facebook
Home > Living > Wellness > How to protect yourself from the cold weather conditions?
How to protect yourself from the cold weather conditions?
Living
13 Jan 2023 05:10 PM

How to protect yourself from the cold weather conditions?

Romaa Daas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense and isolated cold wave conditions for the next week in northern plains of India. Along with cold wave, cities in the northern belt are likely to experience dense fog as well. Temperatures in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to fall further in the coming week as per several reports. With extreme cold weather conditions prevailing in the northern region, it is particularly important to take care of one’s health. From adding those extra layers of clothing to staying indoors as much as possible, it is essential to keep a few things in mind when it comes to taking care of oneself during freezing temperatures.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has shared a list of do’s and don’ts that you must follow during this cold weather conditions. In order to protect yourself from the cold temperatures in Delhi and other parts of the northern region, it is imperative to follow the following tips.

Tips to beat the cold weather conditions in northern regions

  • Wear warm clothes and keep ample winter clothing to beat the cold
  • Do not step out in the cold until necessary
  • Wear mittens instead of gloves as they are warmer
  • Keep a check on weather updates
  • Increase the intake of hot beverages
  • Store adequate water in case pipes freeze due to cold weather
  • Take care of elderly and children
  • Keep a stock of emergency supplies handy

For people staying in the hilly regions, the NDMA has rolled out a video in which it talks about the plausible effects of cold weather conditions like – frost bites, hypothermia, and swelling in the lungs. It has also listed the do’s and don’ts in order to survive the chilly hilly weather conditions.

It has similarly released a video specifically targeting the elderly people wherein it tells how the senior citizens should be taking care during the cold wave.

Take care and protect yourself from the biting cold during these winter months.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are some cold weather safety tips?

Answer: Wearing adequate warm clothes, mittens and gloves, keeping yourself hydrated, sipping on hot beverages, are some of the safety tips to follow during this cold weather.

Question: How do you protect your body from the cold weather?

Answer: Wear ample woolen clothes, and stay indoors as much as possible in order to protect your body from the cold weather.

Question: How do I protect myself from a cold wave?

Answer: Do not step out unless its absolutely necessary, keep yourselves warm and stay alert regarding the weather updates. These are a few things you can do to protect yourself from a cold wave.

Question: What should I do if I'm in the cold?

Answer: Try to stay warm by indulging in hot beverages, wear enough warm clothes, and appropriate shoes, gloves, scarves, caps, etc.

Cold Weather Delhi Winters winters
How to protect yourself from the cold weather conditions?

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.