Goodbudget to Empower: The best personal finance apps to manage your money

Planning and executing a financial budget is the most important aspect of personal finance. But we often fail to do so owing to various reasons. This is where personal finance apps come to the rescue. Also called free budgeting apps, they are easily available. However, you may have to pay for some special features they come with.

The free features may include linking the apps to your bank accounts and P2P payment apps, or any other financial accounts, after which the apps track expenses based on your income. They further segregate your transactions into different categories, including income savings, expenses and surplus. Lastly, they give a monthly report of how you dealt with your finances and bill payments, and what areas need improvement. They also notify you when a bill is due and suggest strategies to save money.

How do money management apps influence your personal finance?

The best finance management apps don’t just assist in tracking expenses, analysing spending trends or budgeting with respect to all your bank accounts but also offer detailed insight regarding the same. By facilitating these features, personal finance apps help you grow your hard-earned money. Additionally, it offers a range of investment alternatives and tax guidance.

These facets of budgeting apps edify you to become cautious and help improve your financial health, keeping the future in the picture. Additionally, it aids to broaden your financial horizon by introducing you to investment options you may be unaware of.

Here are some of the best personal finance apps you should know about

Mint

Introduced in 2006 with a premium as well as a free version, Mint is a personal finance app from Intuit Inc. It enables users to oversee all their financial affairs on the same dashboard. The app supports both iOS and Android operating systems and allows users to seamlessly add their bank account login and P2P payment app details to record all financial transactions. The app also ensures the safety and security of data by employing multi-factor authentication as well as layers of hardware and software encryption.

Additionally, the app offers various features, such as tailored financial allocation, personalised insights and subscription tracking, to help users keep a watch on their finances. Moreover, the app provides educational resources based on finance, such as a debt payback calculator, return on investment calculator and extended internal rate of return (XIRR) calculator.

Goodbudget

Inspired by the Japanese household book of accounts known as Kakeibo, Goodbudget segregates users’ money into categories with labels identifying their uses. This approach helps users in paying off debts, preparing themselves for a down payment for a house or any other property, or for a significant purchase. It also offers courses to help improve finances.

Due to its ability to sync budgets with several users, the Goodbudget app is perfect for monitoring monthly household budgetary constraints. Additionally, it features an array of tools to assist you in managing debt and achieving important goals like saving for college, starting a family or getting married.

The free and premium versions are similar but the subscription for the latter provides infinite add-ons to the users.

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

An American multi-platform personal budgeting programme initially launched in 2004, YNAB offers its users a zero-based budgeting system. Instead of using a traditional budgeting approach, this plug-in focuses on things such as paying bills, saving money and making investments.

The app offers a 34-day free trial, then charges INR 6,900 per year or INR 1,000 per month. However, it gives a 12-month free subscription to students who provide verified enrollment documentation. YNAB uses various security features, including third-party audits, accredited data centres and encryptions to protect data.

Budgeting is made simpler as YNAB tracks financial goals, shares reports on spending patterns and provides professional assistance.

Additionally, users can access hundreds of weekly live courses that cover every facet of the software and learn how to plan a budget with YNAB. Users can listen to the YNAB podcast, which can help them find answers to various questions they may have.

PocketGuard

The ‘In My Pocket’ function of this app takes into account an algorithm to calculate how much money is available for users based on their regular spending habits as per their income, anticipated costs and savings objectives. It also allows users to set spending restrictions which serve as a reminder regarding potential excess. The app then uses a display to explain which expenses consume a user’s maximum money in the form of a pie chart.

Due to its ability to display real-time numbers, such as how much money users have in hand and bills to be paid, PocketGuard is a useful software for managing finances. Furthermore, PIN codes, biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID, and bank-level encryption are some noted security features offered by the app.

Although PocketGuard is one of the best free budgeting apps, it charges INR 2,900 per year for the premium version named PocketGuard Plus.

Honeydue

Honeydue is perhaps the best personal finance app designed for couples. This lets spouses access each other’s credit cards, loans and savings accounts so that users can manage their finances jointly and examine every detail at a quick glance (individuals can choose what to share with their partner).

Additionally, this app lets its users decide whether an expense will be covered entirely by one person or equally by two, with automated bill payment reminders. It aids in better communication and financial transparency between partners.

Touch ID, multi-factor authentication and data encryption are a few in-built security features in the app to protect the privacy of users. The app is absolutely free to use.

Empower

Formerly known as Personal Capital, Empower is an investment tool that keeps a tab on all financial transactions and provides a comprehensive report of a user’s financial situation based on daily spending and portfolio performance tracking. Although the app is free, users can add investment administration services for 0.89 per cent of their money (below USD 1 million).

Additionally, it provides various advisory services, including real-time net worth tracking, cash flow tracking, investment fee analyser and budgeting for future expenses.

The app also possesses strong user authentication, fraud prevention and data encryption. All of these resources assist users to draft future plans by providing thorough insights into their present financial predicament.

Oportun

The Oportun app helps reduce the burden of users by figuring out how much money they should deposit into a savings account or retirement funds account. Users can create their personal goals within the app and it closely examines their goals to assist them with real-time saving tips. Also, based on their investment objectives and risk tolerance, the app pairs them with a diverse portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

It also lets users build a strong financial foundation by helping them reduce debt like credit card debt or college loans.

The app is free for six months, after which it charges INR 4,900 per year or INR 410 per month.

