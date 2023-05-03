A comprehensive list of Employee Provident Fund forms

One of the largest social security organisations in the world, considering the number of financial transactions undertaken and clientele, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is established for delivering retirement benefits to salaried employees. It introduced the EPF scheme to help employees create a corpus for themselves for a safer future. However, the process of withdrawal or transfer of account from one employer to another requires an employee to fill out various EPFO forms. So, we have made a list of such forms to help you understand their purposes. But first, let’s get an idea about what EPF is.

The EPF scheme mandates every organisation in India to deduct 12 per cent of the basic salary and the dearness allowance (DA) monthly to build a retirement corpus for employees.

Both the employer and the employee pay this sum equitably. By making a monthly payment, the employee is qualified to apply for a loan or withdraw money as a loan or take an advance from their account. Thus, employees can withdraw the accumulated funds to make larger payments for the construction of a property, buying land, funding education and bearing expenses of marriage or medical treatment, among other things.

Here are all the EPFO forms to know about

Form 31

In case of marriage, education, land or house purchases, construction of homes, medical treatment, lockout of company or unemployment, withdrawals from an EPF account for advances or loans mandate employees to duly fill Form 31. Depending on the reason for the withdrawal and the number of years of official service, an employee can be eligible to withdraw money from their corpus after completing all other formalities. The money is credited to the bank account, which is linked with the EPF account, once the employer has given consent.

Form 10C

A member’s EPS account’s pension fund can be withdrawn using Form 10C. The employee must complete the form and deliver it together with scanned copies of the supporting documentation, including the date of leaving an organisation, Universal Account Number (UAN), the reason for leaving and the mode of payment, to the employer for clearance. For the purpose of settling the EPS balance, the employer attests and sends it to the EPFO office.

Form 13

Form 13 is used to transfer the EPF account and its balance from one company to the next company which the employee will be joining. The employee must complete the paperwork and hand it over to their previous employer. To officially transfer the EPF balance, the employer attests and sends the document to the EPFO office.

Form 14

From 14 is basically a request paper to fund the premium of the LIC policy from the EPF account. This form must be filled out by the prospective employee, attested by the employer and delivered to the EPF Commissioner.

Form 10D

After accumulating 10 years of official sector service, the member is qualified for a pension. To receive this pension, an EPFO member must complete the processing of Form 10D. This form is to be filled out by the employee when they retire from their service.

Form 5

The employer must complete EPF Form 5 in order to provide information about all new hires to the EPFO, in case of first-time EPF applicants. Each month’s deadline for submitting this form is the 15th.

Form 20

Nominees or heirs of a dead member will need Form 20 to finalise the EPF account settlement. The funds are transferred straight into the account of the recipient or by money order. The guardian must complete the form as the representative of the nominee if the nominee is a minor or someone with mental illness.

Form 5(IF)

To receive protection benefits after an insured member passes away while employed, this form is filled out in accordance with the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), 1976. It must be signed by the employer. A gazetted officer must certify the form in case the employer is unable to complete the attestation.

Form 15G

To avoid paying taxes on interest from EPF, a member must submit Form 15G. Additionally, if the total amount in the account is higher than INR 50,000, and the member withdraws their EPF fund prior to five years of service, they can also submit this form. Senior citizens will need to submit Form 15H instead of Form 15G.

Form 19

EPFO members may request the final settlement of prior EPF accounts with this form. It also allows them to choose a remittance method which means the member can opt for whether they want to receive payment in the form of a cheque or a demand draft or an ECS.

Form 2

Form 2 is used to declare a recipient (nominee) for EPF account funds in the event of an employee’s death. This form is filled out by the employee, and it is compulsory to do so once the marital status of the employee changes to being married. This form can be filled out a number of times both online and offline, and employees can change nominees anytime they wish to.

Form 11

When a member changes jobs, they must complete Form 11 to migrate the EPF balance from the old account to the new account. While the PF account number and Member ID are altered, the UAN stays the same. This helps their employees with tax benefits and saves them from the hassle of redeeming funds and opening new accounts.

