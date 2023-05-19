Sobhita Dhulipala exudes vintage glamour for Lifestyle Asia India’s May 2023 Celebrations Cover

The tale of an aspiring actress landing in the city of dreams is one that is as old as time but there’s one woman who has made it her reality. She’s the one who took every hurdle in her stride and achieved stardom with her impeccable style, great acting chops and noteworthy presence. Best known for her breakout role in ‘Made In Heaven’ Sobhita Dhulipala is our May 2023 Celebrations Cover Star and she’s here to slay.

She began her journey in the industry with Femina Miss India and followed it up by bagging a slew of titles. The next thing we know she was seen sharing a screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the L’Oreal Paris advertisement. Dhulipala’s dedication and charm are what led her status of a model to turn into an actor, courtesy of her big screen debut ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ in 2016 under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. Ever since her debut, it’s safe to say that the City of Dreams sure looks good on her.

Sobhita Dhulipala on the May cover of Lifestyle Asia India

‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ sure marked her advent into B-town, but it was her OTT release ‘Made in Heaven’ that caught a thousand eyes and gave her talent the stamp of a phenomenal actor. The diva’s acting prowess sure is one reason that mesmerises us, but her online presence speaks for herself and is what makes her a cut above the rest. Sobhita’s social media presence lights our gram feeds afire and leaves us gasping for air every single time.

Having said that, as Sobhita Dhulipala continues to make her mark in the movie circuit we celebrate the actor’s exceptional growth as she graces our May 2023 Celebrations Cover. Dressed in Qbik, Dhulipala exuded vintage glamour at the exquisite location of Pali Bhavan with the best team. Vaishnav Praveen’s photography skills, Mohit Rai’s exemplary style ethos and Sonam Chandna and Sourav Roy’s excellence in beauty are what resulted in this perfect portrait of a vintage dream.