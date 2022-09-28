LSA Celebrations: A note from the Editor

It’s the season of abundance and extravagance. A reunion of family, friends and of course, fashion that we at Lifestyle Asia India are partaking in with enthusiasm. After two years of restrain, the cause for celebrations is many – weddings, festivals, get-togethers and more. At the same time, the lessons from the pandemic aren’t forgotten therefore the mood is rooted in tradition and pivoting on homegrown labels.

Join the Celebrations with LSA:

Considering the atmosphere around, we present to you LSA Celebrations, an intuitive suite of tools to make your sartorial journey smoother. From planning looks for a big day to simply knowing which homegrown brand is worthy of your bucks, it’s an insider guide to the world of Indian fashion. As the celebrations get grander, we are redefining the way we look at Indian fashion. Talking to the big names in the industry about what role fashion plays in today’s changing landscape to discovering the newer names and experimenting with avant-garde styles, we have a lot of coming up. And of course, we will be topping it off with beautiful photoshoots with some of the brightest and most popular celebrities of the country. Our LSA Celebrations shoots will capture the festive essence with a heady mix of old and new. Opulence will also be a running theme throughout.

Indian fashion is no longer gender specific and limited to a woman getting married, and it’s this blurring of boundaries that we are exploring through LSA Celebrations. Our digital platform is curated keeping the changing nuances of fashion in mind, and whether you’re due to get married or attending a wedding or hosting a party at your house, there’s something to keep you hooked. From forging partnerships with celebrities to discovering gems in the world of heritage jewellery, we promise to create a resource you can keep coming back to. Under the overarching umbrella of LSA Celebrations, we are also exploring the world of homegrown fashion. There is a whole gamut of Indianwear that is fresh, functional and fairly gentler to the pocket.

For our first ever LSA Celebrations, we have the lovely Rakul Preet Singh spreading the cheer in outfits by the Indian wear label Osaa by Adarsh. Twirling in gorgeous lehengas to showing off her sensuous side in a saree, Rakul is captured in the many moods of festive wear and we couldn’t have asked for a better start for LSA Celebrations.