What is an emergency fund and why is it important to have one?

As life is unpredictable, it is difficult to foresee the future often. While unexpected joys are always welcome, unanticipated expenses or emergencies are not easy to navigate through. However, you can meticulously handle these by setting up an emergency fund.

An emergency fund acts as a safety net which protects you against any sudden financial hurdle. In order to ensure your financial security as well as that of your dependents, it is crucial for you to set aside money from your monthly pay cheque for urgencies.

Everything you need to know about emergency funds

Emergency fund and its importance

An emergency fund comprises money which is purposefully set aside by an individual to be used in unanticipated situations where financial support is required such as unforeseen medical expenses. Due to the necessity for liquidity in case of emergencies, this fund should be kept separate from investments.

It is important to build this fund because it helps you survive tough financial circumstances without having to take a loan, which in turn saves you from a vicious debt cycle during financial crises.

Also, this fund helps deal with any adverse circumstance calmly, since you have financial backup to support your decisions.

How big should an emergency fund be?

Finance professionals recommend that an emergency fund should have enough money in it to last for at least three to six months or a maximum of twelve months. For instance, you can consider saving your six-month salary in your emergency fund. This should have funds meant to fulfil your needs which can’t be escaped such as loan EMI, rent, utilities, food and other essentials. Also, it should be noted that this fund does not include wants or investments.

How to calculate your emergency fund?

Your monthly income consists of your primary salary or any additional income such as bonuses or returns from investments. Then, assess your monthly expenditure and divide it into categories according to needs, wants and investments. Rent, EMI and other basic expenses are considered necessary and can be called needs. The word want refers to personal expenses or costs that are not essential for your survival. Investments include any savings that you put into stocks, bonds or mutual funds to earn income in the form of interest.

Further, you can sum up your needs and multiply the total by three, six or twelve, depending on how many months you intend to set aside the money for emergencies. This can help you start an emergency fund.

For instance, you earn INR 40,000 per month and spend INR 10,000 on rent, INR 6,000 on utilities, INR 3,500 on loan EMIs, INR 5,000 on personal expenses and INR 5,500 on investments. All your outgoing transactions — other than investments and personal expenses — are necessities (needs) for which you should establish an emergency fund. You must therefore set up a fund of INR 19,500 for a maximum of 12 months which is INR 2,34,000.

When should you start building an emergency fund?

As soon as you begin receiving a steady pay cheque from which you can set aside some money for emergencies, you should begin creating an emergency fund. You should not disregard creating it, even if you start with an amount as small as INR 500. Once you start building it, you would automatically get motivated to accomplish your goal.

How can you build an emergency fund?

Building an emergency fund takes time and is best done gradually. You can follow these points to create an emergency fund:

Control unnecessary expenses — this can help retain more money to contribute towards the emergency fund and may speed up the process.

Keep a close eye on fund development — find a technique to monitor your funds frequently. Tracking your success can provide satisfaction and motivation to keep going, whether it’s through a periodic reminder of your account balance or by keeping an ongoing tally of your contributions.

Prioritise it before investments — contribution towards emergency funds should be prioritised before any other investment. However, if an investment has to be made towards life insurance, health insurance or medical insurance, it is fine because these are considered a type of emergency fund only.

Where can an emergency fund be invested?

Finding an option to invest the emergency fund corpus is crucial once you have decided on how much to invest from your earnings and have begun saving for that amount. This should ideally be invested in liquid assets such as funds in the savings account or overnight funds, also known as liquid funds. Never park your emergency funds in investment alternatives that have a lock-in term since they can be frozen.

Now, you must be wondering why savings accounts and not fixed deposits. Well, this is because you can withdraw money from a savings bank account anytime or anywhere using your debit card. But, to withdraw money from a fixed deposit, you have to pay a premature penalty which is usually 0.5 to 1 per cent of the total return on investment.

You can park your money in liquid mutual funds also because they don’t have any exit load and support an instant redemption facility where the AMC credits the amount of redemption within 24 hours into your bank account. Also, these funds provide a higher rate of interest than savings accounts.

However, it is imperative to divide the money between the two options (savings account and liquid funds) so that you can survive on the amount kept in your savings account for 24 hours in case of an emergency, as sometimes it takes at least take 24 hours to redeem the funds parked in liquid funds.

