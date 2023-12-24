A last-minute holiday gifting guide for all things luxe

Tis the season to stock your tree corners with a boatload of gifts for your loved ones, because there’s no better day than Christmas to go that extra mile. With that said, we have a few fine gifting options that’ll do the deed for you. End the year with luxury and style with our carefully curated list of the most opulent and desirable gifts for your loved ones. Spread the love with a tad bit of opulence this holiday season.

Immerse yourself in the spirit of giving with these gifts that embody luxury, style, and the joy of the holiday season. Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or yourself we have a range of products that you might like. From beauty to fashion, pick the perfect gifts to make this Christmas and New Year even more memorable.

The best last-minute luxury gifts for the holiday season

Moroccanoil

The all-new Moroccanoil Holiday Collections make for the perfect gift of nourishment this Holiday season. Whether your loved ones need hair repair or hydration, Moroccanoil offers the best of both with their range of argan oil-infused favourites all combined.

Discover the brand’s exclusive holiday collection, showcasing limited-edition sets that highlight Moroccanoil’s best-selling essentials tailored for every hair type. Each meticulously curated set namely the Hydration Set priced at INR 4,680 and the Moroccanoil Repair Set priced at INR 4,320 respectively, includes a Moroccanoil Shampoo and Conditioner duo, elegantly presented in a limited-edition, reusable bag. As a special bonus, revel in the added delight of a travel-sized Moroccanoil Treatment. Immerse yourself in the enchanting realm of oil-infused beauty this festive season, and get the ideal gift for everyone on your list.

Fabergé

luxury house and iconic jewellery brand, Fabergé launches their new collection of charms crafted in 18k gold right on time for the festive season. Elevate your holiday gifting with a touch of opulence and bling, capturing the spirit of celebration in these intricately designed charms made with guilloché enamelling and hand-engraving.

Kate Spade New York

American fashion house, Kate Spade New York brings their latest and finest offerings of style and elegance for the festive season. With these quirky accessories, classy rings, necklaces, statement bags, and playful apparel that keep in mind the colour of the season in red, gift your loved ones a lasting piece of love and grandeur. A fusion of timeless and modern designs, these pieces make for the perfect Holiday support.

Moët Hennessy India

Moët Hennessy India offers a range of rich spirits and alcohol to offer up as a festive gift this season, after all, you can’t go wrong with a good bottle of luxury alcohol. From Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest priced INR 11,500 in Mumbai, and INR 7,500 in Haryana to the Ardbeg 25 Years Old at USD 1,100. Belvedere Vodka for the ones with a taste for Vodka. Dom Pérignon, Moët Impérial, Hennessy X.O and Chandon Aurva all priced differently. We curate a list of all these opulent alcohol choices, with variety to suit your palette for the season. Gift your friends and family the perfect drink to match your holiday celebrations.

Shankara

Shankara’s Limited Edition Christmas Gift Set priced at INR 1700 is as the name suggests, the perfect Gift of Love. Featuring acclaimed products like Kumkumadi Oil and Gheesutra Face Emulsion along with Hair and Scalp Oil, Hydrating Cleanser, and Calming Mask, spread the season’s glow with these fresh products.

Maybelline New York

The Maybelline New York X The Archie’s Collection is a limited-edition twist on Maybelline’s most iconic products with a hint of retro glam. From smudge-proof liner to bold mascara, the collection makes for the perfect festive gift to elevate your friends, partners or loved one’s glam game.

NARS Cosmetics

Explore NARS’ curated Holiday Collection for a radiant winter glow for you and your loved ones, including the Up All Night Mini Powermatte Lip Duo and All That Glitters Light Reflecting™ Cheek Palette. All the products come with a touch of elegance, perfect to enhance your beauty routine this festive season.

82°E

The 82°E Cleanse, Hydrate, and Protect (CHP) collection offers high-performance skincare products in a group of bottles of cosmetics that are designed to focus on the three essential pillars of skin health: Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect. They include the Lotus Splash cleanser, Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser and the Turmeric Shield sunscreen serum.

The Bear House

Embark on your luxury gifting journey with the right fit for the men in your life with The Bear House’s Jastre Men Cream Solid Regular Fit Cotton Cardigan. Discover sophistication and comfort in this classic piece of simple design – a perfect addition to your festive wardrobe. Crafted from premium materials in a bold solid hue you can design it how you want effortlessly. The perfect statement piece for this festive season. Experience comfort with style.

Tangerine Luxury

Tangerine luxury reimagines luxury for all, making some iconic pieces available for Christmas gifting at just a click away. From the Jimmy Choo Crystal Mesh Bon Bon Bag with Metal Handle to the Lady Dior Coral Black Cannage and a Tory Burch Crystal Pearl Double Stud or even a Gucci Ace Stripe Leather Trainers, all your luxury cravings are now made available. Grap an iconic piece to make your loved one’s day this festive celebration.

ITC EDW Essenza

Festivities aren’t just about looking your best but smelling your best too. So gift your loved ones the perfect scent with a touch of luxury with these high-end fragrances made with the best of ingredients. From Mikkel and Aqua for men to Ignite for women, these lines of perfumes are sure to make your celebrations a fragrant affair.

Dyson

For hair styling aficionados, the Dyson AirwrapTM Multi-Styler Limited Edition Blue Blush Colourway is the perfect gift to have. Priced at INR 49,900 the sleek choice designed for next-generation hair styling is the perfect gift for the people in your life who can’t go a day without the perfect style. This futuristic product not only makes sure one looks their best this festive season but also alleviates your job too!

