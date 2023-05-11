A comprehensive guide to personal loans: All you need to know

Be it buying a new house or financing medical emergencies, a personal loan can come to your rescue whenever you need a little extra help. With fewer formalities and faster processing time than other forms of credit, this is a convenient financing option for many. From interest rates to tenures, this extensive explainer on personal loans will answer all your questions related to the subject.

Everything you need to know about a personal loan

What is a personal loan and how does it work?

Any personal financial necessity can be met with a personal loan as the bank does not regulate its usage. The credit borrowed can be used for children’s education, wedding-related expenditures, family vacations, house renovations, purchase of household equipment, covering unforeseen expenses, or any other scenarios.

However, one must remember that due to the higher level of risk involved in approving them, personal loans have higher interest rates than loans allotted specifically for homes, cars, or gold. Regardless of whether the borrower is a self-employed entrepreneur, freelancer or salaried worker, they must have a consistent source of income to meet personal loan eligibility criteria.

Furthermore, a non-refundable personal loan processing fee is assessed when applying for a loan in addition to the interest that will be charged on the principal sum. For handling any documentation as part of the application process, the lender assesses processing costs, which are typically 1 to 2 percent of the loan balance.

The loan usually disburses once the application has been submitted to the lender within seven working days. One can choose to receive an account payee cheque or electronic draught for the loan amount after it has been approved. Apart from that, they can also have the funds electronically deposited into their savings account.

How much can one borrow via a personal loan?

Typically, a personal loan sanction amount is decided on the basis of one’s salary, or their monthly or yearly income. Banks often cap loan amounts so that an individual’s equated monthly instalment (EMI) doesn’t exceed 40–50 percent of their monthly income. And, the tenure of a personal loan is usually fixed for 12 to 60 months or one to five years.

Before granting a loan, banks or financial institutions also take into account all the loans that the applicant is currently repaying. For self-employed borrowers, the loan value is calculated taking into account the profit produced according to their most recent acknowledged profit/loss statement.

Hence, there is no fixed maximum limit for how much one can borrow. It entirely depends on an individual’s loan-bearing and repaying capacity.

How is the maximum loan amount decided?

When determining whether a borrower is eligible for a personal loan, most lenders rely on the multiplier method. This formula calculates the loan amount based on a specified multiple of the applicant’s net monthly income. Depending on the lender’s regulations and the borrower’s income, the multiple can be anywhere from 10 to 24 times the applicant’s monthly salary.

Usually, the loan sanctioning criteria varies from bank to bank. However, the applicant’s credit score, present income level, and liabilities also decide the maximum loan amount that can be approved.

For example, a credit score of 900 would be considered a high score. It indicates that the applicant has paid off their past loans and credit card balances on time, which gives lenders confidence that the person is a reliable borrower. This could also lead them to sanction a bigger loan amount.

Is the personal loan interest rate fixed?

Usually, a borrower’s personal loan interest rate is dependent on a number of important variables, such as credit score, income level, loan amount and term, and any prior transactions with the lender. Nevertheless, currently, many banks and other financial institutions are providing personal loans at an interest rate running from 11.49 percent to 25 percent.

How can you calculate your personal loan EMI?

Applying the following mathematical formula, one can determine their EMI value.

[Principal amount x Rate of interest x (1+Rate of interest)Number of months]/[(1+Rate of interest)Number of months -1]

For instance, if you take a personal loan of INR 20 lakh at an interest rate of 15 percent for two years, then your EMI will be calculated as follows:

EMI = [20,00,000 x 15/100/12 x (1+15/100/12)^24] / [(1+15/100/12)^24-1]

EMI = INR 96,974

Additionally, one can also use the various online personal loan EMI calculators available online to find out the value.

Does foreclosure or prepayment fee apply to personal loans?

Yes, a prepayment or foreclosure penalty fee is charged if one chooses to pay off the loan before the agreed-upon term has passed. This fine often amounts to 1 to 2 percent of the outstanding principal. However, some banks charge more to close a loan early.

Documents required to apply for a personal loan

Common documents which are required by almost all banks or non-banking financial institutions to sanction a loan:

Address proof documents like Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID card or electricity bill

Identity proof documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving license or voter ID card

Income evidence like salary slips and recently recognised income tax returns (ITR)

Certified copies of degrees and licences for self-employed individuals

Are personal loan applications accepted online?

Yes, many banks and non-banking financial institutions accept applications for personal loans online. To apply for the loan online, one has to fill out a digital form with all the necessary information and provide a scanned copy of all supporting documentation.

Every lender has different document requirements. Applicants can find out these details on their registered websites or toll-free numbers.

Tax benefits on personal loan

Despite the fact that personal loans typically have no tax advantages, if an individual uses a personal loan to pay for home enhancements or a down payment, then they can qualify for an IT deduction under Section 24. The principal amount is not included in this tax benefit; just the interest is.

