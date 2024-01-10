Top 10 richest Indians in 2024

India has experienced significant economic growth in the past few decades. Rapid industrialisation and various economic reforms have contributed to the expansion of businesses and wealth creation. You will be surprised to know how many Indian businessmen entered the billionaire list in 2024. A total of 169 Indian businessmen made it to the list in 2024 and the top 10 richest people in India include some very obvious names.

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani stand on the top of the 10 richest people in India list as they kept minting money throughout the year. Other Indian businessmen who made it to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list in 2024 include eminent personalities like Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, Cyrus Poonawalla and more. If you are wondering how many more Indian billionaires are there in the country in 2024, here is a comprehensive list of the top 10 entrepreneurs that you should know about.

Top 10 richest people in India 2024: Indian billionaires that made it to the list

India has a rich tradition of entrepreneurship. Many successful businesses have been founded by individuals who took risks and ventured into various industries. Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people and here are the top 10 Indian businessmen on this list.

Mukesh Ambani

Company: Reliance Industries Limited

Industry: Petrochemicals, refining, oil and telecommunications

Net worth: USD 97.5 billion (INR 8101.02 crore approx.)

World ranking: 12

Mukesh Ambani is the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries. Regardless of how many billionaires arrive on the list in India, Ambani remains India’s wealthiest individual. Reliance Industries has a revenue of over INR 8 lakh crore approx. (USD 104 billion) as it works across diverse sectors including petrochemicals, oil and gas, retail, telecom, and more. Ambani’s children — Akash, Anant, and Isha also actively got involved in managing different divisions of the conglomerate over the past few years.

Gautam Adani

Company: Adani Group

Industry: Ports, logistics, agribusiness, power generation and infrastructure

Net worth: USD 94.5 billion (INR 7850.06 crore approx.)

World ranking: 14

Gautam Adani has always been mentioned on the list of Top 10 Richest People In India. The Indian billionaire industrialist is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group. The multinational conglomerate’s business interests encompass diverse sectors including ports, airports, power generation & transmission, and green energy. The group is identified as India’s largest airport operator and also controls the country’s largest port in Gujarat called the Mundra Port.

Shapoor Mistry

Company: Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Industry: Infrastructure and real estate construction

Net worth: USD 35 billion (INR 2907.4 crore approx.)

World ranking: 38

Shapoorji Mistry established the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 1865. His son, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group after his death. Pallonji’s elder son, Shapoor Mistry runs the business now and has taken the company to new levels. The company operates in construction, real estate, textiles, engineered goods, home appliances, shipping, publications, power, and biotechnology. Shapoor Mistry is one of the most successful Indian billionaires on the list of Top 10 Richest People In India.

Shiva Nadar

Company: HCL Technologies

Industry: Information technology and services

Net worth: USD 33.2 billion (INR 2757.86 crore approx.)

World ranking: 45

Shiv Nadar is the owner of the HCL group which boasts of a clientele including Cisco, Microsoft, and Boeing. Shiv Nadar has made remarkable contributions to the IT industry and was even bestowed with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2008. Shiv Nadar is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and healthcare. He donated a sum of INR 1,161 crore (USD 13.9 million approx.) in 2022.

Azim Premji

Company: Wipro Limited

Industry: Information technology, consulting, and business process services

Net worth: USD 25.9 billion (INR 2152.83 crore approx.)

World ranking: 63

Azim Premji is the founder of Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. He is known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. In 2013, Premji consented to give away at least half of his fortune by signing the Giving Pledge. He started with an INR 182.73 crore approx. (USD 2.2 billion) donation to the Azim Premji Foundation which focuses on education in India.

Savitri Jindal

Company: O.P. Jindal Group

Industry: Steel, packaging films, and power generation

Net worth: USD 24.6 billion (INR 2044.66 crore approx.)

World ranking: 68

Savitri Jindal is an Indian businesswoman and politician. She was the chairperson emerita of O.P. Jindal Group, an INR 1910.38 crore approx. (USD 23 billion) conglomerate set up by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal. She is the richest woman in India and her name on the list of Indian billionaires in 2024 is not astonishing. Different sectors of the business are run by her four sons — Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan and Naveen Jindal. JSW Sports, which is the sports division of the JSW Group, functions as part of the conglomerate that traverses India, the USA, South America, Europe, and Africa.

Dilip Shanghvi

Company: Sun Pharmaceuticals

Industry: Pharmaceutical

Net worth: USD 21.8 billion (INR 1811.87 crore approx.)

World ranking: 81

Whenever a discussion about how many Indian billionaires are there in the country, Dilip Shanghvi’s name surely pops up on the list. 2024 is no different as the prominent Indian business tycoon has made it to the list of Top 10 Richest People In India. Shanghvi is the visionary behind Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Considered to be the first Indian pharma company, the business evaluation for the establishment stands at INR 415.27 crore approx. (USD 5 billion).

Lakshmi Mittal

Company: ArcelorMittal

Industry: Steel

Net worth: USD 20 billion (INR 1662.27 crore approx.)

World ranking: 91

Lakshmi Mittal is the chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel companies. He is one of the key figures in the global steel industry and has been involved in various high-profile business deals which has landed him on the list of Top 10 Indian billionaires in 2024. Mittal passed on the CEO position to his son, Aditya Mittal in 2021 while maintaining his position as the executive chairman of the company.

Cyrus Poonawala

Company: Serum Institute of India

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Net worth: USD 18.8 billion (INR 1561.67 crore approx.)

World ranking: 101

The Serum Institute of India is a major player in the global vaccine manufacturing landscape, producing a significant percentage of the world’s vaccines. Along with his son Adar Poonawala, the founder and chairman of the Serum Institute of India has crossed many prominent milestones to become one of the top Indian billionaires in 2024. The across-the-board utilisation of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by the SII majorly helped Poonawala build his impressive net worth.

Radhakishan Damani

Company: Avenue Supermarts Limited

Industry: Retail

Net worth: USD 18.5 billion (INR 1536.38 crore approx.)

World ranking: 103

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, an Indian entrepreneur and prominent investor, is renowned as the founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, which runs more than 200 DMart stores in India. Additionally, he exercises control over his investment ventures via his company, Bright Star Investments Limited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the richest person in India in 2024?

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person on the list of Top 10 Richest People In India 2024.

– Who is the richest person in the world in 2024?

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world in 2024.

– Who is the richest man in Asia?

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia.