Best travel credit cards with maximum rewards to choose from in 2023

Do you love to travel across the globe? Are you a frequent flyer? Or is visiting different heritage sites by train still enthral you? Well, if you are a travel enthusiast and spend a lot of money on quenching your wanderlust (or meeting your business travel needs), then you would be surprised to know that you can incentivise your travelling expenses. Are you thinking about how? There are a variety of travel credit cards issued by many banks and other financial institutions. If you are looking for a list of the best travel credits in India to buy in 2023, you are at the right place. To understand it better, let us take a deep dive into the category of credit cards with travel rewards.

There are several credit card categories from which an individual can pick and choose as per their lifestyle and spending habits. Some top preferred credit card categories are fuel credit cards, cashback credit cards, rewards credit cards, business/corporate credit cards, lifestyle credit cards, premium credit cards, entertainment credit cards, etc.

This article will shed light on travel credit cards, their types, features, benefits, joining/renewal fees, etc. If you are looking for the best travel rewards credit cards, you should look no further, as we bring you a list of the best travel credit cards after comprehensive research.

What are Travel Credit Cards?

One of the most preferred credit card categories is Travel Credit Cards. In this category, credit cards are designed for people who are frequent travellers and cater to their specific needs. These credit cards come with multiple perks, such as complimentary access to airport lounges, insurance coverage, around-the-clock concierge services, and much more. It aims to improve people’s travel experience, making it more comfortable and more rewarding.

Travel credit cards enhance the user’s overall travel experience by making it more enjoyable and seamless and offering attractive rewards. One of the standard features of these credit cards is the accumulation of rewards in the form of ‘AirMiles’, later redeemed by cardholders to book discounted air tickets, free flight trips by reward programs, or upgrading to business classes with several partner airlines.

We bring you some of the top travel credit cards that you can lay your hands on. If you travel by air often, you will be happy to know the best travel credit card with no annual fees, the best airline credit card, and much more. However, it is advisable to understand your lifestyle and spending habits before picking the best travel credit cards for yourself.

1. Yatra SBI Card Annual Fee: INR 499

The Yatra SBI Card does not limit its benefits to air travel only but also comes with a slew of offerings for hotel bookings for purchases done through the Yatra platform. To enjoy these benefits, people must spend INR 499 as a joining fee. Further, the annual fee is waived if you spend INR 1,00,000 in the joining year.

On joining, users get several vouchers such as two vouchers for INR 500 (domestic trips), two vouchers for INR 500 (international trips), a INR 750 voucher for hotel booking, a INR 1,500 voucher for domestic holiday package, and a INR 3000 voucher for international holiday package as a welcome bonus.

Cardholders also receive a INR 1,000 discount on a INR 5,000 domestic air ticket and a INR 4,000 discount on a INR 40,000 international air ticket.

2. HDFC Bank Superia Credit Card Annual Fee: INR 1,000

The HDFC Bank Superia Credit Card offers an array of benefits to the customers. To avail of them, people must pay an annual fee of INR 1,000. Further, the first year’s membership fee is waived if you spend over INR 15,000 in the first three months of joining.

The Superia Credit Card has a welcome offer of 1,000 reward points for new joiners. For every spend of INR 150, cardholders get three reward points. You can utilise these reward points to earn AirMiles, which can be later used to book tickets from Air India and as air vouchers for other domestic airlines.

Also, if the cardholders spend more than INR 75,000 in the joining year, the membership fee for the next year is waived.

3. IRCTC SBI Card Premier Annual Fee: INR 1,499

This premier offering by the State Bank of India, in collaboration with IRCTC, offers customers a range of delights, such as earning cashback on railway tickets, fuel spending, reward points, etc. To avail of these benefits, there is an annual fee of INR 1,499. The annual fee is reversed on spending of INR 2,00,000 in the year of joining.

On joining, the subscribers get 1,500 reward points straightaway. Cardholders are entitled to 2,500 and 5,000 reward points on travel spends of INR 50,000 and INR 1 lakh, respectively. Another benefit is that travellers get 10% value back as reward points on booking train tickets (for AC classes) on IRCTC.

Further, users are also provided a complimentary rail accident insurance cover of INR 10 lakh. Also, cardholders get eight complimentary visits annually to railway lounges across the country.

4. Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card Annual Fee: INR 1,499

The Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card is a co-branded travel credit card between Air India and the State Bank of India. The offering entitles the cardholder to various benefits at the joining fee of INR 1,499. The renewal fee for the credit card is the same, i.e., INR 1,499.

On joining, the user gets 5,000 reward points credited to your account 15 days after the joining fee payment. Further, every year, there are eight complimentary lounge access (max 2 per quarter).

The subscriber is also rewarded with a complimentary membership of the airline’s frequent flyer program. With it, the user earns reward points on every spend on Air India’s platform.

5. 6E Rewards XL – Indigo HDFC Bank Credit Card Annual Fee: INR 2,500

The 6E Rewards XL Indigo HDFC Bank Card – a collaboration between Indigo Airlines and HDFC Bank – is one of the most suitable options for people who travel domestically, especially for Indigo Airlines.

The credit card comes in two variants: the first is free of cost, and the second entails a joining fee of INR 2,500. For renewal, the user must pay INR 1,500 for the same benefits next year.

On joining, the cardholder receives a complimentary flight ticket worth INR 3,000 and a 6E Prime Add-on if the user makes at least three transactions within three months. Also, as an additional benefit, the subscriber receives eight complimentary lounge access (max two every quarter) at all domestic airports in the country.

6. Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card Annual Fee: INR 3,500+

If you travel by air a lot domestically, then this Axis Bank offering is a suitable option. These Axis Bank Miles & More Credit Cards offer many benefits to the users, including complimentary lounge access at 30+ domestic airports. It comes in two variants, i.e., Axis Bank World Select Credit Card (Annual Fees: INR 4,500) and Axis Bank World Credit Card (Annual Fees: INR 3,500).

The credit card offers a lucrative welcome bonus of up to 55,000 miles in the first year. The World Select card users get six award miles for every spend of INR. 200, whereas the World credit cardholders are provided four for the same amount.

Also, the World Select card users get 4 Priority Pass lounge visits annually, whereas the World credit cardholders get 2 Priority Pass lounge visits annually.

7. Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card Annual Fee: INR 10,000

The Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card is one of the most popular travel credit cards in the premium category. To avail of its list of benefits, the customer must spend INR 10,000 as a joining fee. An additional fee of INR 10,000 is charged as a renewal fee.

The cardholder gets a business class ticket voucher from Air Vistara as a welcome bonus. Cardholders earn Club Vistara Points on every spending, which can be redeemed to book discounted tickets, ticket upgrades, etc., on Air Vistara’s platform. The customer gets a complimentary business class ticket if the stipulated spending is met in the joining year.

With it, the individual also gets an air accident insurance cover of INR 2.5 crore (for loss of life), INR 1 lakh/USD 300 (for loss of documents), and USD 500 (for loss of check-in luggage). Further, cardholders get two complimentary access to all domestic airport lounges across India.

In a nutshell, users have a plethora of options when it comes to selecting the right travel credit card for them. These travel credit card options not only offer convenience but are also loaded with abundant exclusive perks, from reward programs to cashback, insurance and more. An individual should have a keen eye on receiving maximum benefits and minimum joining fees to seamlessly quench their wanderlust and incentivise it on every purchase/spend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which credit card is better for travelling?

There is no secret recipe for picking the best travel credit card. However, you must determine your travel requirements first to find the right credit card. It would be best to answer questions like how often you travel, which class (economic/business) you book more, what other charges you pay for accessing the lounges, and more.

If you frequently travel to international destinations, opting for premium travel credit cards is good. Despite their higher joining/renewal plans, the benefits of these premium credit cards compensate for the high costs. If you travel less, say 3-5 trips a year, it is better to pick a primary travel credit card, as they have lower joining and renewal fees. Also, opting for a co-branded affiliated credit card would be more appropriate if you prefer to travel on a particular airline.

2. Which bank is best for a travel credit card?

There is no such thing as the “best bank” when it comes to credit cards. Every bank is the best bank as it aims to maximise the benefits and minimise the joining fee. In this competitive market, every bank tries to deliver a considerable value proposition against the cost a cardholder must pay.

Also, many questions about which bank is the best for travel credit cards depend on your lifestyle and spending habits. You must understand which bank’s credit card suits your spending and travel lifestyles.

3. Which is the best travel credit card for travel in India?

Many travel credit cards offer a range of benefits to domestic travellers. However, the most suitable credit card options for frequent flyers in the domestic circuit are Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card, Yatra SBI Card, and 6E Rewards XL – Indigo HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Disclaimer: The credit mentioned above card options are for education purposes only and are not recommendations in any manner. The author & publisher do not intend to influence readers anyway and instead suggest doing sufficient research before making any decision.