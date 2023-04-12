A complete guide on share market for beginners

Finfluencers or financial influencers have created a sudden buzz regarding the concept of shares or the stock market, and every other person is talking about this nowadays. And why not? One of the consequences of the pandemic — inflation — has made everyone realise that it is another way to invest money.

The dynamics of investment in the country is changing indeed. According to a 2021 report by Times of India, 142 lakh new individual investors entered the stock markets during the pandemic-hit financial year 2020–21, depicting a growing interest in investment.

Individual investing is becoming more popular among Indians, who are moving away from their traditional preference for physical assets like gold and real estate, and investing in shares and mutual funds.

So, if you are planning to invest in the share market, here is a comprehensive guide for you to understand what it is and how can you manage your investment.

Know more about the share market before planning your investments

What is a share market?

A share or stock market is a forum where buyers and sellers can trade publicly listed shares during fixed hours of the day. The Indian stock market is regulated by SEBI (Security and Exchange Board of India), which upholds the interest of shareholders and encourages the growth of the market.

India has two major stock exchanges — Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Difference between the stock market and share market

Although used interchangeably at times, the fundamental difference between the stock market and the share market is that in the stock market, you can trade financial instruments such as mutual funds, bonds, derivatives and shares. But in the share market, you can only trade shares of listed companies.

It is safe to use either of the terms as long as you don’t confuse the share market with the trading of other financial instruments.

Types of share markets

Primary market

In the primary market, a company initially registers itself on the stock exchange in order to raise capital through shares; this is done by issuing Initial Public Offerings (IPO). After releasing its IPO, the company gets officially registered and its shares can be traded in the secondary market. Share allotment in the primary market generally takes place on a pro-rata basis (based on the proportion of shares applied for) when an IPO is oversubscribed. This refers to a greater demand for a new issue of stock as compared to the number of shares available.

Secondary market

A marketplace where fresh shares of a company are traded after they have been issued in the primary market is called a secondary market. Here, investors get a chance to trade shares at the current market price, meaning that the investors trade securities with other investors rather than the issuer. Hence, the income in this market is generated via the sale of shares from one investor to another.

What is traded in the stock market?

Shares

Shares represent the ownership units of a company which it offers for sale in the stock market to raise money. Therefore, holding a share in a company makes shareholders entitled to both profits and losses incurred by the company. For instance, if you purchase a single unit of a company’s share for INR 3,800 (market value) and its valuation decreases to INR 3,200 later, the loss of INR 600 will be borne by you while selling it. Similarly, if the share price increases to INR 4200, and you sell it at this market price, the profit of INR 400 will be yours.

There are generally two types of shares — equity shares and preference shares. The two shares have different voting rights, a different share in profit and a different treatment in event of liquidation.

There are other components of investing in shares which include analysing the financial measures of a company based on its annual report, forecasting long-term returns and regularly monitoring investments. Hence, in order to avoid huge losses, you should be aware of the stock market and if you aren’t, you can consult experts or stock brokers.

Bonds

A company needs a sizable amount of capital to commence long-term endeavours and bond issuance to the general public is one way to raise money. These bonds signify a debt taken by the company from the bondholders. They receive interest payments in the form of coupons and are treated as the company’s creditors for their investment.

Investment in bonds can be made for both long-term and short-term profits. There are various types of bonds such as government, corporate, convertible, zero-coupon and inflation-linked among others. Typically, these bonds function as fixed-income investments which provide interest on investment after maturity, depending on the term of the investment.

Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are well-managed investments combining the capital of many individuals, which can be placed in a variety of financial assets. These funds are managed by a professional known as a fund manager or portfolio manager, who is appointed by an asset management company to oversee a portfolio of funds. There are different types of mutual funds based on their asset class, structure and investment objective. Also, there are various aspects to purchasing mutual funds such as exit load, global indices, expense ratio, fund performance and AMC performance.

Derivatives

A derivative is a financial contract between two or more parties that derives its value from underlying assets. Derivatives are traded over-the-counter (a type of trading that takes place between two private parties and is not overseen by a central authority) or on an exchange basis and the underlying asset’s changes determine its price.

There are four types of derivatives in India — forward contracts, future contracts, option contracts and swap contracts. Investing in derivatives requires substantial knowledge of the stock market and professional assistance if needed.

Why do stock prices fluctuate?

Stock prices fluctuate owing to various reasons, one of which is the demand-supply economics that has an impact on stock market values. A stock’s price increases when there is more demand than supply and vice-versa. And, as the demand-supply imbalance widens, the prices fluctuate heavily at times.

Numerous factors affect demand and supply such as market trends, industry-related factors, government policies, company earnings, overvaluation and undervaluation.

Short-term investors and intra-day traders rely on daily market volatility to generate gains, which can be helpful. For long-term investors — those who want to hold their investments for a long time regardless of short-term market fluctuations, these variables are less important.

How to invest in the stock market?

For investing in the stock market you need to first open a savings bank account if you don’t have one, followed by a trading account and a demat account. These should be linked to your savings account to facilitate the transfer of money and shares.

Basically, a demat account facilitates buying and selling shares or any other financial instruments. Many commercial banks have a three-in-one account facility which allows you to open all three accounts (saving account, trading account and demat account) at one go to make the process easy.

Conclusion

Investing in the share market requires proper knowledge. Basic analytics related to stock prices make investment decisions easy, keeping calculated risks in view. Blindly investing in the stock market without any knowledge of the field can impact your financial position and you can face huge losses. Hence, consulting a professional stock broker before starting your investment journey is advised.

(Main and Featured image: Courtesy of Maxim Hopman/Unsplash)