Cover Story: Embracing Vaani Kapoor’s Irresistible Charm

Vaani Kapoor has carved a unique niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Known for her versatility as an actress, she has embarked on a versatile journey through the world of cinema, marked by her distinctive blend of introversion and a sincere effort to embrace openness when it comes to her movies. Vaani Kapoor is not your typical Bollywood star; she is a paradox of bold choices and a sensitive soul.

In conversation with Vaani Kapoor:

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, instantly capturing hearts with her fresh and vivacious portrayal of Tara. She then went on to play the fearless and extroverted Shyra in Befikre. The duality lay in how Vaani, who was even more coy at the time, portrayed a character so bold and unconventional with such ease on the big screen.

One of her most celebrated works was Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the love story of a trans woman who tackles society and prejudice with unmatched grace and stands her ground even when she’s in emotional turmoil. She won over the audience and made a solid mark with a willingness to explore unchartered territories at the movies.

Vaani comes with a refreshing energy and authenticity that one finds endearing. She’s true to herself, yet she’s on a journey to explore the craft and push her boundaries with every project she takes on. She had me, just like anyone else who meets her, charmed with how real she is when you speak to her and once the initial inhibition wears off, she’s like a breath of fresh air, with an undeniably loveable personality.

What’s your current state of mind?

Calm. I’m pretty calm right now. Every day you wake up and something or the other is always happening, but I think I’ve started meditating every single day and that kind of keeps me tuned in and centred.

We’re done with half of 2023. Have you set any goals for the remaining year?

No, I’m not making any goals. I’m just playing it by ear and trying to make the most of what I have at present. I’m trying to focus all my energy on what I’m doing currently so the future can automatically look nicer and what I desire it to be. I want to live more in the present.

You’ve played a series of diverse roles on-screen. Which has been the closest to your heart in terms of getting into the skin of the character?

Leading up to it, while working on the film and even after that, the closest and even the happiest I’ve ever been was Shyra in Befikre. I feel the team, energy and vibe were all perfect in that film. From the filmmaker (Aditya Chopra) to the co-actor (Ranveer Singh) to the crew on set, we were all a family. Plus we were shooting in Paris. The whole atmosphere was very pleasant and it was a happy space. Shyra for me is also a special character. It doesn’t happen that often when in the initial stages of your career you get a part which is equally substantial to the male character. It just so happens that female characters are not elaborately written in every film that you watch. But with Shyra I got everything. It was also about being directed by Aditya Chopra. He’s my mentor and I have so much respect and regard for him. With Befikre, you get to see his fun and light side, which is amazing.

You’ve made many bold and brave choices with your movies. Was there ever an inhibition when picking the parts you played because audiences tend to idolise actors and their characters?

You know Maanvi is a very idealistic girl. She only happens to be a trans girl. I feel it’s very subjective to term someone idealistic. I like women who hold themselves in high regard have been very self-respecting, with with a good amount of self-esteem. That is one thing I can point out is common in all of these girls that I have played and that they’re women of substance. They’re not so easily shaken. But tomorrow, maybe I’ll play a negative character and make it entertaining for the audience. As an actor, you don’t always look at the scripts with a black-and-white mirror.

You’ve seen both success and failure in your career so far. What’s your coping mechanism for both?

I’m a very sensitive person. It’s not like I’ve seen little failure and a lot of success. I’ve seen more failure perhaps and I feel that is where you take off. You tell yourself that it’s okay, you failed and you have to pick yourself up. You either do that or you fully give up. So I’ve learned not to give up and I’ve always put myself right back up and worked harder and focused better. Failure does teach you more than success does and I believe failure is important. There is no success without failure. Failure is the barometer for understanding what success is. I have made myself very comfortable with the fact that I will fail because I’m not perfect and it’s exciting to challenge myself and see if I can be better tomorrow than what I was yesterday.

What are some tangible things that help you cheer up?

When I’m feeling low, I’m my best person. I have gotten into a lot of spirituality. I love meditation. There are places that I like to go, that calm me down, with the right people around me. People who have a comfort energy and bring a certain amount of calmness into my life. I’m not a very extroverted girl and I do a lot of self-reflecting and I let very few people in.

Actors like to stay real on social media but at the same time, they hold back because of the unnecessary trolling sometimes. How do you tackle social media as a certified introvert?

I don’t think that hard on social media. I really don’t put so much brain into it. For me, the only strategy I follow is to be real and be who I am. I’ll just put things as is, very spontaneously. The only effort I make is to not be offensive to anybody. But one thing I’ll tell you, social media is not a place for introverts like me. I really do make an effort to be active. There are people who ask more of you, They always kind of crave to see a little more, especially your fans. They feel happy when I put something personal on social media and I do feel responsible because these are people who I cater to and I need to be a little more active. Had it been solely on me, I wouldn’t be on social media. I’m okay being a recluse,

Since you’re an introvert, if you were to spend time with a character you’ve played on-screen, who would you pick?

I love Shyra. I think she’s beyond cool for me. I think a bit of that character rubbed off on me. I was a lot more shy and coy compared to the character that I played. It did bring a little bit of a shift in me as a person and as an individual and I feel like I find Shyra really cool. Also, Tara from Shuddh Desi Romance is a cool girl and Manvi from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. But yes, Shyra would be the top choice.

Which character are you more like when it comes to matters of love?

I think I’m an all-in kind of person. Love is an idealistic idea and I think I’m a loyalist and love with all my heart. And for me to love someone, they’ll have to match the size of my heart. I don’t know how to hold back

How does someone with that idea survive in today’s time where dating apps and hooking-up culture are on the rise?

It’s become very hard. My friends and I keep complaining about the state of connections people are having nowadays. You know, they are making social media connections and they don’t even feel real. So what is real anymore? But I feel the right people kind of navigate their way into your life. I don’t make life easy for myself because I’m an introvert living in today’s day and age where it’s all about social media but I guess I’m just a girl with standards and that’s nice.