Just what we need in today’s world.

Allah Ke Bande

Kailash Kher’s soulful rendition is about an injured bird trying to spread its wings and fly again, this song reminds us that no situation in life is permanent. Even if you are wounded or shot down, you will fly again. Just have faith in God and everything shall be fine again.

Phir Se Ud Chala

This motivational Hindi song was so ahead of its time. Talking about the unyielding dreams of an artist, this song is about finding yourself and allowing yourself that time to come out of your cocoon to become the best version of yourself. Mohit Chauhan is simply magical, ain’t he?

All Images: Courtesy Screenshots