What is a financial portfolio and how does it help investment management?

The American business magnate Warren Buffett once famously said, “Diversification may preserve wealth, but concentration builds wealth.” For investors, one of the biggest challenges is recognising at which stage of their financial journey they need to adopt which of the aforementioned methods to generate the best outcomes. The solution? Maintaining a well-planned and nuanced portfolio.

Derived from the Italian word portafoglio describing a case to carry paper documents, a financial portfolio is a comprehensive record of all your assets and investments. It can aid an individual or even an organisation in reviewing and assessing their holdings.

By giving investors a clear picture of their financial situation, a portfolio’s primary purpose is to assist them in achieving their long and short-term objectives. To understand how to maximise returns and minimise risks with a well-designed portfolio, take a deep dive into the types, components and variables of this wealth management tool.

Components of portfolio

A good portfolio should be a diverse mix of different asset classes such as bonds, stocks or even real-estate holdings to reduce risk and ensure returns in various market conditions. These are known as the different components of a portfolio.

Mutual Funds

A mutual fund is a type of financial instrument run by a professional asset management company where multiple investors pool money as per their capacities with a joint financial goal. By investing this collective capital to produce returns across a range of financial securities like bonds, shares, money market instruments, etc., the company generates profits. Investors then receive the rewards from these investments proportionately to their shareholdings.

Since they are managed by professionals, mutual funds are often safer than stocks. However, since they are a part of the speculative market, they do carry a risk of volatility.

Stocks

Shares or stocks are ownership units that a company puts up for sale on the share market in order to raise capital. As a result, shareholders are entitled to both the gains and losses the company experiences. Hence, investments in stocks are more likely to produce bigger returns because of their higher risk.

However, by investing in large-cap equities that are a part of reputable top 100 companies, as determined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), investors can reduce this risk to a considerable extent. Mid-cap stocks, as its name implies, are slightly riskier than large-cap equities because they include companies which are listed in positions 101 to 250. Small-cap stocks are highly risky as they are new to the market and their growth can not be determined easily; they include companies ranking 251 and below.

Real Estate

According to estimates, India’s real estate market is worth USD 265.18 billion (INR 26,500 crore) in 2023 and is expected to grow up to USD 828.75 billion in the next five years, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.60 per cent over the projected period (2023-2028). This makes real estate a popular choice of investment in the fast developing country. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and tangible investments in residential or commercial real estate are two options to invest in.

Gold

One of the most common commodities traded by investors is gold, due to its tendency to become more valuable when the market is volatile. Investment in gold can be made in various forms — physical gold can be purchased as jewellery, bars, or coins, and paper gold can be obtained through sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by the government. Blockchain-based asset, digital gold can also be purchased at select jewellery outlets.

Gold as a long-term investment carries very minimal risk. However, for those planning short-term investments, commodity price fluctuation can be a factor to consider as it is influenced by a variety of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitics, natural calamities, inflation rate and stock price index.

FDs

Fixed deposit (FD) is a low-risk investment method where one deposits money into an account at a financial institution for a definite term. In India, FDs offer a yearly return ranging from 5 to 7.50%, depending on the bank or post office where the deposit is made. Due to the fact that they are a relatively liquid investment that can be quickly turned into cash, they are preferred by investors as a component of emergency funds.

Types of portfolios

Aggressive portfolio

Investments with a high-risk, high-reward potential make up this kind of portfolio. It is best suited for individuals with higher risk tolerance levels, such as young investors with a stable income, who have plenty of time to accomplish their long-term financial goals.

Income portfolio

This type of portfolio has a strong emphasis on consistent income from investments such as secure bonds, debt instruments, and dividend-paying equities. Older investors, who want to ensure a steady flow of money after their retirement with minimum risk, should opt for this.

Hybrid portfolio

A combination of high-yield equity investments and fixed-income sources like debts form hybrid portfolios. For the unversed, a debt investment is when a shareholder lends money to a company or project sponsor in hopes that the borrower will repay the principal amount plus interest. Investors, who have the capital to take risks but want to strike a balance with safer bets, opt for this type of portfolio.

Conservative portfolio

Low-risk fixed-income securities and conventional investments largely comprise a conservative portfolio. A modest number of high-quality stocks can also be included in these to uplift the returns on investment. Usually, investors with a defensive strategy tend to create this type of portfolio to accomplish goals which are in the near future.

Speculative portfolio

Following the principles of high-risk, high-return investments, this type of portfolio can generate substantial returns in the long run. Assets relying on high levels of speculation — stocks with great growth potential, initial public offerings (IPOs) or low-rated bonds — make up the typical components of this type. One needs much experience and expertise to invest in such a portfolio.

Things to consider before creating a portfolio

Goals

Before choosing a certain type of investment portfolio, an investor should carefully consider their personal financial goals. No two investors will have the same financial circumstances, objectives, or commitments; therefore, in order to build a suitable portfolio, one must establish an intersection between their current financial situation and the objectives they want to work towards.

Diversification

By diversifying their assets, investors can protect their money against volatility in the market. One must examine different ways of distributing funds among various portfolio components to safeguard their financial security against unforeseen market jolts while also letting their capital grow at a steady rate.

Risk tolerance

Before planning to build a certain kind of portfolio, one must consider the risks associated with an investment. Because each investor has a varied capacity for risk and it can have a substantial impact on financial status if their analysis and strategy do not pan out as estimated.

For instance, if you have a family of four with two earning members, then you can put down some of your savings on high-risky plans for a better return on investment (ROI). But if you have a family of four with three dependents, then you might prioritise a secure option to ensure the stability of finances.

Investment horizon

The amount of time needed to earn one’s desired profits before encashing the investments in their portfolio is known as the investment horizon. This factor has a major influence on diversification, asset allocation, risk tolerance and tax implications.

Longer horizon portfolios typically offer better returns on investments if investments are planned effectively.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Ann H /Pexels; Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels)