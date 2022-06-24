Planning an international trip? These are the best travel insurance plans in India

While travelling to a foreign country has its own unparalleled charm and thrill, every trip comes with its own set of risks. There could be last-minute trip cancellations, there could be medical emergencies, you could lose your baggage, or worse, you could even get mugged or meet with an accident. This is why buying travel insurance while planning an international trip is a must. Here, we feature some of the best travel insurance plans in India.

Best travel insurance plans in India

ICICI Lombard Travel Insurance

ICICI Lombard travel insurance can be bought for travelling to the USA, Canada, Asia, Schengen, and other parts of the world. The insurance plan provides cashless hospitalisation anywhere in the world. It also offers help in the case of baggage loss, trip delays, and accidents. It also provides immediate coverage during medical emergencies through the cashless facility. It also gives coverage for the total loss of checked-in baggage, including hand baggage. The plan is only for travellers up to the age of 85.

TATA AIG International Travel Insurance

This overseas travel insurance policy protects you from all sorts of unforeseen circumstances that you may encounter during your vacation. Whether it is delayed or lost luggage or lost passports or even COVID-19, TATA AIG international travel insurance plan has got your back. They also offer coverage for accidents and ill-health, and plane hijacks. Other features of the plan include personal liability and automatic extensions. The plan also includes coverage for legal assistance, emergency repatriation, and death.

HDFC ERGO Travel Insurance

Next up on our list of best travel insurance plans in India is HDFC ERGO Travel insurance. This plan covers theft, luggage, and medical emergency expenses. Apart from emergency medical expenses, they offer emergency dental expense coverage. The plan also protects you and your loved ones against accidental death, loss of personal documents, and baggage. A prime feature of this insurance is that it offers a daily cash allowance during hospitalisation, personal liability, and financial emergency assistance.

Care Insurance International Travel Insurance

Previously known as Religare travel insurance, the Care Insurance International Travel plan is best for family trips abroad. The plan is available for both single and multiple trips for people between the age of zero to 70. This plan provides coverage for pre-existing illnesses, making it perfect for family trips, especially the ones that include senior citizens. The plan has different categories such as Platinum, Gold, and Silver, depending on the destination.

Bajaj Allianz Travel Insurance

Bajaj Allianz offers separate travel insurance plans for individuals, senior citizens, students, families, and corporates. They offer plans for travelling within Asia too. Their travel insurance plan for travelling in India is called the Bajaj Allianz Bharat Bhraman Policy. Most of these insurance plans offer protection against trip delays, medical expenses, baggage loss, accidental injuries, hijacks, trip cancellation, loss of passport, dental treatment, personal liability, and more.

Royal Sundaram Travel Insurance

Royal Sundaram Travel Insurance is one of the best travel insurance plans in India. They offer five plans. The Travel Secure – Leisure Trip plan offers coverage for medical expenses, accidental death, hijacks, baggage loss, personal liability, passport loss, and trip delay or cancellation or curtailment. Their Multi-Trip plan provides additional coverage in the form of an emergency cash advance, bounced hotel, and airline bookings, and dental sickness. Their other plans also come with similar coverage.

SBI Travel Insurance

Trust India’s largest public sector bank to insure your holidays, so you can focus on making memories with your loved ones. The SBI General Travel Insurance policy is for business and holiday travel. On offer is coverage against medical, non-medical, and financial emergencies on international trips. The coverage includes treatment during holidays, injuries or illness faced during the trip, travel support cash advance, and trip delays.

Apollo Munich Travel Insurance

Apollo Munich Insurance Company Ltd. Was established in 2007 as a joint venture between Apollo Hospitals and Germany-based Munich Health. The company offers travel insurance coverage with its different plans. These include easy travel plans for individuals, families, and senior citizens, and an annual multi-trip plan. These plans provide coverage against theft, sickness, medical treatment, repatriation of mortal remains, document loss, accident, luggage loss, and cancellations.

Reliance Travel Insurance

​The travel insurance plan by Reliance offers coverage against loss of passport, medical expenses, total loss of checked-in baggage, delay of checked-in baggage, trip delay, trip cancellation and interruption, missed connections, compassionate visit, and home burglary insurance in their solo trip insurance plan. The plans for families has the same features, barring financial emergency assistance.

