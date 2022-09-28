Rakul Preet Singh graces the first LSA Celebrations cover

Rakul Preet Singh is riding the high wave with her professional successes and has struck a perfect balance with her personal life as well. All set for a busy year ahead, Rakul has several big projects lined up, starting with Doctor G and Thank You with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra respectively. Sharing the sweetness of her success and counting the silver lining on each cloud, Rakul joins Lifestyle Asia India for a ‘celebration’ with our latest cover.

Rakul Preet on the first cover of LSA Celebrations:

LSA Celebration, a new cover property of Lifestyle Asia India, is a one-stop destination for all things ethereal, homegrown, and glamorous. Exuding her charm and brightening up the first cover with her million-dollar smile, Rakul Preet Singh cuts the perfect figure of a woman on a roll. Captured in her element by Suresh Natarajan, Rakul is an embodiment of every free-spirited Indian girl. Dressed in bling by Osaa by Adarsh, Rakul twirls and walks in grace and beauty for the cover shoot with LSA India.

Beautiful in every sense of the world, Rakul is a dream on the first cover of LSA Celebrations.