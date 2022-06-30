These are the best credit cards for travel to get before planning your next trip

Travel a lot? These credit cards offer the best deals on lounges, hotel bookings and more, to help you save some extra bucks while travelling!

If you’re a frequent traveller, you’ll always be on the lookout for the best deals and offers that you can avail while booking your trip. What comes in handy are credit cards that offer special benefits for travellers – extra miles, points, free upgrades, lounge access at airports and so much more.

However, there are a variety of credit cards available in the market, which allow you to use the points you earn to avail benefits while travelling. Not only are these economical, but they are also reliable, and credit cards are accepted almost everywhere, making it easier for you to make payments without the stress. So, in case you’re looking to earn some extra points to redeem on your next trip, these are the best credit cards that make for another option in cashless travel.

Best credit cards for travel

HDFC Regalia credit card

Among the most popular credit cards available in India, the HDFC Regalia card offers some great travel options, especially if you want to go abroad at an affordable cost. The card comes with a minimal annual fee of Rs 2,500, which gives you access to priority pass memberships, limited airport lounge access, silver membership to Club Vistara and a lot more.

Air India SBI Signature credit card

Among the best credit cards for travel, when it comes to booking flights, is the Air India SBI Signature credit card. The card comes with an annual fee of Rs 5,000, and offers eight visits to domestic VISA lounges in India, complimentary Priority Pass membership, Club Vistara Silver membership and Trident Privilege Red Tier membership, among other things.

Lowest Forex Markup of 1.99%.

Citi premier miles credit card

Another credit card that you can opt for is the Citi premier miles credit card, which rewards customers with miles that can be redeemed while visiting airport lounges and making bookings for air tickets. What’s more, the miles never expire, so be assured to make the most of them as and when you travel! You’ll receive a welcome gift on your first spend, plus miles for each payment you make with the card, and you can also use the collected points at partner restaurants, fuel stations and more.

Standard Chartered Emirates World credit card

This credit card comes with a bunch of benefits such as access to over 25 domestic airport lounges across the country and the option to earn priority pass membership for lounges across international airports. The joining fee of the card is slightly higher, at Rs 6,000, but renewal fees are comparatively lower, with additional features such as overseas air accident coverage, insurance on flight delays, baggage loss and a lot more.

American Express platinum travel credit card

Among the best credit cards for travel, this one is great for those who call themselves globetrotters. This one definitely ranks high among the best credit cards for travel. With access to attractive travel vouchers based on your spending levels, you get some amazing benefits such as four complimentary lounge visits every year, special rewards for achieving different milestones, and a lot more, for a basic fee of Rs 3,500.

Axis Bank Vistara Signature credit card

If you book frequent flights, this might be a great option for you, considering that it is a collaboration with Air Vistara. The card offers many benefits, such as a premium economy ticket (in Vistara) as a welcome gift on your credit card, plus access to silver membership of Club Vistara, rewards at milestones to be redeemed for premium economy tickets, lounge access at select airports in India and a lot more.

Kotak Royale Signature Credit Card

A great option for those who prefer spending on travel agencies and tour operators, the Royal signature credit card offers four times the bonus points per Rs 150 spent on air tickets, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and a lot more. With eight complimentary lounge visits in India and several other benefits, this is a great credit card for those with an annual income of more than Rs 24 lakhs.

Yes Preferred Credit card

This card comes with an annual fee of Rs 2,500, which allows users access to domestic lounges and a priority pass membership. What’s more, you can avail discounts on ticket bookings, points on dining and domestic bookings and a lot more.

SBI IRCTC Credit Card

If you love travelling by trains, this is definitely among the best credit cards for travel that you can opt for. With a minimal charge of Rs 500 for the first year and Rs 300 as annual renewal fees, the card is super affordable. What’s more, you can avail reward points plus an additional 10 percent off on first-class tickets.

