Tips for Gen Y on how to manage finance and investments for a peaceful retirement

The youth, these days, is becoming more and more aware of financial planning to not just save taxes but also secure their future for a comfortable retirement while maintaining a certain standard of living throughout their lives. But for a financially sustained future, Gen Y must have a strong investment plan, starting in their early twenties and building on it through their thirties and forties. So, if you belong to this generation, here’s how you can go about it.

American author on personal time management Alan Lakein says, “Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it.” This applies to financial planning as well, as it enables you to address unforeseen monetary issues in the future by doing much more than merely putting away a portion of your salary.

Moreover, financial planning is no longer limited to choosing one plan and putting all your money into it. Thus, it is essential to learn about various investment strategies, factors to take into account, and the range of investment options they offer that will help you achieve financial freedom.

Factors Gen Y must consider before financial planning

Risk appetite

Before investing, one must take into account and have a thorough understanding of the most essential variables, including investment risk. There are various internal and external risks that impact investments. Measure your risk appetite and then select an investment scheme which suits you best.

Do a thorough study or ask a financial expert for advice to learn about the potential risks involved. As an investor, you have the right to full disclosure regarding the use of your funds by the organisation. So, grab the advantage and explore as much as you can.

Family size

Family size is a variable factor that helps one to decide which investment option is fitting in well for the investor.

For instance, if you have a family of four with two earning members, then there are chances that you can risk some of your savings for a better return on investment (RoI). But if you have a family of four with three dependents, then you might prioritise a secure option to ensure the stability of finances for your family.

Be mindful of your income and expenses

Before drawing investment plans, an individual must consider their income and expenses. This is because it is in between income and investments that an individual can save money to invest.

Here’s how Gen Y can plan their finances for a secure future

Set a budget and clear financial goals

Determining financial goals and budget is an important aspect of financial planning. It lays a foundation for you to save and invest in the future. So, you must structure time-based goals to ascertain the lifestyle you and your family aspire to live. This will help you pick from distinctive investment buckets that are best suited for you.

Start emergency funds

An emergency fund is a sum set aside for unforeseen circumstances that might require lump sum payments, such as medical expenditures. Thus, this fund should be kept away from other investments.

The accumulated fund enables investors to get through difficult times without having to take a loan. This, in turn, prevents them from getting caught in a vicious debt cycle.

Get an insurance

It is imperative to secure the future of a family with a steady investment plan as well. This guarantees them financial support in case the earning member of the family dies. Thus, getting life and health insurance are some ways to go about it.

An advantage of getting insurance early on is that you will have to pay a lesser premium for the same benefits and can avoid the waiting period (the duration when applicants cannot receive insurance benefits). In addition, insurance policies have tax advantages, too.

Invest money in retirement products

Gen Y must opt for investment plans, such as mutual funds, stocks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and bonds, as soon as their career kick-starts. These retirement products have tax-saving benefits, which help you retain a portion of your monthly income as savings and wealth creation.

Diversify investments

A diversified investment portfolio is key to achieving various retirement income goals. When you put all your money in one investment plan, the risk is typically higher and the profits are lower.

Seek financial literacy

Millennials should know the fundamentals of personal finance. Self-directed learning will help you understand new ways and refine old methods of money management. However, learning through a developed financial advisory is a more authentic medium for receiving assistance and knowledge to achieve financial literacy.

Track your finances

Maintaining investment portfolios and tracking them helps you park your hard-earned money in investment plans which have better returns. Also, blindly investing without evaluating the return on investment can negatively impact your finances. So, ensure that you monitor your investments and switch from one investment plan to another if growth becomes stagnant.

Consider a side hustle

Your primary job pays your monthly bills but a side hustle fuels your retirement investments and luxury choices (at least for some of us). To augment your regular income, look for ways to use your hobbies and skills outside of your current position. This will help you achieve your financial goals way ahead of time.

Avoid debt traps

Debt is a bug that bites one’s financial stability hard. A rather unstable financial position is created when you combine readily available credit facilities with high-interest rates and inexperience in managing payments. So, you should prioritise paying off high-interest debt like credit card bills and refrain from making expenditures that you cannot afford.

(Image: Courtesy of Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)