The best stocks to buy in November 203

Diwali is around the corner, and investors in the Indian market are eagerly waiting to trade during the ‘Mahurat Trading’ hour that takes place on the auspicious day of the festival. A lot of brokerage and research firms are already out with their Diwali 2023 stock picks, and if you happen to be an investor who is looking for a list of ‘best stocks to buy’, then this article will help you pick the best stocks to buy for long term. While most of the stock recommendations are centred around Diwali, these are also the best stocks an investor should buy for the long term and add to their portfolio this November.

How have the markets performed since last Diwali?

The Indian economy has remained well-poised despite the global geopolitical challenges and looks well-placed for growth in the past year. The markets have performed outstandingly since Diwali last year. Going by reports, the PSU Bank index is up around 44 percent, and Realty is up by 37 percent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index has jumped 28 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty 50 have rallied 26 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Currently, the broader market valuations support steady growth, and as an investor, you should be eyeing the best stocks to buy now, which will help you if you hold them for the long term. If you are looking for stocks that add festivities to your joy this Diwali, look at the mentioned stock recommendations by different brokerages and their views on buying the stocks. The following list of ‘best stocks to buy’ contains a variety of stocks that belong to large, midcap, and small-cap companies.

Top 10 stocks to buy in November 2023

Investors should keep a close eye on a few promising sectors like IT, pharma, renewable energy, and banking. With the growth in the IT sector projected to be robust, India’s acceleration of its transition to clean energy sources, and the strong momentum in economic recovery, it would be wise to make the right move in the market at the most opportune times.

We bring you a list of the best stocks to buy now, which will help improve your portfolio’s overall performance. However, due diligence and proper research should be done by investors to navigate the dynamics of Indian stock markets.

Bharti Airtel Target Price: INR 1,155 (by Axis Securities)

The telecom company’s fundamentals continue to remain strong and show consistent growth. There is a vast potential for improved revenue and profit growth due to its extensive distribution in rural areas, increasing 4G coverage, amongst other factors.

As per Axis Securities, the Bharti Airtel stock has a target price of INR 1,155, a potential upside of nearly 25 percent from its last traded price of INR 930.75 on November 3.

Jyothy Labs Target Price: INR 440 (by Axis Securities)

This household and personal products company is expected to deliver revenue of 13 percent CAGR during FY23-26E. Also, there’s a growth projection of 25 percent growth in its EBITDA and PAT. The stock remains an attractive buy in the small-cap space due to its growth projection and return profile.

As per Axis Securities, Jyothy Labs has a target price of INR 440, a potential upward of nearly 23 percent from its last traded price of INR 362.20 on November 3.

HDFC Bank Target Price: INR 1,800 (by Axis Securities)

The private bank’s penchant for sustainable growth, its massive opportunity due to its large customer base post-merger, and its extensive distribution network are significant indicators that make it an attractive stock buy option for investors.

As per Axis Securities, the HDFC Bank has a target price of INR 1,800, a visible upward of 22 percent from its last traded price of INR 1,483.75 on November 3.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Target Price: INR 6,250 (by HDFC Securities)

The pharma company’s US business is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent over FY23-25E. The net profit is also projected to see a 16.5 percent CAGR, led by a robust operating performance and healthy revenue during the same period.

As per HDFC Securities, the target price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is INR 6,250, with a potential upside of nearly 19 percent from its last traded price, i.e., INR 5,263.05 on November 3.

Reliance Industries Target Price: INR 2,725 (by Kotak Securities)

Given how Reliance is expanding its 5G distribution — the recent example of launching Jio AirFiber (FWA) — its monetisation, the ever-growing customer subscription base, and the rise in tariffs recently make the overall outlook for the company attractive for investors.

As per Kotak Securities, the target price of Reliance Industries is INR 2,725, a potential upside of 18 percent from its last traded price of INR 2,319.70 on November 3.

DLF Target Price: INR 700 (by Cholamandalam Securities)

The construction company has seen good volumes in the last three years. DLF has shown a breakout in the long-term time frame, which suggests that the stock’s price might move further upward. On a medium-term time frame, too, the stock has sustained above all the moving averages.

As per Cholamandalam Securities, the target price of DLF is INR 700, an upward of nearly 17 percent from its last traded price of INR 595.85 on November 3.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Target Price: INR 112 (by HDFC Securities)

The company is expected to show a growth of 31 percent in net profit, loan book by 27 percent, and have a 24 percent CAGR in net interest income in the FY23-25E period. The ROAA is also projected to further improve by 2 percent by FY25E.

As per HDFC Securities, investors should buy Equitas Small Finance Bank’s stocks as they are expected to deliver an upside of 15 percent. The stock’s last traded price was INR 97.80 on November 3.

Dalmia Bharat Target Price: INR 2,350 (by Kotak Securities)

The cement company has low debt, and many brokerages have recommended a buy rating on the stock. The FIIs and FPIs have increased their shareholding too. As per the brokerage firm, there is an attractive risk-reward at the current market price driven by improved capital allocation.

As per Kotak Securities, Dalmia Bharat’s target price is clocked at INR 2,350, which is a potential upside of 13 percent from its last traded price of INR 2,073.65 on November 3.

GAIL (India) Target Price: INR 140 (by HDFC Securities)

This PSU’s current position in the oil and natural gas segment, along with its high-experience top-brass management, sound financial statements, and attractive dividend yield, offers investors a good opportunity for investors in the long term. The EBITDA and PAT are expected to grow at 48 percent and 46.4 percent for FY24E, respectively.

As per HDFC Securities, GAIL has a target price of INR 140, a potential upside of 13 percent from its last traded price of INR 123.75 on November 3.

United Spirits Target Price: INR 1,195 (by HDFC Securities)

The United Spirits is expected to continue focusing on delivering profitable growth and productivity gains. The alcoholic beverage giant is aiming to improve its pricing in the long run as well.

As per HDFC Securities, the stock has a buy rating as it is expected to deliver an upside of nearly 12 percent from its last traded price, i.e., INR 1,071.20 on November 3.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve amidst the geo-political factors and domestic micro and macro-economic challenges, the stock markets are prone to uncertainties. However, the above-listed stocks are the best stocks to buy this November. There are several other stock pick recommendations listed by different brokerages as their choices for Diwali 2023.

Investors should research carefully before buying/selling a stock, as it also entails risks. Returns on stocks are never guaranteed. Nevertheless, if an investor does fundamental research on a company’s financials and performs technical analysis on a stock, it increases the chances to earn. However, when an investor thoroughly researches a company and its fundamentals and performs a technical analysis before making any investing decision, it increases the potential of stock returns.

Disclaimer: The stocks mentioned above are for education purposes only and are not recommendatory in any manner. The author & publisher do not intend to influence investors anyway and instead suggest doing sufficient research before making any investing decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best stocks to invest in?

Every investor needs to determine if the stock is good enough to invest. There are several factors that you should consider while investing in any stock, such as: Studying the fundamentals of the company, Analysing the industry and its growth prospects, Risks & Valuations, and Technical Analysis.

– Which stock will double in 3 years?

No one can guarantee a company/stock’s performance over any period. However, after carefully studying the company’s fundamentals and performing technical analysis, one can predict the trends/patterns of the stock movement and determine if it will have manifold growth in 3 years. However, several stocks deliver over 100 percent growth in a short time, which are called multi-baggers.

– Which shares will boom in 2023?

The above list of stocks are the best stocks to buy in November. However, there are other stocks that an investor can invest their money in, such as Grasim Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Astral, SBI Life Insurance, and APL Apollo Tubes.