Reasons to step out into the sunlight and get in your everyday vitamin D fix

From getting the perfect shots for the ‘gram to staving off bone damage – there’s plenty of benefits to touching some grass. Courtesy of the megadoses of Vitamin D that sunlight exposure brings with it. Here’s all about the importance of the nutrient.

For several years now, numerous studies have pointed to the irony of Vitamin D deficiency in a sunlight-abundant, tropical country like India. As per a recent study conducted by a popular online drug pharmacy, about 76 percent of the population – or one in three Indians – are lacking in the nutrient. In part, this could point to the big-city life which often comes with closed-off apartments, air conditioning, and a culture of staying in. This was primarily seen in Vadodara and Surat, followed by Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam – all regions that see plenty of sun.The challenge, then, is to get sun exposure the right way so as to maximise its benefits and truly embrace healthy living. Here’s a quick guide to the same, along with all the benefits you can expect.

10 minutes of early morning sunlight a day keeps Vitamin D deficiency away

As per a report by The Indian Express that looked into this particular research – the ask to beat said deficiency isn’t too complicated. Just about 10-15 minutes out and about in the morning will do the trick. The only catch? Have your upper and lower limbs uncovered for better absorption. If you lead a busy lifestyle, you could do this while sipping your morning cup of ‘Joe, reading the newspaper, or just scrolling through Instagram. Reportedly, although supplements are effective at tackling deficiencies, patients are quick to report drop in levels after the course ends. The key is to find natural ways to get the nutrient in and considering how studies report that the skin produces more vitamin D in the early part of the day – this technique works well.

Certain factors prevent Vitamin D absorption, let’s know about it

Few things might come in the way of absorption. These include:

Age: The process of absorption slows down considerably among the elderly, due to reduced levels of the substance that converts UVB light into the vitamin D precursor. This lowered response to light can go down to about a 50 percent reduction, often translating to a need for supplementation.

Skin colour: Melanin, the substance in the skin that makes it dark, competes for UVB with the substance in the skin that starts the production of Vitamin D. People with dark skin hence take longer to make the same amount of Vitamin D as their light-skinned counterparts. This means they need longer sun exposure to get their everyday requirements in.

Sunscreen usage: Since sunscreen works by blocking UVB light, it is widely stated that it lowers the levels of Vitamin D absorbed. But, Harvard Health points out, few people apply enough to block it all or use it irregularly so the jury is still out on the effects on sunscreen on absorption. To play it safe, opt for the 10-minute method listed above without any sunscreen on.

Weight: Body fat stores Vitamin D – in hopes to store it for when production runs dry. However, numerous studies have found that obesity has the opposite effect, lowering vitamin D levels as well as bioavailability of the nutrient.

Geography: The further a spot is from the equator, the less vitamin-D-producing UVB light reaches the surface of the earth – making it harder for people to absorb the nutrient. An area with higher pollution is also affected since carbon particles in their air absorb UVB rays.

Other factors: People with kidney or liver disease and those only receiving sunlight through a window or other such surfaces will not be able to absorb Vitamin D too well.

Getting enough Vitamin D is crucial to overall health and wellbeing

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin – which means it’s absorbed along with dietary fats and stored in the body’s fatty tissue and liver. Over time, levels of this nutrient decrease, affecting bone health, immunity, and mental health. The vitamin is key to staving off infections and depression, keeping heart healthy, and preventing a stroke. Supplements can make up for the deficiency – however they need to be consumed under medical supervision and incorporated alongside other, more natural techniques for sustainability. The recommended intake for most adults is set at 400 – 600 IU per day by the government. For adults over 70, the RDA goes up to 800 IU.

Food that aids in vitamin absorption routine

Besides supplements and sun exposure, food is a reliable way to get some Vitamin D in. Foods like fatty fishes like salmon and tuna, egg yolk, cod liver oil, beef liver, shrimp, and fortified cereal, milk, and yoghurt are good options to go with.

