LSA Access: LSA India celebrates International Yoga Day with Sarvesh Shashi, Founder Diva Yoga

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21st every year to raise global awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga and to promote its holistic approach to well-being. The celebration of International Yoga Day serves several purposes and has helped widen the community across the globe. Not only does it help in global recognition but also heightens the universal appeal that yoga has amongst communities worldwide.

Lifestyle Asia India celebrates International Yoga Day with a special guided session by Sarvesh Shashi:

International Yoga Day aims to spread awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga. It encourages people to adopt yoga as a means to improve their overall health, manage stress, enhance flexibility, and develop mindfulness. The art that originated in India and is deeply rooted in our culture is now being recognised and practiced in countries around the world.

To commemorate this inspirational day, Lifestyle Asia India collaborated with Sarvesh Shashi, Founder Diva Yoga, to hold a special guided session for selected lucky winners. After conducting an online giveaway for the same, winners were shortlisted for a unique and insightful session with coach Sarvesh Shashi. In this session, the participants were taught the 5 Tibetan Rites along with Flow and Glow techniques that cultivate flexibility and strength. We had many first-timers in the lot who left inspired to take up Yoga in their daily life.

After an hour-long session with the coach, the lovely ladies not only had the glow that was promised during the session on their faces but also left with a wellness package from Lifestyle Asia as a reminder to take care of themselves every day. Our gifting partners, Juicy Chemistry, The Skin Diet Company, and Alt Co. helped elevate the smile on their faces and made this entire experience complete with their sustainable and quality products.

With this LSA Access session, we wish to further the cause of International Yoga Day and highlight the importance of holistic well-being, environmental consciousness, and the integration of mind, body, and spirit in the transformative benefits of Yoga.