What is advance tax and how to pay it?

Every year, we look for ways to reduce our taxes to be paid to the government and most of us who fall in the tax bracket often struggle to file them. This is where advance tax payments come to taxpayers’ aid.

Yes, this tax is a blessing in disguise that helps individuals to pay their dues on time. Even though people are aware of the term and its purpose, the complexities involved in filing may make it a challenging process. But don’t worry, we have you covered. Here is how you can file and pay in advance tax like a pro.

But first…what is advance tax?

The amount of estimated income tax paid in advance — on or before 15 March — is known as advance tax. To avoid making a lump sum payment at the end of the fiscal year, a taxpayer can pay this tax in four instalments on or before 15 June, 15 September, 15 December and 15 March of a financial year.

Who should pay advance tax?

Individuals with an anticipated tax liability of INR 10,000 or more for a financial year are required to make advance tax payments under Section 208 of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, advance tax is required from taxpayers who chose a presumptive taxation plan under Section 44AD or Section 44ADA.

However, if a senior citizen — who is 60 years or older — did not earn money from a business or profession in a financial year, then they need not pay advance tax.

Benefits of paying advance tax

Paying this tax helps individuals plan their finances better and maintain effective cash flow throughout the year.

It makes sure that taxpayers pay their taxes on time. This is because under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act, if a taxpayer doesn’t pay advance tax on time, then they will be required to pay interest on it.

Additionally, paying taxes in advance allows taxpayers to spread out their tax liability over the year instead of being hit with a hefty bill at the end of the fiscal year.

How to calculate advance tax?

Every fiscal year, this tax is calculated depending on your taxable income. Advance tax calculation is simple. All you need to do is subtract all of your exemptions and deductions from your gross income to determine your taxable income. Additionally, find out your tax liability, depending on your income tax bracket and add the cess you have already paid to get your net tax payable. However, to determine how much tax you must pay, you can also use the advance tax calculator on the income tax website.

The formula for manual calculation:

Income from the primary source (business, salary and freelance) + Income from other sources = Gross taxable income – deductions = Net taxable income

So your tax liability becomes — Net taxable income x percentage of tax as per slab/100 + cess (if any) = Net tax payable.

The instalments are to be paid in the following manner throughout the financial year: 15 per cent of the tax must be paid by 15 June; the subsequent 30 per cent must be paid by 15 September. The remaining 30 per cent and 25 per cent should be paid by 15 December and 15 March, respectively.

How to pay it online?

Traditionally, challans are used to pay this tax just like regular tax payments, and several banks accept challans for advance tax payments. However, you can follow these steps to file and pay your advance tax online.

Step 1 — Visit the income tax department’s official website and log in with your credentials.

Step 2 — Select e-tax payments under the quick link option, and verify your PAN card number.

Step 3 — Choose the assessment year and then, under the type of payment option, choose ‘advance tax (100)’.

Step 4 — Fill in the calculated tax liability (only enter the tax amount to be paid) and choose the payment option. You can choose to pay via net banking, UPI or at the bank counter.

Step 5 — If you select to pay online using net banking, UPI or PayPal, then the website will redirect you to the bank’s or PayPal’s website to complete the transaction. If you select to pay in person at a bank counter, then the website will create a challan that you must present at the executive counter in order to complete the transaction. Additionally, you have to fill out Challan 280, or the ITNS 280 form, for making advance-tax payments.

Interest charged for late payment

The application of interest as a fine for failing to pay this tax is described in Section 234B. Under this section, you will have to pay interest on advance tax in the following cases:

— If you haven’t paid any advance tax and your anticipated tax liability for the financial year is greater than INR 10,000.

— If the amount of advance tax paid falls short by more than 90 per cent of the anticipated advance tax liability.

— If you don’t pay advance tax on time, then you must pay a simple interest rate of 1 per cent per month or a portion thereof. This interest is assessed on the outstanding advance tax balance.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels)