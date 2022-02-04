South Korean company launches ‘Kosk’, a mask that covers just the nose

A South Korean company has created a unique face mask named Kosk that allows the wearer to just cover the nose and comfortably eat and drink whenever they want to without having to completely remove it.

COVID-19 has certainly made it difficult for people to dine out since one has to remove the mask to eat. All face masks available in the market today cover the nose and mouth, which means that people who wish to eat outside have no option but to keep both their noses and mouths uncovered.

What is kosk and how does it work?

A unique product by Atman

Sensing the opportunity, Atman, a company in South Korea, launched a mask that is just for the nose and leaves your mouth uncovered.

Kosk, the mask, is essentially a two-piece PPE. Its unique design allows the wearer to fold the mask from over the mouth only. In other words, the nose remains covered even when eating or drinking.

According to The Guardian, the word “kosk” is a portmanteau of the Korean word “ko”, which means nose, and the English word mask.

Reports indicate that the mask is tagged as KF80. The ‘KF’ stands for Korean Filter and the number indicates the percentage efficiency of the mask in filtering out particles as small as 0.3 microns. This means that any KF80 mask can filter out 0.3 micron particles with up to 80 percent efficiency.

Atman is retailing the product for KRW 9,800 (approximately USD 8.10) for a box containing 10 kosk. The product can be bought at South Korean e-commerce major Coupang.

How are people on social media reacting to kosk

The news of the mask’s launch was received with mixed reactions on social media.

While many criticised the mask for ignoring the fact that coronavirus can spread via the mouth as well, others held a different view on the ground that it at least enables the wearer to dine while being more at ease.

According to 9 News, Professor Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology within Deakin’s Institute for Health Transformation, said that Kosk was a “strange idea” but “better than nothing”.

Bennett said that it might reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 for someone who breathed mainly through their nose.

“It probably makes a marginal difference,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that a nose-only mask has been launched. In 2021, researchers in Mexico created a mask that covered only the nose.

But it was meant to be used under a regular mask for added protection especially when wearers removed the regular one for food consumption.

