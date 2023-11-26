Top 5 business and corporate credit cards in India

When it comes to the intricacies of corporate finance, the choice between business credit cards and corporate credit cards carries profound implications for the financial efficiency of any business entity. It may initially sound a little confusing when choosing between business credit cards and corporate credit cards, but there is a vast difference between them. These financial instruments are tailored to meet the distinct needs of businesses, as they differ in scope, usage, and impact. For a small business, using a business credit card would be as beneficial as a corporation using a corporate card. Understanding the difference between best business and corporate credit cards lies in their organisation’s size, financial structure, daily operations, etc.

Ultimately, the choice between the two types of credit cards should be in accordance with the strategic financial goals of the entity. If you are looking for a list for new business, you need to look no further. We bring you comprehensive research on credit cards for business, corporate credit cards, features, benefits, eligibility, and more.

What are business credit cards?

Business credit cards facilitate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with sufficient financial solidarity and support. They help businesses streamline their expenses, enable their cash flow management, and, at the same time, reward them based on their spending habits and lifestyles.

One may often confuse business credit cards with personal cards or corporate credit cards. However, credit cards for businesses are issued considering their financial credit requirements. One of the most beneficial features of owning a business card is that it helps track finances and not mix them with personal transactions. Many people do not know that these cards exist, and even if some of them do, they do not know how to apply one for their business. Like other credit cards, business cards are also offered in different categories like utility, travel, rewards, etc.

What are corporate credit cards?

Conversely, corporate credit cards ease the financial complexities of sizeable corporations and cater to their expense dynamics. They are exclusively designed to meet the needs of established companies and let them take charge of their expenses. Employers issue corporate cards to their employees, where they can commit business-related expenses such as hotel bookings, booking plane or rail tickets, and simultaneously enjoy the rewards and perks associated with the spending.

Other benefits of corporate credit cards include expense-tracking tools and capped spending limits based on a particular category of credit cards. One of the most beneficial features of the corporate cards is that it has control over employees’ expenses and help mitigate risks associated with the transactional limits of the credit card.

The corporate credits are not to be confused with business credit cards as the latter are issued to established business entities and not sole proprietary and small-scale companies.

What is the major difference between business credit cards and corporate credit cards?

The liability of the debt repayment on the spending of any business credit card is the sole responsibility of the individual using it. However, this is not the case with a corporate credit card. The corporation has many options to pick from when it comes to debt repayment. The options are:

Corporate Liability: In this scenario, the company is presented with the credit card bill and is liable to repay the expenses/debt.

Individual Liability: In this scenario, the individual is presented with the credit card bill and is responsible for repaying the debt/expenses. However, the individuals can easily claim the expenses while filing their reimbursements per company policy.

Joint Liability: In this scenario, you and your company are equally responsible for repaying the dues/expenses. Your credit score takes a massive hit if you fail on your commitment.

There are several differences that separate business credit cards and corporate credit cards. Several banks and other financial institutions in India offer credit cards in these categories. It becomes too difficult for an individual or a corporation to pick one as per their business suitability.

Different business models and differently-sized corporations require credit cards as per their needs. Hence, we bring you a list of the best credit cards for business owners, details about credit card processing fees, corporate credit cards, etc., which will help you choose the best one for your enterprise.

What are the top 5 business credit cards and corporate credit cards in India?

1. Axis Bank My Business Credit Card Joining Fee: INR. 999

This Axis Bank credit card is tailor-made to suit your business and travel expenses. On joining, the individual will be rewarded 100 points after making their first online transaction. If you want to renew the same business credit card, you must pay INR 499 for the second year.

The individual will receive four reward points for every INR 200 spent. If you spend money on your birthday month, you will receive 2x the reward points. The cardholder will get two-night hotel stay vouchers for free and complimentary access to airport lounges nationwide.

Other benefits include a waiver on fuel surcharge and earning 100 eDGE Loyalty Rewards with every Add-on card you avail. The cardholder also has the option to convert your purchases into EMIs.

2. ICICI Bank American Express Business Ascent Credit Card Joining Fee: INR. 2,000

This ICICI Bank credit card is designed for enterprises to facilitate their end-to-end business needs. The cardholder will get many benefits through ICICI Bank’s Reward points, offers, discounts, and much more. The joining fee is INR 2,000, which gets reduced to INR 1,500 at the time of renewal.

On joining, the individual receives a welcome bonus of INR 3,000 reward points and an additional 2000 points as an annual bonus. Also, for every INR 100 spent on dining and airlines, hotel and car rentals, and other expenses (except fuel, utility, and insurance), the cardholder will earn 6, 6, and 3 ICICI Bank Reward Points, respectively.

3. HDFC Business Regalia Credit Card Joining Fee: INR 2,500

This HDFC Bank credit card is one of the most value-for-money in this category. An exceptional rewards program powers it and comes with various customer delights. This credit card’s joining, and renewal fee is the same, i.e., INR 2,500. However, if you spend Rs 3,00,000 in the year of joining, then the renewal fee is waived.

The cardholder can earn four reward points for every INR 150 spent. Over 18 complimentary airport lounge access in a calendar year is provided, of which 12 are to be used within India, while the remaining six are outside India. The most significant advantage of the HDFC Business Regalia Credit Card is that it offers users up to 50 days of interest-free period.

4. SBI Platinum Corporate Credit Card Joining Fee: NIL

This SBI credit card has a comprehensive insurance policy covering the corporation’s liability in any event of fraud. The joining and the renewal fees for this SBI offering is NIL.

There are no welcome or joining bonuses on this credit card. However, you can visit airport lounges around the country twice every quarter. One of the highlights of this credit card is that the insurance coverage is comprehensive.

The cardholder will be eligible to get travel insurance up to INR 50 lakhs in case of lost baggage, up to INR 12,500 in case of lost passport, up to 7,500 in case of delay in baggage, and INR 15,000 in case of flight delay. The other insurance coverages the individual will receive are Lost Card Liability and Accidental Death Insurance during air travel.

5. Citi Bank Corporate Card

This Citi Bank credit card is the perfect blend of tap & pay contactless cards, reward points, and value-added services. The user is provided exclusive privileges and is rewarded handsomely for your business expenses.

Also, the cardholder can access the tap & earn tool, excellent lounge benefits, and more. The user will earn two reward points for every INR 125 spent. Further, the individual is entitled to save up to 15% on dining, a waiver of 1% in fuel spending, having access to airport lounges, etc. There are priority pass programs, too, where you get priority assistance with their 24/7 Citi Helpline number.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1- Which credit card is best for a businessman?

For a businessman, there are several credit cards to choose from. However, what matters the most is the kind of credit card he wants. The choice of a credit card depends on spending habits and lifestyle. Another major factor that influences a businessman’s decision to pick a credit card is how it will help his business needs regarding the number of credit days, credit limit, and rewards and discounts on different business expenses that are likely to occur.

2- Can normal people get business credit cards?

A personal credit card and a business credit card are two different types of credit cards. Normal people can get business credit cards if they are registered business owners.

Nonetheless, some banks offer business credit cards to people who are not business owners based on their income streams and income tax return documents. However, the decision solely lies with the financial institution you are applying with.

3- How do I choose a business card?

As a business entity, there are many factors that you should consider while applying for a business credit card. The top 7 points are: 1. Business expenses, 2. Credit Card fees, 3. International exposure, 4. Joining bonus, 5. Rewards & Discounts, 6. Credit Limit, and 7. Employee Cards.

As a business owner, you should understand that the credit card you use should suffice for your business-specific needs and meet all your expectations. As the article mentions, you can choose one of the five best business credit cards based on your needs.

Disclaimer: The credit mentioned above card options are for education purposes only and are not recommendations in any manner. The author & publisher do not intend to influence readers anyway and instead suggest doing sufficient research before making any decision.