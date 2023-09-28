Best stocks to buy this October 2023: Things to keep in mind & common mistakes to avoid

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once said, “Live like there is no tomorrow but invest as if there were five years left”. Popularly known as the ‘Big Bull’ of the Indian stock market, investors and market veterans still value his investing principles. If you believe as the late legendary investor did and seek answers to the pertinent question of ‘best stocks to buy’, then you have landed at the right place.

With the Indian indices being at an all-time high recently and witnessing a sharp correction soon after, one of the most discussed questions in the market circles is: which are the best stocks to buy now? The experts believe that the present volatility in the market will continue in the near term due to fluctuations in interest rates and inflation. With global factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, the US Federal Interest cycle, changes in foreign exchange rates, and crude oil, among other factors influencing the market movements across borders, investors are looking for the best stocks to buy today for the long-term.

Investment opportunities can come knocking from different sectors if you remain vigilant and follow the market updates from close quarters. And if you trust the expertise of experienced financial advisors, you still have a chance to save yourself from suffering huge losses. If technical analysts and fundamental experts are to believe, there are many stocks to buy today despite the ongoing uncertainty in the market.

However, one must understand that no stock recommendation can ever be a safe bet. Every stock advice comes with a degree of risk. When it comes to a ‘safe’ bet, it is when you study the fundamentals of the company’s financial status and remain invested for a prolonged period.

There are several stocks to buy for the long term, as Indian markets are outperforming their counterparts globally currently. Economists believe that India would become an engine of growth for the global economy, which would eventually bode well for the markets. Before we tell you, which are the best stocks to buy today for potential good returns tomorrow, find out what factors you need to know before you start your investing journey.

Top factors to consider before investing in stocks

Investors should consider several crucial factors before investing money in the stock market. Betting your money based on market noise and hype may result in significant losses. On the other hand, if you take a deep dive into the fundamentals of any stock, chances to earn rise significantly.

If you are a new investor or a market veteran, here is a list of factors that you should consider which will help you invest in the best stocks.

Economic Indicators

Investor sentiment and market performance are greatly affected by global macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth, employment numbers, inflation rates, etc. An investor should always think of investing long-term.

Financial Health

It is crucial to ascertain the financial health of the company before investing. You should review the company’s financial statements and see if the company has achieved revenue and earnings growth consistently.

Risk Tolerance

Every investor in the market carries a certain degree of risk tolerance. One should invest in the stock market based on their risk appetite only. Risk assessment helps in studying the company’s price volatility history and past economic cycles. Also, the emotions of greed and fear attract failures in the market mostly.

Short-Term vs Long Term

Whether you want to invest for long-term profits or short-term gains, time is one factor that significantly influences your investing decisions. It is advisable for new-age investors to be in the market for a long period.

Research & Due Diligence

Every investor should do their research even when they have the services of a financial expert. Performing research and due diligence are necessary to understand the value of the stock, the company’s financial health, and other things.

Common mistakes to avoid while investing in the Stock Market

Overtrading

People who think buying and selling more stocks would result in more profits should know that the reality is otherwise. Overtrading leads to high transaction costs and increased taxes that ultimately dent your returns.

Emotional Decision Making

Making emotional and impulsive decisions makes you buy/sell the stock at the wrong value often. Fear and greed are emotions that drive investors towards wrongful decisions as they then suffer massive losses in the stock market.

Avoiding Risks

Investors when investing base their decisions on market hype and ignore risk factors associated with the stock, experience poor performances in their portfolio. They should make calculated decisions based on the stock’s fundamentals, not market noise.

Top 7 Stocks to Buy in October

As the financial landscape is evolving and market sentiments are shaping up, identifying profitable investment opportunities has become increasingly vital. If you are looking for the best stocks you can buy in the near term, we bring you a list of the top 10 stocks you should invest in.

These stocks are carefully selected and represent potential winners for the upcoming month, backed by thorough analysis and market trends. However, research and due diligence are a must for any investor before investing.

Bajaj Finance: Target Price: INR 8,800 (Sharekhan)

Bajaj Finance is considering raising equity capital (via QIP) in the near term, in the range of INR 8,000-10,000 crore. The stock’s consistent financial performance, quality management and a strong technical momentum indicate a strong potential for good returns.

As per Sharekhan, Bajaj Finance’s target price is INR 8,800, with a potential upside of nearly 12% from its last traded price, i.e., INR 7,870.65, on September 26.

RR Kabel: Target Price: INR 1,407 (Prabhudas Lilladher)

RR Kabel has established a strong brand presence in the wire and cable segment in the last few years. With its well-diversified portfolio and structured capacity expansion plans, the company aims to grow in the premium markets now. As per Prabhudas Lilladher, RR Kabel’s target price is INR 1,407, with a potential upside of nearly 18% from its current market price of INR 1,192.65 on September 26.

Emami: Target Price: INR 625 (Emkay Global Finance)

Emami has recovered well after post-COVID-19 basing its growth to its vast portfolio, top management, and addition of skilled professionals in their ranks. The FMCG giant has consistently delivered robust financial performances and recently indicated a positive investor sentiment too. As per Emkay Global Finance, Emami’s target price is INR 625, which signals a potential upside of nearly 20% from its last traded price of INR 519.85 on September 26.

Infosys: Target Price: INR 1,690 (Sharekhan)

Infosys has reported bagging a few mega deals worth USD 1-2 billion from July this year till date. The core strengths will help boost its revenue growth profile despite the current volatility in its category. With its consistently strong financial results, the IT giant has garnered strong interest from investors. As per Sharekhan, Infosys’ target price is INR 1,690, which shows a potential growth of 16% nearly from its last traded price, i.e., INR 1,460.65 on September 26.

HDFC Bank: Target Price: INR 2,025 (Prabhudas Lilladher)

The recent merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC has opened the door to investment opportunities for investors on the positive side. Despite a weak momentum on technical indicators, brokerages are upbeat about its potential to grow in the near term. As per Prabhudas Lilladher, HDFC Bank’s target price is INR 2,025, with a potential upside of nearly 30% from its last traded price, i.e., INR 1,537.65 on September 26.

Tata Steel: Target Price: INR 144 (Prabhudas Lilladher)

Tata Steel’s announcement to set up a 3mtpa Electric Arc Furnace at its Port Talbot steel-making facility in Wales has swung investors’ interest towards it strongly. The stock is near its 52-week high, and its price is slated to increase only. As per Prabhudas Lilladher, Tata Steel’s target price is INR 144, which sees a potential rise of nearly 13% from its last traded price, i.e., INR 128.90 on September 26.

Tech Mahindra: Target Price: INR 1,552 (ICICI Securities)

Tech Mahindra witnessed a rejig in their top management recently. Despite the turbulence in recent times, the brokerage is confident of a successful turnaround of fortunes for Tech Mahindra. As per ICICI Securities, Tech Mahindra’s target price is INR 1,552, with a potential upside of 21% from its current market price, i.e., INR 1,282.30 on September 26.

There are many other stocks on which investors can do their due diligence and careful research while investing their money in stocks. When it comes to investing in the stock market, buying/selling a company’s stock will not ensure guaranteed returns on them. However, when an investor thoroughly researches a company and its fundamentals and performs a technical analysis before making any investing decision, it increases the potential of earning significant returns.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned stocks are for education purposes only and are not recommendatory in any manner. The author & publisher do not intend to influence investors anyway and suggest doing sufficient research before making any investing decision.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– I am a new investor. What should I know before I make my first investment in the stock market?

As a new investor in the stock market, there are key points that you need to know before you begin your investing journey. You must understand your risk tolerance and be informed about the latest market news and economic trends. Also, you should have a clear investment plan mapped in your mind before you make your first investment.

– Which stock will double in 3 years?

Such a reality (read: possibility) indeed exists when it is equity investing. However, no stock can assure you of guaranteed double returns. However, here are a few stocks which have doubled investors in the last year: BLS Infotech, Gujchem Distillers India, IEL, Cyber Media (India), and Ganesh Holdings.

– Which shares will boom in 2023?

Some stocks likely to boom in the remainder of 2023 are Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries, The Ramco Cements, Greenpanel Industries, Nazara Technologies, and PNC Infratech. Investors can invest in these stocks in October but should carefully research before purchasing any stock.