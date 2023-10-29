What are the best Mutual Funds for SIP?

If you are thinking, what is the right time to invest money? Well, the best time to invest money was yesterday. You can ask any individual their views on investing – their typical answer often echoes a similar voice: SIPs in mutual funds. It has become so popular in the last few years that every new and current investor is now searching for the best mutual funds in India for SIP to invest in.

In the ever-evolving times of economic uncertainty, there are several investment options that a person can choose from. Identifying the most promising investment avenue in today’s financial landscape has become paramount. SIP mutual funds have gained notable traction from the options available in the past decade. It is due to their past track records and ability to offer lucrative returns, risk mitigation, and help people achieve their long-term financial goals.

It is not that SIPs are foolproof to any downward movement in the market. However, given the nature of its investment, it stands out even when markets fluctuate and economic conditions change. It is essential for investors to find out the best SIP to invest in, the top mutual funds for SIP, or to understand how to use SIP calculators to determine their amount at maturity. It is an essential practice for investors seeking to optimise and strengthen their portfolios.

So, before we take a deep dive into the intricacies of the best mutual funds in India for SIP and look at the options of top mutual funds for SIP, here is a quick snapshot to better your basic understanding of mutual funds, and SIPs and its types, tax implications and more.

Introduction: What is a Mutual Fund?

Here is what Wikipedia says: A mutual fund is an investment fund that pools money from many investors to purchase securities in the market.

To understand it better, a mutual fund is a pool of money managed by professional fund managers, where the money is pooled from investors who share common objectives – e.g., risk appetite – and is invested in equities, bonds, different securities, and other market instruments.

So, what is a SIP, and why is it so popular in India?

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a medium of investment in mutual funds where people invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, mostly monthly. Investing this pre-determined amount of money in an organised way helps people save regularly without any pressure on their monthly financial calculations. It allows individuals to start investing with less money and enjoy the long-term benefits of rupee-cost averaging.

As per the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (AMFI) latest data, the SIP contributions have increased manifold in the last few years. It has risen from Rs 92,693 crore in FY18-19 to Rs 1,41,696 crore in February this year. Also, a record 35 lakh new SIPs were started in August.

To understand its popularity further, the mutual fund industry’s overall Assets Under Management (AUM) increased from 46.37 lakh crore in July to 46.93 lakh crore in August. The data shows how SIP investments have become a choice of retail investors and are so popular lately.

How SIP works?

There are two significant ways investments are made in mutual funds, i.e., A) SIPs and B) Lump Sum investments.

In SIPs, a person invests a fixed amount over time regularly, which promotes discipline and reduces certain market risks. In contrast, individuals make lump sum investments that are one-time large payouts, potentially offering quick returns but entail higher risks. The difference between the two types is how much risk tolerance an individual has, financial goals, market volatility, etc.

What are the benefits of investing through SIPs?

Investing through SIPs is beneficial for an investor in many ways. An investor who chooses the SIPs route of investing in mutual funds experiences many benefits, such as compounding returns, tax benefits, flexibility, and risk mitigation. Here are some of the significant benefits of investing via SIPs:

1. Ease in investment: An investor can start their investing journey with only a relatively small amount of Rs 500 in India. It makes it easy for a wide range of people who are reluctant to start with a more considerable amount and makes investing in mutual funds readily accessible to them.

2. Discipline in Savings & Investing: SIP encourages discipline in financial spending, which helps people increase their savings and prevents individuals from making impulsive buying/investment decisions.

3. Rupee-Cost Averaging: Through SIPs, an investor can buy more units when their SIP funds’ NAV (Net Asset Value) is low and fewer units when it is high. This will help reduce the average cost of the unit, thereby reducing the impact of market volatility in the long run.

4. Compounding Returns: It is the most beneficial feature of SIPs. The longer you stay invested through SIPs, the tremendous potential you will have to enjoy compounding returns.

What are the tax implications of SIPs?

As an investor, it is crucial to understand the implications of the tax on your earnings from mutual funds through SIPs. When you profit from your investments, they are subjected to ‘Capital Gains’. Also, there are taxes on dividends offered by mutual funds.

Every year, there are tweaks in the Budget in the tax formulations regarding earnings through mutual funds. It will be best if you understand it thoroughly through your financial advisor. The top 4 factors that determine taxes on mutual funds are:

Capital Gains Types of Mutual Funds in Your Portfolio Investments’ Holding Period Dividends Earned

What are the Best Mutual Funds in India for SIP right now?

If you want to grow your money, you will need more than just saving it. You will have to invest it (smartly), too. And what better way to invest your money than mutual funds through SIPs? There is no way one can time the market right. The earlier you begin, the better you potentially gain.

To start your investing journey through SIPs, look at the following list of 5 best-performing mutual funds for SIPs in 2023 in India:

1. Quant Active Fund Direct-Growth (NAV: Rs 545.24, as of Sept 29, 2023)

This is a multi-cap mutual fund scheme from Quant Mutual Fund. Starting in 2013, this mutual fund has Rs 5,688 crores worth AUM as of June 2023.

Its returns for the last one year are 18.56%, whereas it has consistently delivered an average annual return of 20.47%. It has doubled investors’ money every three years.

Returns: 29.41% (p.a.)

Risk: Very High

Min. Investment: Rs 1,000 (SIP); Rs 5,000 (Lump Sum)

2. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth (NAV: Rs 62.84, as of Sept 29, 2023)

This is a flexi-cap mutual fund scheme from PPFAS Mutual Fund. It has been in existence for ten years now. This mutual fund has Rs 40,760 crores worth AUM as of June 2023.

It has delivered a return of 25.95% in the last one year, whereas it has given an average return of 19.44% annually. It has doubled investors’ money every four years.

Returns: 22.81% (p.a.)

Risk: Very High

Min. Investment: Rs 1,000 (SIP); Rs 1,000 (Lump Sum)

3. Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth (NAV: Rs 90.38, as of Sept 29, 2023)

This is a large and mid-cap mutual fund scheme from Quant Mutual Fund. It has a VRO rating of 3 stars. The mutual fund scheme started in January 2013 and has Rs 1,033 crores worth AUM as of June 2023.

In the last one year, it has given a return of 22.44%, whereas it gave an average annual return of 18.57%. It has doubled investors’ money every three years.

Returns: 24.32% (p.a.)

Risk: Very High

Min. Investment: Rs 1,000 (SIP); Rs 5,000 (Lump Sum)

4. Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund (NAV: Rs 545.24, as of Sept 29, 2023)

This is a large and mid-cap mutual fund scheme from Kotak Mahindra. It began its journey in 2013, and this mutual fund scheme has Rs 15,013 crores worth AUM as of June 2023.

Its returns for the last one year are 24.11%, whereas it has consistently delivered average annual returns of 24.11%. It has doubled investors’ money every three years.

Returns: 21.57% (p.a.)

Risk: Very High

Min. Investment: Rs 500 (SIP); Rs 5,000 (Lump Sum)

5. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth (NAV: Rs 124.96, as of Sept 29, 2023)

This is a large and multi-cap mutual fund scheme from Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. It has a VRO rating of 4 stars. The plan started in 2013, too and has Rs 28,439 crores worth AUM as of June 2023.

It has delivered returns of 21.5% in the last one year, whereas it has given an average annual return of 22.57%. It has doubled investors’ money every four years.

Returns: 21.18% (p.a.)

Risk: Very High

Min. Investment: Rs 1,000 (SIP)

In this dynamic financial scenario, where untimely and uncertain fluctuations hit markets, identifying the best SIP funds for you has never been more critical. This meticulously curated detailed guide aimed to provide valuable insights into the top-performing SIP funds.

This article aims to provide comprehensive insights into the current top-performing SIP funds and delves into the intricacies of SIP investments. However, individuals should do their research and due diligence before investing. We have sourced our information from established and experienced fund managers in the market. We aim to spotlight the mutual fund schemes that have consistently demonstrated strong performance in the past and are currently performing well.

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

– How do I choose the suitable SIP Fund?

There is no one way of choosing the right SIP fund for yourself. Several factors are at play when picking the best mutual fund for you. Factors like assessing your risk profile, analysing different funds’ performance, and the credibility and experience of fund managers are critical to picking the right mutual fund.

– How many types and categories of Mutual Funds can we choose from?

Mutual Funds are mainly of three types: Equity Fund Plans, Debt Fund Plans, and Hybrid Fund Plans. Further, these types are categorised into many available categories with different financial fund managers. Some examples of mutual fund categories are Liquid Funds, Tax Saver Funds, Large Cap Funds, Index Funds, Long Term Funds, Multi Cap Funds, Fixed Maturity Plans, ELSS Funds, etc.

– What are the risks and challenges when it comes to SIPs?

An investor must consider several risks and challenges while investing in mutual funds via SIPs. Some significant reasons are market volatility, goal-based investing, avoiding emotional/impulsive decisions, careful monitoring of funds, and staying invested for the long term. One cannot time the market but can be invested for an extended period to mitigate the risk and volatility.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned stocks are for education purposes only and are not recommendatory in any manner. The author & publisher do not intend to influence investors anyway and rather suggest doing sufficient research before making any investing decision. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risk; read all scheme-related documents carefully. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns.