Here’s how physical activity can lessen the severity of COVID-19 infection

While the world was ready for the new normal and was getting back to living life with COVID-19, the alarmingly rising cases in China has once again brought back the worry. Protocols have been put in place to prevent another wave of coronavirus scare and people are being asked to stay safe. According to research held at a South African laboratory, the new variant could cause worse illness than the omicron strain. So, how can you protect yourself? It’s as simple as engaging in physical activity every day. According to COVID guidelines, exercising can help decrease the severity of the virus infection.

A recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine researched the connection between physical activity and COVID-19. The study claimed that people who engaged in any kind of physical activity before contracting the infection, had less severe COVID-19 outcomes. Hence, the new Covid guidelines stress the importance of exercising.

How can physical activity help lessen severe COVID-19 symptoms?

Several health issues are linked to a lack of physical activity including problems like being overweight, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. These health issues are also associated with a more prominent risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, making lack of physical activity a possible risk factor. The Covid guidelines suggest that one may double up exercising with proper and timely vaccination to keep severe coronavirus symptoms at bay.

How much exercise does one need to do?

Moving our bodies, even if it’s just walking, provides many benefits. The study suggested that people who were active for at least 150 minutes per week were safe from severe COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, anyone who engaged in any kind of physical activity for over 10 minutes per week also had some protection against severe COVID related illness or death, but not as effective as someone who was exercising for 150 minutes.

According to WHO Covid exercise guidelines, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both is good for your health.

Tips on how to achieve your everyday physical activity goal

The following recommendations shared by WHO under their COVID exercise guidelines suggest that one can achieve their exercising goals easily at home, without any special equipment and with limited space. Let’s take a look at what can one do

Take short active breaks

Short breaks where you engage yourself in some sort of physical activity add up to the weekly goals. Dancing, and performing domestic chores such as cleaning, cooking, etc. are some of the many ways to stay active at home.

Join an online exercise class.

You may find many free exercise classes on YouTube. Join one of these classes and make sure you take some time out to work out. Be careful of your form if you are a beginner and don’t hurt yourself while exercising.

Walk as much as you can

Who says going out and walking is the only way it has to be? At home, walking around a small space or walking on the spot can help you stay active. Stand or walk around your home while you are on a call. Try and stand up as much as possible. And if you plan to step out, take precautions while heading out for a walk.

Head to a gym

If nothing else works out, head to the gym. Make sure you are following the COVID guidelines while exercising and keeping safe. Join a meditation class if it helps you relax and make sure you eat healthy while you’re busy during those extra calories.

Hero Image: Courtesy Chander R/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Yulissa Tagle/Unsplash