Cover story: Rakul Preet Singh on the abundance of love and success in her life

With back to back releases on OTT platforms and the big screen, Rakul Preet Singh is marching ahead in her career swiftly. Even her personal life is in a happy, steady place. We talk to her about this fresh new phase of her life…

In conversation with Rakul Preet Singh for LSA Celebrations:

She’s an adrenaline powerhouse. Empowered by passion for her art. Powered by love in her heart. Carrying the discipline of an army background in her, she’s systematically ticked all her dreams. Modelling, claiming the beauty pageant tiara and now prominence across two industries! After accolades in South cinema, Rakul Preet Singh’s come home to B-town with honours. This year has been eventful with Attack, Runway 34 and Cuttputtli. The upcoming fantasy comedy Thank God, the quirky drama Doctor G and Chhatriwali where she plays a condom tester… only promise to rev up her popularity. Just as S. Shankar’s cult actioner Indian 2 will reiterate her indispensability in South cinema. “Every phase is beautiful. I am greedy for more,” smiles the career enthusiast. Running parallel is her easy equation with actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. Both pursuing their individual script, yet bonded by precious sentiment. While she may be on top of her game right now, Rakul insists she’s a simple girl at heart. Someone, who’d rather collect memories over the material because, like her craft, they triumph over time. Over to the girl of the moment.

Stardust and sunshine… your career is on a roll. Is it a dream come true?

Of course it’s a dream come true. When I was in high school, I wanted to give modeling and acting a shot. Beauty pageants intrigued me too. I value the support of my parents, who said ‘Go live your dream. We are by your side’. It’s important to show that support for your child. It’s been a smooth journey though it’s been long. I did it all by myself. I’m extremely proud of it all – the good and the not-so-good choices.

People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Femina – Miss Fresh Face, Miss Talented, Miss Beautiful Smile and Miss Beautiful Eyes… you won five titles during the 2011 beauty pageant. Must have been exhilarating?

Of course, I was elated. But I was too young to grasp the enormity. Even now, the fact that I am an actor has not settled in yet. I’m just doing something I love. I love being in front of the camera. Everything that comes along is a by-product. Whether it’s my popularity in the South or in Bollywood, I am simply living my dream. I look forward to facing the camera every morning.

After a great innings in the South, how easy or difficult was it to make inroads in Bollywood?

Nothing is easy or difficult. It’s just a trek, where sometimes you move fast, sometimes slow. You have to keep working hard, pushing yourself and improving yourself. ‘Difficult’ sounds like an unachievable term. I’d rather view it as challenging. Nothing is impossible if you’re focused. After doing some 40 films, I still believe there’s a lot to achieve. I’m enjoying this new ground, this new space.

What does life in Mumbai seem like?

I lived in Mumbai for two to three years after the pageant before moving to Hyderabad. Now I have a home here. I love the energy of the city. It’s a workaholic city. I am one myself. Even on a holiday, your mind can’t rest. You want to do this, you want to do that. I love the pace. Mumbai’s a city of dreams.

How different are the two industries?

There’s no difference between the two industries. There are good teams and bad teams everywhere. Luckily, I’ve been part of good teams. I was the first one to make the transition and simultaneously do films in both industries. Of course, language is the major difference. The technical difference is you start your shoot early in the South, at 7 am and wrap up by 6 pm. Here it’s a 9 am- 9 pm shift. Both industries are making lovely films. It’s a great time for Indian cinema as content from everywhere is consumed all over the country.

It must be empowering to be financially independent so young.

Financial independence is important for everyone. More so for a woman, as we live in a world where you’re taught otherwise. Every individual has to be self-sustaining. When you can take care of yourself, when you’re complete within yourself – emotionally, mentally, monetarily, only then can you add value to someone else’s life. If there’s a void in you and you’re depending on someone to fill it, then you can never be an equal. In such a case, you may make a choice for the wrong reasons. Sadly, some women in abusive marriages find it difficult to walk out as they’re not financially independent. If you’re secure, you can co-exist with the other person beautifully.

Fitness seems to be an obsession with you…

I’m obsessed with fitness though I’m not a fitness freak. Rather, I’d call myself a fitness enthusiast. Coming from an army background, I’ve never seen my parents miss their morning workout till date. Touchwood! That was my normal. As a young girl, I was involved in sports. I was a national-level golf player in high school. So, my growing years included a lot of physical activity.After joining the industry, I began doing yoga, kickboxing, workouts… If I don’t wake up and sweat out – whether it’s a walk, HIIT (high intensity interval training) session or strength training – I don’t feel normal. I need to do some activity for 40-60 minutes to kick-start my day. People need tea or coffee on waking up. But my adrenalin pump comes from a workout. Then you can make me work for 20 hours. If I haven’t indulged in any physical activity, then I’m grumpy. My hormones don’t get running.

Launching three gyms, two in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), is a manifest of that passion. Right?

It’s been an organic choice. Since I enjoy fitness, I thought it would be wonderful if we could change people’s lives by showing the right way to fitness. Once I’d visited my Vizag gym when a lady came and hugged me. She said she’d lost 20 kilos in three months and how I’d changed her life. Many women undergo body shaming and have their own challenges. Vizag didn’t have many good gyms then. Nothing can be compared to the joy that I felt that day.

How much do you indulge in your love for food?

I am a full foodie. So, if I have eaten extra, I walk a bit more. But overall, my lifestyle is healthy. Actually, I am a foodie for clean food. It’s wrong when people say that carbohydrates are bad. Bad carbs are bad. If I am going to have a croissant every day it’s unhealthy. But having roti and chawal in moderation is not bad. I follow Ayurveda. I am a balanced eater. I prefer vegetarian food over non-vegetarian. I enjoy dal, chawal, sabzi… prepared at home. I only avoid sugar and fried stuff.

Being in the limelight, is it a pressure to look your fittest and prettiest best always?

Why is it a pressure? I chose this. I opted for this. I carve for this. Honestly, if as an actor you don’t have a hectic schedule and you don’t find yourself busy enough, you will wonder if something’s not right. The madness is my calm. I love it. That’s what helps me stay cheerful. If you’re happy, it shows on you, your skin and makes you look beautiful. I am happy working.

How often do you take breaks?

I’d like to take more breaks than I do. I love to travel. I plan 10 trips in a year and probably go on one. But it’s okay. This is the time to work. We all had a long break during the pandemic. But as a rule I don’t work during New Year’s. I like to spend it with my family and friends. You have to draw a line between your personal and professional worlds. It’s fun to welcome the fresh year with your close ones. As actors, we end up travelling any which way. I love exploring cities and the local cuisine. I love the beaches. I’m a complete beach bum.

Given your humongous popularity, what kind of compliments do you get on social media?

People are generous. I feel extremely blessed to get love in abundance. You have to be special to receive so much love on a daily basis. I just post a picture and there are so many hearts. I hope I keep delivering and be worthy of that love.

And the trolls?

Everyone gets trolled. I don’t let it affect me. Everyone can have an opinion. I’m not here to change your opinion. I put blinders on and do my work with 100 per cent honesty. People around me, my family and friends, know my reality and who I am. If it doesn’t affect my family, it doesn’t affect me.

You’re amongst the rare actors, who’s honest about being in a relationship?

It’s about being who I am. I don’t like to live a dual life, whether it’s work or my personal space. We make it a big deal, when in fact being in a relationship is a natural evolution. You have parents, siblings, friends… Similarly, you’ll have a partner too. I don’t see why I should hide my relationship? Jackky (Bhagnani) and I are both of the opinion that if you are in a relationship you should give it respect. It’s part of my life. That’s it. Why complicate things?

How do you view love?

Love is unfortunately a misused term. As I mentioned, you have to be complete in yourself first. Only then can you give and receive love from another person. Actually, I don’t know what love is. I can tell you what it’s not. Love is not making the other person do what you think is right. Or being insecure or dependent on the other person. It’s respecting each other and letting them be free to follow their journey. Love is about coexisting.

What do you two enjoy doing together?

We’re two similar people. We both like living healthy. We have similar tastes in cinema, food, travel… We like a similar pace in life. We don’t want to bring changes in each other. I do my thing. He does his thing. We don’t discuss work. Half of the time he’s not in the country. Somewhere, for a healthy relationship space is important.

Is marriage on the cards?

Not anytime soon. I am a vocal person. When it happens I will let all know. (Smiles) Just because I have spoken of the relationship it doesn’t mean marriage is on the cards. There’s still time for it. My focus is on work right now.

What’s the real Rakul like?

I am someone, who loves to give 200 per cent to what she takes on. Someone, who loves to chase her dream, follow her passions. What I do is my profession. It’s not who I am. I am just a simple girl ya. I am a child at heart, who loves to be happy in the moment. I don’t believe in collecting things. I collect memories. I am too lazy to take photographs. I’d rather capture the moment in my heart.