Everything you need to know about a savings account and how to open one

Over the past few years, cashless transactions have become more prevalent. And, it is an individual’s savings account that helps in governing digitisation. How, you ask? Well, all digital payments which you make via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Electronic Clearance Service (ECS), debit cards, credit cards and net banking are ultimately transacted through your savings account, making it an essential part of your life.

It usually represents your first experience with a bank by providing an introduction to passbook, money transfer and deposit. However, sometimes it is difficult to understand what a savings account is exactly, how it functions, what it offers to the account holder and what its benefits are. Let us find out more.

What is a savings account and why is it important?

It is a deposit account held by a person in a bank to manage expenses and investments, and the holder receives interest on the amount saved. In India, the interest rate on savings bank accounts typically ranges from 2.5 to 7 per cent per year.

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), controls and governs all banking operations, oversees credit supply and contributes to the preservation of a sound financial system.

It is imperative to open a savings account in this fast-paced digital world because it provides almost all banking services, including ATM, UPI, debit card, credit card, ECS, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) for completing day-to-day transactions.

In India, it can be opened by resident and non-resident Indians (NRIs), associations, societies, education institutions or trusts. However, a company, a partnership firm, or any other business concern and government department cannot open it.

How does it function?

The operation of a savings account is not very complex and its interest is calculated based on the balance that the account holder keeps in the account over a given period. Also, deposits and withdrawals from this account are quite easy.

It can usually be carried out by cash or cheque deposit at the ATM or a bank’s branch or by using Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers.

It operates on compound interest, or interest on interest in simple terms, which is calculated using the principal amount and the interest that has accrued over the previous period. For instance, if you have INR 10,000 in your savings account and your bank provides 5 per cent interest, then at the end of the year, your balance will be INR 10,500. Now, for the following year, you will earn 5 per cent per annum interest on INR 10,500 instead of INR 10,000 and so on.

Different banks have different savings account interest rates, depending on their internal framework and the facilities they provide for their customers.

Benefits of opening a savings account

Maintaining funds in this type of account has the following benefits.

It acts as a gateway to park your money safely in various investment schemes, including mutual funds, shares, fixed deposits and bonds. All investment schemes require you to have a savings account. For instance, you have to link your demat account with it to add funds.

These days, many banks provide accounts with value-added services and bonuses such as cashback, reward points on ATM or debit card transactions, baseline accident or health insurance and rebates on purchases made with retailers.

Funds in this account type are highly liquid. It is comparatively easy to deposit and withdraw money in case of emergency or otherwise. There are no restrictions on the number of cheques that can be issued, deposited or paid out of a savings account.

It is a safe place to keep your money as compared to keeping it in cash or any other kind of investment because, for deposits held with scheduled banks, the RBI’s subsidiary Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) provides insurance coverage. The insurance scheme provides insurance for up to INR 5 lakh per bank and depositor in case of a bank collapse. The insurance covers accumulated bank deposits, which consist of savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

It draws interest, as opposed to a current account or a salary account. This contributes to an increase in the account holder’s income. While some banks offer sweep-in facilities to specific customers that help produce larger interest revenue, some banks give higher interest rates for retaining higher balances.

Types of savings accounts

Regular savings account

This is the most common type of savings account that mandates account holders to maintain a minimum balance on which banks provide interest. This account is eligible to carry out all routine transactions from a cash deposit and an ECS to ATM withdrawals, funds transfer through NEFT, UPI and RTGS.

Also, this account facilitates Internet banking and mobile banking, making it easy for you to access your account anywhere you want to.

Zero balance savings account

The sole distinction between a zero balance and a regular savings account is that, as the name implies, there is no minimum balance requirement for the former. This means the account holder does not have to maintain any average monthly balance in the account. However, the account can perform all other banking services just like a regular savings account.

High-yield savings account

These are accounts that give an above-average APY (Annual Percentage Yield) as compared to a regular one. It has interest rates that are 20 to 25 times higher than what ordinary savings accounts offer. Also, it comes with principal protection, government insurance security and all other banking facilities.

Kids’ savings accounts

This is a personalised account for individuals below 18 years. This account is specifically designed for parents who want to save money for their children. This account provides a debit card facility in which kids or their parents can withdraw money whenever required.

Senior citizen savings account

As the name implies, this is for senior citizens — a resident, who, at any time during the preceding year, was between 60 to 80 years. This account majorly offers benefits related to health and deposit in the form of insurance and higher interest rate on fixed deposits.

Family savings account

This is basically a form of regular savings account which allows all the registered members of a family to gain benefits from a single savings account.

Salary account

This is a type of savings account in which the employer of the account holder transfers monthly salary. This account is usually a zero balance account, which does not mandate the account holder to maintain a minimum balance. However, if a salary account does not receive salary credit for a predetermined period (often three months), it gets converted into a regular savings account and requires a minimum balance as per the bank’s specifications.

How to open a savings account?

There are two ways to open a savings bank account — offline and online. Both require some mandatory details and identity proofs, including an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a mobile number, an e-mail id and an address proof for communication.

For opening an account digitally, an account holder has to share all the information on the bank’s registered website or app. To complete and verify the information, the bank conducts a video KYC. Once the video KYC is successful, you can access the account.

In case of an offline procedure, the account holder needs to fill out a form and provide a photocopy of the necessary documents to the desk executive at the nearest branch. It takes a minimum of five working days to open an offline account.

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy of Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)