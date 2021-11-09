Light your shoulders on fire with this 15-minute strength and boxing workout from SWEAT’s Monica Jones

Trainer and boxing aficionado, Monica Jones, is one of the newest talents to join the SWEAT app entourage. The highly skilled trainer’s four-week HIIT with Monica program is perfect for beginners and combines high-intensity movements and shadow boxing to help improve fighting techniques while boosting overall fitness. Her goal, however, is to use exercise to make you feel empowered and comfortable in your skin, she explains.

“My HIIT with Monica program is about rising to the occasion, going all in, and finding fulfilment in yourself,” says Jones. “When we push to the edge of our comfort zone, challenge ourselves, and learn what we are capable of, we grow, have fun, and discover self-love on the journey.”

To give you a taste of what her program is all about, Jones created an exclusive 15-minute strength and boxing circuit — check it out below! The workout will challenge your coordination and stamina with six full-body movements that are geared toward strengthening your shoulders and core, improving your posture, and enhancing your overall fitness. If you love sweating, but hate wasting time, this short but spicy workout is exactly what the doctor ordered.

While the exclusive routine doesn’t include a specified warm-up or cool-down, Jones recommends squeezing in some basic moves before getting started to help increase your range of motion and reduce injury. For a warm-up, Jones recommends three to five minutes of moderate-intensity cardio, such as jogging in place or jumping rope, to help rev up your heart rate and warm up your muscles. She also recommends doing some dynamic stretches — such as leg swings and torso twists.

Following the boxing workout, Jones suggests doing a three to five-minute cool-down, which could include going for a short walk to slowly bring your heart rate back down to a resting state or practising static stretching by holding a single position for at least 20 seconds. This will increase your flexibility to improve your range of motion in life and during your next workouts. Plus, a proper cool-down will also help protect you against cramping and lingering soreness.

15-minute interval boxing workout from Monica Jones

How it works: Complete each exercise back to back and perform each movement for 45 seconds. Quickly transition into the next exercise with no breaks in between. Repeat for three laps total.

What you’ll need: a yoga mat and open space

Front jacks

A. Stand with both feet together and arms raised directly in front of body so that they’re parallel to the floor. This is your starting position.

B. Jump both feet outward so that they’re wider than hips. Simultaneously, swing arms back so that they’re in line with feet.

C. Quickly jump both feet back inward and swing arms in front to return to starting positions.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

Hover to shoulder tap

A. Start on all fours with toes tucked under, knees below hips, and hands directly below shoulders. Keep spine neutral and shoulder blades down and back. This is your starting position.

B. Engage core and lift both knees until they’re hovering just off the mat.

C. Keeping core tight, knees hovering, and hips parallel to the floor, reach across body with left hand and tap right shoulder.

D. Lower left hand and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

Uppercuts

A. Stand in a split stance with left foot forward and right foot back. Raise arms slightly and bend elbows to position arms into what is called a “guard position.” Hands should be in fists on either side of the chin.

B. Perform an uppercut by punching upward with the right hand while keeping elbow tucked and rotating right hip and heel.

C. Return to guard position and perform an uppercut with left hand while keeping elbow tucked and rotating left hip and heel.

D. Continue alternating.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

Superman pull back

A. Begin by lying on the stomach with both legs extended behind and toes tucked. Extend arms overhead with palms facing toward the mat to form a straight line from hands to feet. Draw belly button in toward spine to engage core. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Lift head, chest, and arms off of the mat while simultaneously lifting both legs off the mat and pointing toes.

C. Keeping core braced, draw shoulder blades back and down, pull elbows into sides, and keep chest proud (think: open and up). Exhale and extend arms back out in front.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

Sit-up to jab cross

A. Start by lying flat on back with elbows bent and hands in fists. Bend knees and plant feet firmly on the mat. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Keeping heels planted, lift head, shoulder blades, and torso off of the mat. Lengthen spine to sit up tall.

C. Exhale and, one at a time, extend arms out in front so as to punch the air.

D. Inhale. Slowly lower torso, shoulder blades, and head down to the mat and return to starting position.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

Punch jacks

A. Start by standing in a split stance with left foot forward and right foot back. Bring arms into a guard position.

B. Jump into the air and switch stances to land with right foot forward. At the same time, punch forward by extending the left arm out in front while internally rotating left wrist so that palm is facing down.

C. Quickly jump again and switch stances to land with left foot forward. At the same time, punch forward by extending the right arm out in front while internally rotating right wrist so that palm is facing down.

D. Continue alternating between the right and left sides.

Repeat for 45 seconds.

