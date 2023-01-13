How to protect yourself from the cold weather conditions?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense and isolated cold wave conditions for the next week in northern plains of India. Along with cold wave, cities in the northern belt are likely to experience dense fog as well. Temperatures in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to fall further in the coming week as per several reports. With extreme cold weather conditions prevailing in the northern region, it is particularly important to take care of one’s health. From adding those extra layers of clothing to staying indoors as much as possible, it is essential to keep a few things in mind when it comes to taking care of oneself during freezing temperatures.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has shared a list of do’s and don’ts that you must follow during this cold weather conditions. In order to protect yourself from the cold temperatures in Delhi and other parts of the northern region, it is imperative to follow the following tips.

Tips to beat the cold weather conditions in northern regions

Wear warm clothes and keep ample winter clothing to beat the cold

Do not step out in the cold until necessary

Wear mittens instead of gloves as they are warmer

Keep a check on weather updates

Increase the intake of hot beverages

Store adequate water in case pipes freeze due to cold weather

Take care of elderly and children

Keep a stock of emergency supplies handy

#ColdWave | Avoid the effects of cold wave by following these do’s and don’ts. pic.twitter.com/uIg89ZzUit — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) January 13, 2023

For people staying in the hilly regions, the NDMA has rolled out a video in which it talks about the plausible effects of cold weather conditions like – frost bites, hypothermia, and swelling in the lungs. It has also listed the do’s and don’ts in order to survive the chilly hilly weather conditions.

#ColdWave | Do’s and don’ts for people residing in hilly regions 👇 pic.twitter.com/lX2Z9K0cIS — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) January 13, 2023

It has similarly released a video specifically targeting the elderly people wherein it tells how the senior citizens should be taking care during the cold wave.

Take care and protect yourself from the biting cold during these winter months.

