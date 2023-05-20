Woman of Wonder: Sobhita Dhulipala | Cover Story

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most sought-after Indian actress who have made a mark with films across Hindi and South Indian languages. She has established a reputation for her versatile acting skills and ability to portray complex characters. She’s extremely hands-on as a person while also being a director’s actors who surrenders to cinema every time she takes up a new role. As she continues to rise at the movies, we celebrate her journey and the choices she’s made right from the start of her career.

In conversation with Sobhita Dhulipala:

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her captivating performances and her unique screen presence with which she has managed to leave a lasting impression on both critics and audiences.

She has a remarkable ability to embody her characters with depth and nuance, bringing them to life on screen. She approaches each role with a meticulousness that allows her to delve into the intricacies of the character’s emotions and motivations. Her performances often showcase a fine balance between subtlety and intensity, captivating viewers with her ability to convey a wide range of emotions.

Authenticity is a pivotal part of her repertoire as an actor. Sobhita has a way of making her characters feel relatable and genuine, connecting with the audience on a deeper level. Whether she is portraying a conflicted wedding planner in “Made in Heaven” or a complex and mysterious woman in “Ghost Stories,” she brings a sense of realism and vulnerability to her roles. Subtle gestures and style of communication are her superpower on the screen.

She’s got an enchanting look and her craft only makes her more mesmerising, something seldom found in the artistes today. As Sobhita continues to prove her mettle at the movies, we celebrate her rise and her journey in this exclusive chat with the actor about what she comes from and how she’s evolved over the years. Excepts…

Sobhita you come from a family that comes from academia. how did you go from being a studious child to a pageant winner and finally an actor people look upto in this generation?

My family does come from an academic background. My family on both sides, mother’s and father’s. My younger sister is a doctor, she’s a radiologist. I think I also did gravitate towards academics. I really liked studying and I still sort of have a lot of respect for education in general. But somewhere I think there was a side to me that was creative. I just didn’t know that something could be made out of that or a career could be formed out of a creative interest. It was always like a hobby. But I’ve had parents who’ve always respected ambition, in me and my sister. Whatever we wanted to do, they were always quiet motivators.

I used to be very nerdy. I used to read a lot of books and to crave the feeling of, you know, traveling, meeting new people. After college, when I took part in the pageant and I won, it was my first taste of that world, the world of show business. And it was very exciting. Also intimidating, because I didn’t know anything about it. But I realised quickly that I really liked fashion. And then through each step of the way, I figured that I feel so much for storytelling. My creative impulses find a release when I’m acting. And in that process, my career formed itself. Through trial and experiment and listening to my heart and my instincts.

You started your career with some off-beat films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kalakaandi and Chef, Sobhita. Were these conscious choices for content or something that just happened for you?

As an outsider, at that time I felt like I can’t sit back and choose what I want to do. Nobody’s going to sit around giving me films. That’s not how it worked. So from the opportunities that I could find around me, auditions, etc., I had to pick what was most reasonable. I had to pick a career path that was accessible to me and give it my best shot. And obviously a film with someone like Anurag Kashyap, who is such a brilliant director, I felt extremely privileged.

I was also in a space where I had given myself a time frame to keep trying for auditions and I was getting towards the end of that time frame. So this was really a huge blessing. And through Raman Raghav 2.0, I had learned how a set functions, how actors are. I went to Cannes Film Festival. I was nominated for my performance. So somehow it ended up becoming the founding pillar of how I saw acting, how I saw art, and how I saw cinema-making. And then I chose films that I really enjoyed reading the scripts or auditioning for, like Kalakaandi might not be a commercial success, but I found it so quirky and so cool. Chef, I loved the original and then Saif Ali Khan, like what’s not to love? It’s a small part, but I was very interested in experimenting and trying and giving it my best shot. I think most of my interest was in wanting to just push the envelope. I think I enjoyed that. If I were to get a beautiful, awesome commercial film, I’m sure I would have done it. But if that doesn’t come by, it doesn’t mean we sit around grumpy. We have to make the best of what life gives us.

Was a switch between regional language cinemas always on the cards for you, Sobhita?

I come from Andhra Pradesh and there is a very successful bright and glistening Telugu film industry but I happen to start my journey in Mumbai who is the hood of the Hindi film industry. It never quite occurred to me that identity had to be only in one place. I come to Vizag, I speak Telugu. I come to Bombay, I speak Hindi. So this switching between languages, cultures, and modes was so seamless in my life that it didn’t occur to me when it was happening in films. It seemed quite seamless to me and a very natural thing. Cinema is cinema, actors just act, they do their job. I also felt like I wanted to belong in cinema that reaches a variety of people. I want to know what is the cultural expression for an emotion in a Kerala where I did Kurup with Dulquer Salman versus Tamil where I did a Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam sir. So somewhere I felt like I was enjoying that and exploring. That’s a curious kid in me.

So Sobhita, tell me are there vast differences in the way these industries work according to you?

My job remains largely unaffected. Sure, the way of dealing or communications might be slightly different. One place might be a little more structured and corporate-like, another place might be a little more personal and almost like a family, or one place might be a little conservative and simplistic. The approach might differ, but largely I didn’t find much of a difference, that at least it was not visible to me.

You have an unfiltered and approachable personality. Do you feel success has changed Sobhita Dhulipala in any way or are you the same as you were when you started?

Unfiltered and approachable is one facet of my personality. I have changed, but not because I have found success or I have found larger visibility. I think I attribute my change to my genuine interest in wanting to improve, to widen my horizons. Ever since I was a child, I have believed that change is the only permanent thing in the world. Embracing change is a positive attribute, so I have changed, but my reasons are not to do with my career. And I do hope that I adapt, embrace, experience more, and apply it to my life. When we interact with life, when we are stuck up in our ways, then we are moved by people, we change.

While the lines between commercial and parallel content is blurring, do you even feel like doing an outright Bollywood masala film?

I would love to do an outright Bollywood masala film. I actually feel people have this presumption that I perhaps don’t want to belong on such a canvas. That’s not true. I think an actor should do everything. That is our job. We should take the form of the vessel. Be like water. I would totally enjoy being in an action sequences or dance on screen.

Moving on to Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, how does it feel as an artiste to be a part of something so epic and larger than life?

It feels amazing. Every actor aspires to work with certain filmmakers in the country. Mani Ratnam sir is obviously one of them, one of the greats, like a living legend. I met him, he narrated it and there was no yes or no. It was an obvious, you know. But it was such a joy. While my part is not very big, I still came on board without a second’s thought. I just wanted to be part of something that was so close to the Tamil people. It is so much a part of their culture. Ponniyin Selvan as a book, the pop culture references, is a part of their culture. And I really respect that. I read the books. They’re amazing. And I got a chance to actually dance in the film. I did about four songs. I got a chance to do these songs and what’s more joyous than being able to dance in a Mani Ratnam film to music by A. R. Rahman.

What’s it like working with Mani Ratnam?

He’s amazing. He’s obviously curious and hungry to learn and grow. And there’s a certain burning fire in him, which I think is so admirable because he’s already so accomplished. He’s just very interested in growing and learning as an individual, as an artist. And I think that’s that’s something to learn from.

Of all the films you have done, what’s been the most enjoyable role to play?

There’s a bunch. I like the fact that I’ve had the chance to do a variety of languages. Like Sharda in Kurup, Rosy in Moothon, Tara in Made in Heaven, Neha in Ghost Stories, even Kaveri in The Night Manager or Vaanathi in PS. They are all so different from each other. The sous-chef in the movie Chef is very different from the paranoid pregnant woman in Ghost Stories. I can’t even compare. So the experiences I’ve had are so beautiful. It’s like picking between your children.

Which one has been the most hard hitting and difficult to let go of?

Everything is hard hitting if you actually feel for the character. If you treat it like an actual person. And everything is easy to let go of when you realise that nothing is permanent in life. It’s transient. We come, we do things and we go. So I don’t think attachment issues are a problem with me.

Looking back at your career from pageantry to PS 2, do you have a regrets or anything you’d change?

I think it’s very disrespectful to my journey, if I were to look back and wish for something different. In that age, in that time, in that moment, whatever decisions we’ve taken, it came from the brain and the heart and that is who we were. Obviously sometimes we feel like, we did this or didn’t do that. But I don’t think that’s a healthy thought. We should be more respectful and kind to ourselves. Whatever happened, happened. And give it value, give it respect and embrace the present. I really think that.

Have your philosophies about life changed since you joined the industry?

I’m growing as a person, growing up as an individual. So the natural changes that come with it. Every profession, I don’t think it has to do only with the film industry. I feel like every person experiences change, growth, questioning, introspection. This happens in everyone’s life.

What’s been the most important shift in your life, according to you that was caused by the movies?

I think when someone does a job that has structure, where they go to the office in the morning and come back in the evening, largely they are able to switch off. In this line of work there is no structure really, sometimes you are working 30 hours at a stretch without an hour of sleep and there are times when, for 4 months you are sitting at home. You don’t know when will you get the next job, where will you get it from. That sort of uncertainty and living with it can affect you. You are constantly on edge like a candle in the wind. So that is a learning, embracing that has been a shift because we are all programmed to work, rest, work, play, but it doesn’t happen like that and it’s not easy when there is no structure. You need to have such a healthy self-talk to be able to comfort your own self in the lows and hold on to hope to ground yourself when things are looking good. You have to be your own sort of captain and it’s hard. Knowing that has caused a shift.

You’ve always maintained a very dignified stance on your personal life, while not sharing anything specific, what’s your take on love in today’s times?

I think we should watch children and old people and look at how honestly, simply and beautifully they express love. I think love is very glorified because you only end up talking about romantic love there are so many forms of love. Kindness is love, maternal instinct is love. I just feel like we give it too much importance and everything is love if you do it with good intent

Are you a romantic, Sobhita?

Absolutely!

What’s Sobhita Dhulipala’s idea of a perfect love? Romantic or platonic?

We all want to be understood more than our need to be loved. Greater is our need to be understood if not accepted. So I think the intent for each partner to want to understand what you are feeling, what you are thinking, I think that kindness is something I really respect. Also, a curiosity for life, wanting to have new experiences. Someone who has a good heart, who wants to help others, these kind of things I end up respecting a lot. I really fall for those attributes in any person, man, woman, whatever, I just appreciate that a lot