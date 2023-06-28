Use these investment techniques to double your money

American entrepreneur and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, wrote in this renowned book that “Rich people don’t work for money, their money works for them.” This is quite true and can be attained if you invest your money in the right schemes and commodities at an opportune time. However, given how diversified investing — when it comes to finances — can be, you might find it difficult to choose the best mediums which can help double your money.

Additionally, the purpose of investing impacts an individual’s approach to a particular type of investment, which is fair enough because no two people have the same financial requirements. So, in order to give you an overview of how you can double your money, below are some investing tips for a long-term investor who wishes to double their money in, say, 10 years.

Here is how you can double your wealth through smart investments

Gold ETFs

One of the most desirable commodities traded in India is gold, and considering its popularity, the yellow metal is a fantastic investment option. According to an October 2022 Financial Express report, “gold ETFs have given a compounded annual growth return of 12.4% in the time span of the last five years,” which indicates that this investment allows investors to double their money in four to five years. However, it is to be noted that gold ETFs are very volatile in nature and dependent on the stock market. Additionally, they have a lock-in period of eight years with 2.5 per cent interest per year.

Fixed deposit

Fixed deposit (FD) is a conventional investment option, which has historically been one of the simplest ways to generate positive returns. Until a predetermined duration, a fixed deposit is a financial instrument that provides investors with a higher rate of interest than a typical savings account. As of 27 June 2023, with an interest rate of 5 to 7.50 per cent in leading commercial banks and 6 to 8 per cent in small finance banks, investors can safely double their money in 10 to 12 years.

Additionally, as opposed to other investment tools, the market does not impact the interest rate of FDs, and it is compounded either quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

Equity mutual fund

Compared to other investment vehicles, mutual funds offer a better return on investment (ROI), considering the risk is also higher. Mutual funds that invest in equity are well recognised for offering investors a high return on their investment, typically between 12 and 15 per cent or even over 15 per cent, over a period of five to six years. With this kind of ROI, an investor’s money can double during this period. However, the likelihood of earning this percentage of return entirely depends on an individual’s research and investment timing, such as investing during a bull or bear market.

For instance, if you have invested INR 1,00,000 in an equity mutual fund which has given 15 per cent returns in the past six years, then your maturity amount will be INR 1,90,000, which is almost twice as much as your initial investment. However, given the typical market condition, you can anticipate even higher returns than 15 per cent. The duration of a mutual fund typically determines its returns — the longer the term, the higher the returns.

Share market

According to Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500), an index used to measure the performance of the 500 largest companies listed on stock exchanges, the typical yearly return is around 10 per cent. This implies that by investing in legitimate and profitable companies, an investor’s chances of almost doubling their wealth over a period are potentially boosted by investing in the share market.

However, this should be done only after thoroughly researching the ROI of a specific company. Also, given the risky nature of the stock market, you can invest in large-cap stocks, which although carry lesser risk, require at least five to six years to double your money.

Additionally, before making an investment, it is necessary to understand the technical aspects of the stock market. And if you are new to this, consider consulting an expert in the industry.

Read our guide to the share market for a beginner to get started.

Real estate

Real estate has, by far, been one of the finest places to invest if you want to double your money in six to seven years, with the benefit of generating rental income, despite the fact that it requires investors to raise a sizable amount of capital to invest.

Additionally, since housing loans are eligible for tax benefits under Sections 24, 80C and 80EE of the Income Tax Act of 1961, investing in real estate can also help investors with their tax planning.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)