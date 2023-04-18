Best books on personal finance to read right now

The best books on personal finance are the ones that motivate and help readers in building a strong financial foundation. They are a source of knowledge gained through experiences, logic and a positive mindset, that aids readers in making wise money decisions.
These books delve deeper into financial wellness advice from the insights of millionaires and billionaires who have managed to achieve financial growth and never looked back. Therefore, reading these books will assist in carrying off a total money makeover and leading a financial-stress free life. So, here is a list of a few books that have helped millions draw an actionable plan to achieve financial freedom.
Start your money management with the help of these personal finance books
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Considered by many as the Bible of personal finance, Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki narrates how the author grew up with two fathers (his biological father and his best friend’s wealthy father) who had poles apart perspectives on money and life. The book debunks the fallacy that having a big paycheck is a prerequisite for wealth. It explains how making your money work for you will take you beyond, in terms of building wealth to achieve financial independence.
(Image: Courtesy of Rich Dad Poor Dad/Amazon)
2 /10
Morgan Housel’s The Psychology of Money doesn’t give you any direct answers to ‘how to make money?’. Instead, Housel shares a total of 19 stories to tell you how people think about money and explains how one can form a better relationship with money to make more informed financial decisions.
(Image: Courtesy of The Psychology of Money/ Amazon)
3 /10
Decoding the financial goals and wealth achievement, The Millionaire Fastlane by MJ DeMarco talks about ditching the slow lane (college-job-saving-retiring) of financial planning in favour of taking up the expressway to becoming rich.
(Image: Courtesy of The Millionaire Fastlane/Amazon)
Wallace Wattles’ The Science of Getting Rich is one of the classic self-help books which takes the reader on a path of pragmatism, manifestation and wealth creation. In the book, Wattles highlights that wealth and success can be attracted by taking a series of actionable steps complemented by changing your mindset.
(Image: Courtesy of The Science of Getting Rich/ Amazon)
5 /10
Originally published in 1937, Think and Grow Rich is the granddaddy of all motivational literature. In it, author Napoleon Hill highlights and discusses his philosophy of success. To illustrate his points, Hill cites the success stories of millionaires from his own era, including Andrew Carnegie, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and others.
(Image: Courtesy of Think and Grow Rich/ Amazon)
6 /10
Spend Well, Live Rich by Michelle Singletary summarises seven money mantras for a richer life which the author learned from her grandmother. The book typically talks about wealth creation strategies, where it explains how to save money in the present to have choices in the future.
(Image: Courtesy of Spend Well Live Rich/ Amazon)
7 /10
The USA Today, New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller Get Good with Money by Tiffany Aliche is a wholesome ten-step approach to achieving financial stability, along with peace of mind. The book narrates the fundamentals of personal finance management — spending, saving and investing money — which helps one to achieve financial security.
(Image: Courtesy of Get Good with Money/ Amazon)
8 /10
New York Times bestseller Financial Feminist by Tori Dunlap provides a roadmap, especially for women, to break the social constructs and attain financial freedom by smart spending, saving and investing money.
(Image: Courtesy of Financial Feminist/ Amazon)
9 /10
Written by Forbes Deputy Editor Rob Berger, Retire Before Mom & Dad explains how one can convert virtually any income into financial freedom and retire early. Basically, the book mentors readers with practical investment advice to create an easy-to-understand investment portfolio. With the help of its step-by-step guide, readers can actually minimise expenses to invest without altering their way of life.
(Image: Courtesy of Retire Before Mom and Dad/ Amazon)
The #1 New York Times bestseller by Jen Sincero, You are Badass at Making Money, discusses the tripping obstacles and fears which prevent one from achieving financial prosperity. Also, it highlights the mindset that one needs to possess to be capable of going from avoiding money to embracing and possessing an excess of it.
(Image: Courtesy of You are Badass at Making Money/ Amazon)
(Hero and featured image: courtesy of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Get Good with Money and the Millionaire Fastlane/Amazon)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best finance books to read are Psychology of Money, You are Badass at Making Money and Spend Well, Live Rich.
Answer: Personal finance books help readers learn about smart spending, saving and investing, thereby attaining knowledge related to financial growth and stability in the process.
Answer: The 5 basics of personal finance are spending, protection, income, investing, and saving.