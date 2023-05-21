All pictures: Sobhita Dhulipala graces May cover of LSA Celebrations

An absolute vintage dream posing against the rustic walls of Pali Bhavan, Sobhita Dhulipala exudes elegance and charm as she graces the May 2023 Celebrations Cover of Lifestyle Asia India

From representing India and bagging a slew of titles at pageants to sweeping us all off our feet through her phenomenal performances, Sobhita Dhulipala’s presence in the movie circuit speaks volumes. Dhulipala’s effortless poise and her unconventional choices are what make her a true blue star on the rise. Having said that, as we celebrate her ongoing run in the showbiz, she graces our May 2023 Celebrations Cover,looking absolutely ethereal in Qbik.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s online presence is enough proof of her rising popularity, courtesy of her grace, elegance and beauty. On the cover, Sobhita is seen posing her way through the vintage and retro ambience of Pali Bhavan, transporting us right into the bygone era of glamour. The vintage palette of the place evoked a certain sense of the old world’s charm, hence making Sobhita look like a vintage dream. Speaking of looking like a vintage dream, Qbik’s exquisite ensembles contributed the right amount to the antique mood board.

The entire shoot lived up to our vision, courtesy of the flawless collaboration of a perfect team of professionals high on creativity. Apart from Pali Bhavan being the ideal location, it was Vaishnav Praveen from the House of Pixels who captured the vintage beauty. Mohit Rai, put together a perfect look with his exemplary style ethos and it was Sonam Chandna and Sourav Roy who played the beauty maestros behind Sobhita’s look. It was Sobhita Dhulipala’s radiance and the team’s seamless coordination that resulted in this vintage dream coming alive.

Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala’s May 2023 Celebrations Cover with Lifestyle Asia India