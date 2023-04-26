Loan against EPF/PF account: What it is and how to apply for it

Finding a safe and easy loan facility when inflation and recession are affecting everyone is a real challenge indeed. But, what if we tell you that your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance can come to your rescue, if required. You read it right. You can easily take an EPF loan in case of an emergency or for long-term investments such as that of real estate. Curious to know more about taking a loan against EPF/PF accounts? Keep scrolling.

EPF is a government-backed retirement benefits scheme which is currently providing 8.15 per cent interest per annum on balance to account holders. This is comparatively more than other risk-free investments, including fixed deposits, recurring deposits and national savings certificates, which is around 6 to 8 per cent.

Additionally, the Employees’ Provident Fund also gives you easy access to an EPF loan facility, allowing account holders to swiftly withdraw money from their savings when needed. So, are you planning to take a loan from your provident fund (commonly called PF) account, or you aren’t sure and intend to keep the funds intact? This guide has the answers before you make your decision.

Everything you need to know about EPF loan

What is it and how can you take a loan against your EPF/PF account?

Employees’ Provident Fund or simply provident fund is a collective contribution made towards savings for the retirement of employees by both employee and employer. This fund is maintained by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

According to the EPF scheme, 12 per cent of the basic salary and the dearness allowance (commonly called DA) of an employee is deducted on a monthly basis, which is equally contributed by the employer and the employee (24 per cent). This monthly contribution makes the employee eligible to avail the loan facility or withdraw funds from one’s account. However, the EPFO conducts a thorough verification process to make sure the request in question is legitimate.

Throughout the course of an employee’s employment, advancements can be granted based on specific factors set out by the EPFO, such as an employee’s years of service and the justification for receiving the advance.

It is imperative to note that EPFO usually considers loans as withdrawal instead of an advance.

When should you consider withdrawing funds from the EPF account?

Withdrawal from PF should be considered during emergencies but its ultimate purpose should not be neglected as per your convenience. The PF serves as your retirement safety net. It can result in more adverse effects than benefits if you withdraw from it to take care of your regular expenses or fund your ongoing financial investment objectives. It is usually recommended to borrow money from other personal loan sources if possible. But if there are none, you may consider using this facility, if and when needed.

You can also refund the money withdrawn. This option is considered by lesser employees because it requires financial self-discipline. However, when one successfully overcomes the financial crisis, the PF balance should be restored to maintain funds for retirement.

This should be done because withdrawing from PF forfeits the funds’ ability to compound the balance which can ideally double up in eight years with the current interest rate of 8.15 per cent per annum.

How to get a loan against the provident fund?

For getting a loan against the PF an employee has to apply for it on the official portal of EPFO. The step-by-step process is as follows.

Login on the member interface of the EPFO unified portal using your credentials — Universal Account Number (UAN) allotted by EPFO and password. If you are not aware of your provident fund account or UAN number, contact the HR of your company to know more.

Once you have logged in, go to the claims section under online services. Now, verify your account details by entering the last four digits of your bank account number and confirm it by clicking on ‘proceed for online claims’.

Further, click on the drop-down menu and select Advances/Form 31 and then select the purpose of withdrawal; enter the amount you require and upload a scanned copy of your cancelled cheque followed by your address and other details that are required.

Lastly, verify the process via Aadhaar authentication by providing the OTP received by you and submitting the request for a loan.

Rules to know before taking a loan against PF

There are certain rules which employees need to comply with to get their loans sanctioned from their accumulated PF contributions. These rules are made to prevent frequent withdrawals from contributions so that it can serve its basic purpose of accumulating savings for the retirement of employees. Following are the rules that should be followed:

Withdrawal for the purchase of land/house or construction of a house requires an EPFO member to complete five years of service. And the maximum amount which can be withdrawn has to be either the sum of all employee and employer contributions or 36 times (24 times in case of purchase of land) of the employee’s base income and DA whichever is less. The withdrawal is permitted once and only if the property is in the name of an EPFO member, member’s spouse or jointly owned by both of them.

Advance for marriage permits EPF members to withdraw a maximum of 50 per cent of an employee’s balance for a marriage of the EPF member, their children or siblings. This requires EPFO members to complete seven years of service with a maximum of three withdrawals. The same rules need to be followed to apply for an advance for the education of the EPFO member’s children post-matriculation.

Withdrawal for medical treatment permits EPFO members to withdraw an employee’s entire contribution or six months’ basic salary and dearness allowance. Employees can withdraw funds for medical treatment of self, their parents, spouses and children.

In case an employee wishes to opt for a loan because of a lock-out from a company, it is possible to withdraw a sum equal to the unpaid wages. Additionally, the employer’s contribution can be used if the company has been shut down for six months or longer.

EPFO members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of the available EPF amount if they are unemployed for a period of one month. The entire EPF sum can be withdrawn if a person is unemployed for two months or more.

The employee has the option to withdraw up to 90 per cent of the EPF amount one year before their scheduled retirement date or after attaining 54 years of age, whichever comes later.

How to check the status of your PF account loan?

Once you have applied for a loan, you can check the loan status on EPFO’s official website by logging in to your member account using valid credentials.

Documents required to avail of an EPF loan

Form 19 for PF final settlement

Form 31 for PF partial withdrawal

Cancelled cheque to verify bank details

Aadhaar card for verification

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy of rupixen.com/Unsplash)