LSAAccess: Lifestyle Asia India celebrates International Yoga Day with Sarvesh Shashi, founder Diva Yoga

Lifestyle Asia India is your gateway to the good life. With LSA Access, we strive to bring the best of food, fitness, travel, beauty, and fashion to our readers. This International Yoga Day, Lifestyle Asia India partners with fitness expert, Sarvesh Shashi (Founder, Diva Yoga Studios) Diva Yoga Studios to bring to you a 60-min rejuvenating Yoga session for the mind and the body.

Yoga plays a pivotal role in the well-being of your physical and mental health. It is one of the best ways to gain flexibility and stability in your body and reduce your mental stress. Practising Yoga on a daily basis can help you find a deeper connection between your mind and body, helping you achieve a balanced lifestyle and peace. With International Yoga Day on June 21st, Lifestyle Asia India is here to help you access a guided session with one of the most popular and sought-after names in the space, Sarvesh Shashi.

LSA Access: Sign up for an exclusive yoga session with us

LSA is enthralled to celebrate Yoga Day with Sarvesh Shashi and you too can be a part of it. Check out the post below for more details.

About Sarvesh Shashi:

The brain behind SARVA and DIVA YOGA, Sarvesh Shashi is all set to give you much-needed motivation amidst all the hustle-bustle of daily life. Known for being an ardent traveller and visionary, his ultimate goal runs around the lines of making yoga-based wellness a part of the modern lifestyle and combating global epidemics like stress, anxiety, depression, etc. Having seen the benefits of yoga and mindfulness first-hand since the age of 6, Sarvesh wanted to help others in their quest for a healthier lifestyle. He started his entrepreneurial journey when he was 21 with a vision to connect seven billion breaths.

For more information, check out our registration link here and follow us on @lifestyleasiaindia & @lsa.arena