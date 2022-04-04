facebook
Time to get rid of your #MondayBlues here at #MondaysWithLSA
LSA Access
04 Apr 2022 07:07 PM

Jhanvi Duggal
LSA Access
Have you been struggling to deal with your #MondayBlues? Well, think no more as Lifestyle Asia is here for a sure-shot solution. 

Your #MondayBlues will all be taken care of as Lifestyle Asia India is here to your rescue! Starting today, Mondays with #LSA is your one-stop-shop for a competitive yet fashionable start to the week. We’re hosting a refreshing giveaway starting from today followed by every Monday. All you need to do is follow a few steps and check out our Lifestyle Asia Social page every Monday at 12 pm and get a chance to win exciting prizes and a boost to your week. 

#GiveawayAlert with Lifestyle Asia India

Monday Blues
Lifestyle Asia India/IG

We mark the advent of this #GiveawayAlert from today with #Bawse, a luxury lifestyle brand. From refined athleisure wear to luxurious fabrics, the brand offers it all. Bawse hosts its first-ever giveaway in collaboration with Lifestyle Asia India and offers hampers worth 10k as a part of the giveaway. 

Lifestyle Asia India x Bawse

In order to kickstart your week the athleisure way all you have to do is follow the three steps listed below and get a chance to win exciting prizes and gain a refreshing experience: 

  • Follow Lifestyle Asia India on Instagram: @lsa.arena and @lifestyleasiaindia
  • Next up is to follow Bawse on Instagram: @bawse_official
  • Last, but not least, tag your friends and tell us what you particularly do to beat your Monday Blues. 

So, gear up boys and girls, it’s time to beat your Monday Blues with a pinch of fashion and a hint of athleisure here at Lifestyle Asia. 

Go grab the opportunity while it lasts, as the contest ends on the 4th of April at 12 am and the winners will be announced on the 5th of April. 

Jhanvi Duggal
