Which workouts are tipped to be the most popular in 2023?

What kind of workout plan should you choose to accomplish your New Year’s resolutions? According to a study, the 12-3-30 method, based on walking on a treadmill, looks set to be a top fitness trend for 2023.

For fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike, there’s an almost infinite number of workout plans and activities to choose from. However, some are more popular than others. Recent research* from the British health club chain PureGym ranked the 20 most popular workouts for 2023, ranked by % increase in Google searches from July to Sept 2021 vs July to September 2022.

What are the top workout plans for 2023?

With a strong increase in search interest, up 308% year-on-year, the 12-3-30 method tops this ranking of top fitness trends for 2023. The numbers in the name 12-3-30 refer to the settings to be entered on a treadmill. The incline is set to 12, the speed to 3 and the session lasts 30 minutes. Created by the influencer Lauren Giraldo, this workout, to be performed five times a week, is very popular on the social network TikTok. “Walking is a fantastic cardiovascular activity and adding the incline will help to increase the heart rate — improving cardiovascular health and endurance. This exercise is also much gentler on the joints than running or jogging, making this an excellent choice for different age groups and fitness levels,” explains PureGym personal trainer, Laura Eaton, in a statement.

In second place is Crossfit, with a search interest increase of 173.21% in one year. Created in the early 2000s in California, this high-intensity workout can be practiced alone, but usually the “WOD,” or “Workout Of the Day,” is done in groups. This makes it possible to build a community around the training sessions. The promised effects of this activity include fat loss, building muscle and gaining strength.

More moderate forms of exercise

Far from the pursuit of performance, more moderate forms of exercise also are well represented in this ranking. In fourth place, is “75 soft,” with an increase of 124% in search interest compared to the previous year. Launched as a response to the “75 Hard Challenge,” a physical and mental program including high intensity exercise and a strict diet, to be followed for 75 days, the “75 soft” approach allows more freedom. It is based on 4 rules: do 45 minutes of exercise per day, eat healthily and drink alcohol only on special occasions, read 10 pages of a book per day, and finally drink three liters of water per day. Elsewhere in this top 20 of fitness trends for 2023, interest in Pilates is up 83.60% and searches for yoga are up 49.72%.

One of the big losers in this ranking is the world of virtual fitness. After booming during the Covid-19 pandemic, online classes appear to be losing their shine. In fact, “virtual fitness challenges” have seen a 45.76% fall in search interest year-on-year, and searches for “virtual fitness classes” fell by 45.45%. Still, that hasn’t stopped Netflix and Nike from pairing up to offer fitness classes as of the beginning of 2023.

Methodology: PureGym compiled 125 different fitness trends by tracking all of those mentioned in news articles covering “fitness trends” over the 2019-2022 period. The trends were then analyzed using Google Keyword Planner. Monthly global search volumes on Google in July-September 2021 and July-September 2022 were studied, and the percentage increase/decrease for each trend was calculated to provide the final ranking.

Hero and Featured Images: Photography Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.