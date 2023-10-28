Best credit cards in India: Things to consider before signing up for one

You are spoilt for choices when picking the best credit card for yourself, aren’t you? The festive season in India is upon us, and so will be the period of enormous spending during the same time. With the festive week of Diwali ahead, people explore the best credit card options in India to spend their money optimally and, more so, properly to maximise the discounts while making any purchase. Also, it is not just about limiting the benefits till the festive season but also selecting credit cards that help you reap benefits around the year.

You must determine your spending habits and lifestyle when selecting the best credit card. It becomes tedious to choose one as many banks offer the best cashback credit cards, while some offer the best lifetime free credit cards, amongst other categories.

Everyone who applies for a credit card has a unique set of needs. Some look to reap the rewards of travel spending, while others seek better offers while buying electronics. Some look for the best credit cards with no annual fee, while others are after offers that cater to shopping, movies, groceries, fuel, dining, etc.

Several credit card options in India offer unique and attractive benefits like rewards programs, access to airport lounges, savings on fuel, golf memberships, insurance and travel benefits, and other complimentary benefits. However, there are several questions that you need to ask before selecting the right credit card for you.

Essential pointers to consider before signing up

What is the annual interest rate?

How will you be rewarded – loyalty/rewards or cashback?

What will be the minimum repayment amount?

What is your credit score?

What will be the annual (or renewal) fees?

What will be the penalty charges in case of late payment or non-payment?

What is the credit limit of your credit card?

Popularity of credit cards is on the rise in India

Over 75 banks and financial institutions in India offer over 200 credit card options. The banking and finance industry added more than 1 million, i.e., 1.19 million, credit cards in July, making the total outstanding credit card base 89.87 million.

The market leader in the credit card segment in India is HDFC Bank, which is in the top position with 18.54 million credit cards. SBI Card follows it at 17.55 million cards, and in the third and fourth positions are ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, with 14.98 million cards and 12.74 million cards, respectively, as per the latest data by RBI.

The report also mentions that after a dip in June, with spending over Rs 1.37 trillion, a record Rs 1.44 trillion were spent by Indians through credit card payments in July. It broke the previous record of May, where Rs 1.40 trillion were spent.

Top 7 credit cards in India

Are you looking for the best credit cards for you before the festive season begins? We have explored several credit card options available in India currently and curated a list of 10 best credit cards to select from:

1. RBL Bank BankBazaar Save Max Credit Card

The offering by RBL Bank is the best credit card option for benefitting from daily shopping needs. The more groceries you shop using this card, the more reward points you earn. It is best suited for cashback offers, as there are no limits on transactions for cashback.

It is a lifetime credit card, which neither has any annual fees nor any joining fees. You can convert all your purchases above INR 2,500 into EMIs easily. Also, you will get 10% cashback on purchases made on Zomato and BookMyShow.

2. IDFC First Select Credit Card

This latest credit card option from IDFC Bank provides a slew of premium benefits, travel perks, and rewards points around the year. The IDFC First Select Credit Card is an excellent fit for customers who prefer online and in-store purchases. It offers one of the most competitive interest rates, too.

This credit card entails no joining or annual fees either. You will get a welcome voucher of INR 500 if you spend INR 15,000 within 90 days of joining. Also, you get four complimentary lounge visits at domestic airport lounges every quarter. The additional benefit is getting a 1% fuel surcharge waiver with it.

3. Axis Bank MY Zone Credit Card

This popular offering by Axis Bank is one of the market’s most readily available entry-level cards. The Axis Bank MY Zone Credit Card provides excellent dining, entertainment, and movies, amongst other benefits. It is best suited for dining benefits.

With this Axis Bank credit card, you must pay INR 500 as a joining fee and the same amount as the renewal fee. You get a free SonyLiv annual subscription worth INR 999 as a complimentary welcome offer.

The cardholder will earn 4 EDGE Points for every INR 200 and get complimentary access to domestic airport lounges. Also, the users can avail of a 20% discount as Axis Dining Delights. Another benefit that one can enjoy is 40% off on their Swiggy orders, up to INR 120.

4. HDFC Bank MoneyBack Plus Credit Card

HDFC Bank provides many options when it comes to credit cards. One of the most popular offerings by the bank is HDFC Bank MoneyBack Plus Credit Card. It is best suited for your fuel and shopping needs.

It comes with a nominal joining fee of INR 500, but you will be rewarded 500 CashPoints as a welcome bonus. The renewal fee for availing the benefits would be INR 500. However, your renewal fees will be waived if you spend INR 50,000 in the year after joining.

Also, users are rewarded 20 CashPoints for every INR 150 they spend. Another benefit that cardholders would be the 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all petrol pumps. It also offers up to 15% discount at more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide.

5. SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card

Regarding credit card options in the market, SBI Bank is not left behind in the competition. The SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card is another popular entry-level credit card with a joining fee of INR 499. You must pay the exact figure if you want to renew it.

However, you also get an Amazon Gift Card worth INR 500 as a welcome bonus. This SBI offering provides fantastic rewards points if there are spending on Amazon, BookMyShow, UrbanClap, Cleartrip, Lenskart, etc. You can also avail of 1 reward point for every offline spend of INR 100. If you achieve the stipulated spend-based milestone, your annual fee gets reversed, too.

6. HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card

Another credit card offering from HDFC Bank tells us why it is the market leader in the segment. HDFC Bank Millennia is a unique cashback credit card where a cardholder gets 5% cashback from e-commerce giants like Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon.

A person must pay INR 1000 as a joining fee; its renewal annual fee is the same. However, the annual fee is waived if the user spends INR 1,00,000 on the membership.

This HDFC cardholder gets 1,000 cash points as a welcome bonus, and its rewards range from 1% to 6% cashback on different online & offline spending. Also, a user can enjoy two complimentary airport lounge access per quarter.

7. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card

This offering from American Express caters to the premium audience with huge online and offline spending through their credit cards annually. As its name suggests, the American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card is best suited for people who travel and book hotels frequently.

To lay your hands on this credit card, you must pay INR 3,500 as the joining fee; its renewal fee is INR 5,000. The cardholder will receive 10,000 Membership Rewards points as a welcome benefit.

People get four domestic airport lounge access annually (one every quarter) and can avail of a complimentary Priority Pass lounge access program membership. Also, benefits like a 20% discount on dining bills (at American Express partner restaurants) and a 10% discount on One Plus devices are available on its official website.

Some banks’ credit cards have stood out for their widespread acceptance, lucrative rewards, attractive cashback offers, and fantastic customer service. The scenario of credit cards in India is too diverse and dynamic, with countless options tailored to various financial needs and preferences of all categories of customers.

When considering the best credit cards in India, it is vital to consider various factors such as annual fees, interest rates, rewards programs, customer service, etc. The choice should, however, be based on the individual’s spending habits and lifestyle. By doing so, people should maximise the utility of their credit cards, minimise costs, and unlock a range of benefits that contribute to their overall financial well-being.

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best credit card I should buy in India?

There are many credit card options when choosing an ideal credit card for yourself. The answer to which is the best credit in India solely depends on your financial needs, lifestyle, and spending habits. When choosing one, consider rewards, annual fees, and interest rates. There are several credit card options like RBL Bank BankBazaar Save Max Credit Card, IDFC First Select Credit Card, and Axis Bank MY Zone Credit Card, amongst others that are mentioned above.

– Which banks are best for credit cards?

In India, over 75 banks and financial institutions currently provide more than 200 credit card options in the market. However, the two banks that stand out from their contemporaries are HDFC Credit Cards and SBI Card, as they are the market leaders with 18.54 million credit cards and 17.55 million cards, respectively. SBI Cards and HDFC Credit Cards have options for people across different income groups, spending habits, and lifestyles.

– Which is better: an SBI Card or HDFC Credit Card?

Choosing a better credit card option between SBI Card and HDFC Credit Card would be tough. Both banks offer users numerous options ranging from entry-level to premium credit cards. It ultimately comes down to your lifestyle and spending habits and on the basis, you pick a credit card. HDFC Credit Card and SBI Card are in the top two positions regarding credit card market share in India.

