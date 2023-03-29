Wondering how to save income tax? These tips can help you

At the end of every financial year, taxpayers rush to file their annual tax returns. While it is every citizen’s responsibility to pay their taxes on time, we often wonder about ways of saving taxes on income. This is where some of the best tips on how to save income tax come into play, which can help you retain a sizable amount of your hard-earned money that is being withheld from your salary to be taxed.

Here are some of the best tips to save on income tax

Avail tax deductions under the following sections

Various tax-saving instruments under the Income Tax Act allow deductions on long-term capital investments made by an individual. As a taxpayer, if you invest in such plans, then you can avail of tax deductions and claim tax exemptions on your income. But you must remember to present valid proof of investments under these schemes to be eligible for these exemptions.

Section 80C

Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 enables an individual to reduce their taxable income by investing in tax-saving investments or incurring qualifying expenses such as payments made towards the principal sum of a home loan. It permits a maximum deduction of INR 1.5 lakh annually on the gross income of the taxpayer. Long-term investments in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), Term Life Insurance Premium Paid, Public Provident Fund, National Savings Certificates and tax-saving fixed deposits, to name a few, are considered for deductions under Section 80C. However, this is only up to the permissible limit of INR 1.5 lakh.

Additionally, if you have a home loan sanctioned in your name, then the portion of your EMI that goes into settling the principal amount is eligible for tax deductions under this section.

Investing in a long-term investment that comes under this section is an optimum way of utilising tax benefits provided by the government alongside building a corpus fund.

Section 80D

Under Section 80D, taxpayers are eligible to claim deductions of up to INR 25,000 in a financial year towards medical insurance and health insurance premiums. These are purchased for insuring ourselves and immediate family members like parents, children and spouses.

The maximum deduction permitted for senior citizens is INR 50,000. Deduction under 80 D can also be claimed for top-up health plans and critical illness plans. Additionally, expenditures related to preventive health examinations are counted among payments that qualify for Section 80D deductions.

Claiming deductions under this section is a good way of securing the life of your loved ones and availing tax benefits on your annual income.

Section 80G

Section 80G of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to claim deductions on donations made towards registered charitable trusts or non-profit organisations under Section 12A. However, any donation made in the form of apparel, food and medication, among other things, is not allowed for deductions under this section — only contributions made in cash or by cheque are permissible for deductions.

You must have valid proof of donation, which should necessarily comprise Form 58 and a stamped receipt of the registered organisation with the registration number of the trust.

Section 80EE

The Income Tax Act of 1961’s Section 80EE permits a tax deduction for the interest paid on house loans taken out by first-time home buyers. If you fit this description, you can claim a deduction under this section, which allows taxpayers deductions of up to INR 50,000. However, there are a few conditions you must comply with if you plan to claim deductions under Section 80EE.

1. The loan must necessarily be sanctioned by a financial institution during the period beginning on 1 April and ending on 31 March.

2. The amount of the loan approved for the purchase of the residential house property should not exceed INR 35 lakh.

3. The value of the residential property should not exceed INR 55 lakh.

4. On the day the loan is approved, the assesses should not possess any residential real estate.

If your residential loan complies with the conditions under this standard deduction, then it’s a great way of saving additional tax on your income.

Section 24

Section 24 of the Income Tax Act comprises two subheads — Section 24(a) and Section 24(b). Section 24(a) allows a standard deduction of 30 per cent on the net annual value of the residential property if it is let out during the previous year of filing tax returns.

And according to Section 24(b), the actual interest paid on capital borrowed for the acquisition, construction, repair, or reconstruction of rented property is permitted as a deductible. Whereas, the interest paid on capital borrowed for the purchase or development of self-occupied residential house property is only eligible as a deduction up to INR 2 lakh. Additionally, reconstruction, repairs or renewals of a house property is allowed for a deduction of up to INR 30,000.

How to avail HRA exemptions

A salaried employee who receives house rent allowance (HRA) as part of their salary and stays in a rented house can claim tax exemption on HRA under Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act. According to the section, before calculating gross taxable income, the HRA exemption amount is subtracted from the total income. However, if the employee resides in a self-owned property, then HRA received from the employer is fully taxable. This exemption is only allowed if you’re filing your tax returns under the old tax regime.

So, if you stay at a rented place, your organisation provides HRA, and you are filing your tax returns under the old tax regime, then you can apply for a tax exemption under this section with due receipts of the rent paid.

Claim TDS refund

The amount that is taken out of a taxpayer’s income, such as a salary, bank interest and rent, is known as tax deducted at source (TDS). Taxpayers are eligible for a TDS refund if the TDS collected exceeds the amount they owe to the government. It is determined after combining all the sources of income.

Additionally, as a taxpayer, you can request a TDS refund for any excess TDS that has been deducted from your pay because your employer has not received your 80C investment evidence or rent receipts for your house rent allowance.

Invest in long-term investments

Focus on investing in long-term investments rather than short-term ones because assets with a longer holding period before being sold generate long-term capital gains. And according to progressive income tax criteria, long-term capital gains are taxed at 0 per cent, 15 per cent or 20 per cent, whereas taxpayers who declare long-term capital gains pay taxes at a rate of 15 per cent or less. However, short-term capital gains are taxed as regular income, which can surge up to 37 per cent, depending on the income tax slab your income falls into.

