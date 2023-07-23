The Chanakya and KNMA come together for an evening celebrating art & luxury

We at Lifestyle Asia India experienced a confluence of luxury and art as The Chanakya unveiled ‘Opulent Artistry’ in association with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

The importance of public artworks is manifold. It doesn’t simply beautify a space but serves to add historical relevance to it, creates dialogues, provides street safety, and promotes tourism. Also, in today’s age often serves as a great backdrop for social media posts. Taking the experience a notch higher is the display of Anant Joshi’s artwork ‘Happy New Year’ from the KNMA archives showcased at The Chanakya.

Located in the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi, The Chanakya, in a short span of time, has established itself as the epitome of luxury shopping. Some of the most coveted names in the luxury space call it home but the luxury mall isn’t simply a place for retail therapy but also a space known for the convergence of the city’s elite. The central atrium houses one of the city’s busiest coffee shops yet easily transforms into a venue for sophisticated soirees to take place.

The Chanakya and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art unveil Anant Joshi’s artwork, ‘Happy New Year’

Amongst them was a celebration for the unveiling of Anant Joshi’s much-talked-about artwork that now flanks the walls in the basement of the mall. It was a coming together of noted personalities from the world of art, fashion, and luxury for an evening of appreciating and interacting with art. Before we talk about the grandeur of the evening, let’s bring your attention to public artwork, ‘Happy New Year’ which is essentially a row of 12 fibreglass dioramas or boxes that depict the key events of the year 2013 in the most surrealistic and creative manner. It’s a thinking artwork that leaves you with many questions about current events that possibly slipped your mind over time. Definitely a must-see for anyone in the area.

Apart from the main attraction, the event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the world of art with interactive artworks from KNMA like the life-size painting in the form of an art puzzle featuring “Boy with a Shell Nose” by Benodebihari Mukherjhee. Guests could try their hand at painting with mini-canvases featuring “Saurashtra” by SH RAZA or indulge in block printing on tote bags, crossword solving and word-building activities. The unleashing of the inner artist alongside appreciation really made it a unique experience. From Polaroid pictures to art souvenirs, there was much to take back but it’s the memories over gin cocktails that will make it a night to remember.

Conversations about art and luxury flowed freely as Lifestyle Asia India’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Gangwani shared notes with Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail and Saurabh Bharara, Vice President, and Cluster Head of Luxury Malls. A tastefully done evening with hors-d’œuvre and specially curated cocktails, this coming together of The Chanakya and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art certainly set the stage for limitless artistic possibilities.

All Images: The Chanakya.