What is National Savings Certificate and how to invest in it?

Creating a retirement corpus fund is not always about spending less, it is also about investing money more carefully and diversifying your portfolio with low-risk investments like National Savings Certificates (NSCs), fixed deposits (FDs) and Public Provident Funds (PPFs), for rainy days.

However, low-risk investments provide a lesser rate of return than high-risk investments.

While that is true, there are some risk-free government-backed investment schemes which provide more than 7 per cent annual interest. Although there are quite a few of them, let’s look at National Savings Certificate, which is currently providing 7.7 per cent interest.

Here is all about National Savings Certificate (NSC)

What is an NSC?

Started in the 1950s, an NSC is a long-term fixed-income, tax-saving investment scheme that is secured by the government. Interest rates on them are usually higher than those on FDs or savings accounts. However, it has a lock-in period of five years. It can be purchased by any Indian resident from a post office or a public sector bank or authorised private sector banks.

The certificate is available in multiples of INR 100, such as INR 1,000, INR 5,000 and INR 10,000.

Types of holding for NSCs

National Savings Certificates provide investors with three types of holding.

1. Single Holder Type Certificate — This certificate can only be purchased by the investor for self or minor. It can only be held by a single person with a nomination in case of death.

2. Joint A-Type Certificate — In a Joint A-type certificate, two investors can jointly register for an equal share of holding on the maturity of the principal amount invested.

3. Joint B-Type Certificate — Although it is a shared holding certificate, the maturity fund is payable to either investor.

Benefits of NSCs

1. The most desirable benefit of investing in NSCs is that it provides tax benefits of up to INR 1,50,000 to the investor under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

2. A minimum amount of investment starts from INR 100 with no maximum limit, which works in favour of people with low incomes to start investing.

3. NSC can be pledged or transferred as collateral by filing an application form, along with an acceptance letter from the pledgee, to the relevant post office or bank.

4. Despite a lock-in period of five years, a National Savings Certificate investor can apply for premature withdrawal under three conditions — upon the passing of an individual account holder (or on the death of any one or all in case of joint account holders), upon forfeiture by an officer who is a gazetted government officer, and on the order of the honourable court.

5. The NSC interest rate is higher than a bank’s FD rate and other savings schemes which get compounded annually. The current interest rate for the April to June 2023 quarter is 7.7 per cent per annum.

How to invest in a National Savings Certificate?

Investments in an NSC can be done via two modes — electronic mode and passbook mode.

Through the electronic mode, investments can be done online by accessing internet banking of one’s savings account opened with a bank or the post office. This requires the basic process of filling out an online application and verifying it with a one-time password (OTP).

Investments through the passbook mode require investors to fill out an application form, submit it with required self-attested KYC documents and make a payment of the investment amount in cash or cheque at the post office or bank branch.

Documents required to apply for NSC

A duly filled National Saving Certificate application form

Photo IDs: Aadhaar card and PAN card

Address proof: Electricity bill, Aadhaar card or driving licence, among others.

Two recent passport-size photographs

Cash or cheque for the amount you want to invest in the scheme.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of cottonbro studio/Pexels)