What is the new tax regime and should you opt for it?

The income tax filing season is in full swing, and every taxpayer this year has a choice to make — whether to go for the old tax regime or the new one (introduced during the 2023 Union Budget). Once you start the process, you will be asked if you are opting for the new tax regime or not. This depends on several factors. To help you make an informed decision, here’s a pocket guide to everything you should know about the new personal tax regime, from slabs to deductions and exemptions.

Difference between the new and old tax regimes

The tax slabs

ANNUAL INCOME

(in INR) NEW

REGIME ANNUAL INCOME

(in INR) OLD

REGIME Up to 3 lakh NIL Up to 2.5 lakh NIL 3 lakh – 6 lakh 5 per cent 2.5 lakh – 5 lakh 5 per cent 6 lakh – 9 lakh 10 per cent 5 lakh – 10 lakh 20 per cent 9 lakh – 12 lakh 15 per cent Above 10 lakh 30 per cent 12 lakh – 15 lakh 20 per cent Above 15 lakh 30 per cent

Instead of the four tax slabs that were applicable under the old tax system, the new one offers six, where the minimum non-taxable income has been raised from INR 2.5 lakh to INR 3 lakh. This means, for individuals whose annual income is up to INR 3 lakh, the tax rate will be zero or nil.

The percentage tax for the other income slabs of INR 3 to 6 lakh, INR 6 to 9 lakh, INR 9 to 12 lakh, INR 12 to 15 lakh, and INR 15 lakh and above are 5 per cent, 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Standard deduction

Similar to the previous tax system, the new one includes a standard deduction of INR 50,000 for salaried individuals. Thus, it brings income up to INR 7.5 lakh within the tax bracket of INR 6 lakh and INR 9 lakh, making it tax-free when combined with the rebate explained below. This is because, after the deduction, the taxable income comes down to INR 7 lakh (INR 7,50,000 – INR 50,000).

Rebate under Section 87A

According to the 2023 Budget, the income limit for the rebate under Section 87A has been increased from INR 5 lakh to INR 7 lakh. And the maximum rebate has also been increased from a maximum of INR 12,500 to INR 25,000.

However, taxes filed under the old regime will be granted a maximum rebate of INR 12,500 only.

The main reason behind this change in the income limit is that a person earning over INR 7 lakh (up to INR 7.5 lakh before standard deduction) can be exempt from paying tax as well. Here’s how:

If the total income is INR 7.5 lakh, then the standard deduction of INR 50,000 makes it INR 7 lakh. According to the progressive tax policy in India, the income tax is levied on the incremental tax slab, meaning if an individual earns INR 7.5 lakh, then they will not be charged a flat 10 per cent tax on the entire income. The tax rate imposed will be — 0 per cent tax on income up to INR 3 lakh, and income between INR 3 and 6 lakh will be taxed at 5 per cent on INR 3 lakh (INR 6 lakh – INR 3 lakh), amounting to INR 15,000.

Further, income between INR 6 lakh and 9 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent on INR 1 lakh (INR 7 lakh – INR 6 lakh) which will amount to 10,000.

So, the tax liability for the financial year will be INR 25,000, which is INR 15,000 + INR 10,000. Now, since the taxable income after standard deduction is INR 7 lakh, the taxpayer will get a rebate of INR 25,000 under Section 87A. This will ultimately make the tax nil because the tax levied on INR 7.5 lakh and the rebate amount are both INR 25,000.

PARTICULARS TAX UNDER THE NEW REGIME (in INR) Income 7,50,000 (-) Standard deduction 50,000 Total taxable income 7,00,000 Total tax (0%*3,00,000) + (5%*3,00,000) + (10%*1,00,000) = 25,000

{3 lakh from income in slab 1; 3 lakh from income in slab 2; 1 lakh income in slab 3} (-) Rebate under Section 87 A 25,000 Total tax payable 0 or NIL

This rule will be effective for the assessment year 2024-2025 and the financial year 2023-2024.

Surcharge rate

At the moment, surcharges of 10 per cent, 15 per cent, 25 per cent and 37 per cent are imposed on income taxes if the total income is above INR 50 lakh and up to INR 1 crore, INR 1 crore and up to INR 2 crore, INR 2 crore and up to INR 5 crore, and above INR 5 crore, respectively, according to both the old and new regimes.

However, from the assessment year 2024-2025, the highest surcharge that will be levied on total income over INR 2 crore has been reduced to 25 per cent of income tax under Section 115BAC. As a result, any income over INR 2 crore will be subject to a 25 per cent surcharge as of 1 April 2023.

INCOME (in INR) SURCHARGE UNDER NEW REGIME SURCHARGE UNDER OLD REGIME Above 50 lakh and up to 1 crore 10 per cent of income tax 10 per cent of income tax Above 1 crore and up to 2 crore 15 per cent of income tax 15 per cent of income tax Above 2 crore and up to 5 crore 25 per cent of income tax 25 per cent of income tax Above 5 crore 25 per cent of income tax 37 per cent of income tax

Leave encashment

Under the new tax regime, the limit for tax exemption on leave encashment has been increased to INR 25 lakh for employees besides those working for the central or state governments. In the old tax regime, the maximum amount that can be encashed under Section 10 (10AA) was INR 3 lakh.

Income received from high-premium life insurance policies

A life insurance policy’s payout, including bonuses, is excluded from income tax under Section 10 (10D) provided that the premium paid in any given year throughout the policy’s term does not exceed 10 per cent of the actual capital sum assured.

In the new tax regime, this income will be taxed on insurance policies issued on or after 1 April 2023. This, however, is levied on policies besides Unit Linked Insurance Plans, for which provisions currently exist, if the premium or total of the premiums is greater than INR 5 lakh in a year. This means only income from insurance with a total premium of up to INR 5 lakh will be exempted. But if received upon the insured person’s death, it is designed to be exempt.

Additionally, taxation for life insurance policies issued up to 31 March 2023 will continue to be exempt irrespective of the amount of premium paid.

New tax regime: Exemptions and deductions not allowed

— Deduction under Section 10, such as leave and travel concessions, allowance for the income of minors, house rent allowance and those to MPS/MLAs under clause (17) of the Section, and the exemption for SEZ units as mentioned in Section 10AA.

— Any deduction under Chapter VIA (like Sections 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D, 80DD, 80DDB, 80E, 80EE, 80EEA, 80EEB, 80G, 80GG, 80GGA, 80GGC, 80IA, 80-IAB, 80-IAC, 80-IB and 80-IBA). However, deductions under sub-section (2) of Section 80CCD (employer contribution on account of the employee in notified pension scheme) and Section 80JJAA (for new employment) can be claimed.

— Deduction from family pension under Section 57(iia).

— Interest under Section 24 with respect to self-occupied or vacant property referred to in sub-section (2) of Section 23. Loss from house property for the rented house shall not be allowed to be set off under any other head and would be allowed to be carried forward as per extant law, and additional depreciation under clause (iia) of sub-section (1) of Section 32.

— Deduction for employment/professional tax and entertainment allowance as per Section 16.

— Deductions under Section 32AD, 33AB, 33ABA, 35AD or Section 35CCC. Additionally, many deductions for donation or expenditure on scientific research are contained in sub-clause (ii) or sub-clause (iia) or sub-clause (iii) of sub-section (1) or sub-section (2AA) of Section 35.

New tax regime: Exemptions and deductions allowed

— Transport allowance given to a divyang employee (or a divyangjan, a Hindi term for persons with disabilities) to cover the cost of travelling between their place of residence and their place of employment.

— A daily allowance to cover expenses by an employee when away from his usual location of employment.

— Any allowance given to cover the expense of travel while on tour or during transfer.

— Conveyance allowance made to cover costs associated with transportation while carrying out official tasks.

Which is better according to the experts — the new tax regime or the old one?

Considering that the tax rate varies according to an individual’s income, you must choose the regime based on first calculating your taxes using both schemes and then evaluating which one suits you better. For instance, if your income is between INR 6 lakh and INR 7 lakh, then you will benefit from the new tax regime.

This is because of the increase in income limit for a rebate under Section 87A. However, you must choose the old system if your income is between INR 7.5 lakh and INR 14.17 lakh because you can claim up to 30 per cent deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

If you are a non-resident or a resident individual who is not claiming any exemptions or deductions under Sections 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D, 80DD, 80DDB and 80E, then the new tax regime will be better suited for you.

To further explain this, Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar told Economic Times, “If your income is INR 5 lakh or less after deductions, it is a good idea to choose the old regime. But it will be prudent to choose the new regime if one is earning above that and the income is up to INR 7.5 lakh.”

“If you wish to claim two deductions under Section 80C and Section 80D, the new tax regime will be more beneficial if your total income exceeds INR 8.25 lakh. So you should go for the new tax regime if, after claiming the two deductions of Section 80C and Section 80D, your income is above INR 8.25 lakh. And if your income is below INR 7 lakh and you are a resident individual, the tax liability in the new regime shall be nil after claiming the rebate under Section 87A,” elaborates CA Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann in a Hindustan Times article.

Conclusion

While both tax regimes have their own perks and downsides, choose the one you think is best for you, depending on your personal income, investments and expenses. If you are still unable to decide, consult a character accountant or anybody who has the knowledge to file your tax returns. Take this decision on priority as the last date for filing tax returns is 31 July.

