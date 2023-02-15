Looking to vent out your anger? Rage rooms might be the answer

Do you remember that one episode on Sex Education where the girl gang including Maeve and Aimee go into a secluded garage to break things? I was personally very impressed by the idea and thought to myself that it could be a good stress buster for me. A little research concluded that rage rooms were a very utopian concept till 2017 in India. The West had already hopped on the bandwagon in 2016 and soon enough a few anger rooms also opened up across our country.

Google ‘Rage Rooms in India’ and you will be surprised to find that many break rooms have been set up across the country since 2017. It is safe to say that rage rooms are the need of the hour, considering the fast-paced, overwhelming times we are living in. And a good break where you are able to vent out your outrage sounds just about right during the testing times. Let’s explore this cathartic concept of rage room and everything we know so far.

Are rage rooms becoming popular in India?

The first rage rooms allegedly existed in Japan in 2008 or earlier. Soon other countries like Serbia, United Kingdom, USA and Argentina joined the club. In India, one can find these anger rooms in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and other places. Reportedly, women come in more numbers to break stuff at such experiential spaces. India is seeing more and more rage rooms popping up every year.

Where can you find break rooms in India?

The first anger room was set up in Indore. Cafe Bhadaas allows its customers to break anything and everything they find in a room. The café also serves delicious food that you can relish after spending so much energy. Bengaluru’s first rage room opened quite recently in 2023. Called ‘Rage Room’, a person is allowed to break items made of glass, metal, plastic, and more. Rage rooms are a great way to channel any frustration that you may have.

Hyderabad got its first setup in 2022. It is another venture following the same concept of letting people safely channel their anger. It becomes a space for people to act in an aggressive manner and let all the wrath out.

How does it work?

The only condition to enter an anger room is that you have to be above 18 years of age. You are asked to sign a waiver and off you go. You are provided with safety gear and bats that you can use to smash things. Rage room owners purchase scrap items that are no longer in use and place it in rooms for you to destroy. You can pay a minimal amount ranging from INR 200-2000 for 15-45 minutes of a breaking and smashing session.

Is destroying things a healthy way to deal with stress?

Dr Christopher Groot, an associate lecturer at the University of Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences told VICE, “Emotions are something that needs occasional venting or catharsis and the notion that venting by smashing things is a healthy thing isn’t supported by science. To make a long story short, maladaptive things can feel good at the moment but are likely to be harmful in the longer term.’

However, many therapists in the West recommend rage rooms to address anxiety. It is a grey space, if you may. Clinical psychologist Dr Sarah Allen told Oprah Daily, “It’s actually not good for us to be in that constant state of stress, so anything that is going to make us feel less stressed is going to be good for us. And having a safe release of that pent-up energy, if that’s in a rage room, I guess that might be helpful for some people.”

Find the nearest rage room in your city

Cafe Bhadaas in Indore

Address: DKN Vijay Nagar, Scheme No 74C

Price: INR 300 for two people

Timings: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Visit their website here.

Rage Room in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage Room Bangalore (@rageroombangalore)

Address: 14-3, Pattalamma Temple Rd, Basavanagudi

Price: Starting from INR 299

Timings: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Visit their website here.

The Rage Room in Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rage Room Hyderabad (@therageroomhyd)

Address: Road No 24, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur

Price: Starting from INR 800

Timings: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Visit their website here.

Hero Image: Courtesy Daniel Becerra/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Dmitry Vechorko/Unsplash