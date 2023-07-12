Salary slip: Its importance and what its components mean

There’s something common that all salaried employees look forward to at the end or beginning of every month — a text message from their banks notifying their monthly pay has been credited to their accounts. A reason for exuberance, the monthly salary realises the dreams of all kinds of people — shoppers, travellers, foodies and partygoers, among others. But have you wondered what is a salary slip and how it helps in managing your spending?

Also known as a ‘pay slip,’ your company’s accounts department sends it to you via email, usually after your salary has been credited. While the majority of us may know what it is, many of us may not understand the technicalities, breakups and components it includes. So, here is an overview to help you comprehend the salary slip format and elements so that you can manage your finances better.

Salary slip meaning and what it includes

A comprehensive formal document called a salary slip is given to employees at the end or beginning of each month. This slip details the employee’s monthly take-home salary, along with inclusions and deductions made to their paycheck.

These pay stubs are frequently requested by new employers, banks, credit card providers and income tax offices, as well as for documentation when applying for loans because it serves as official proof of employment.

To get a basic understanding of a salary slip, one must know about three types of salary — net salary, gross salary and cost to company (CTC).

Net salary — The portion of a person’s paycheck that is deposited into their bank account each month is called net salary. It is commonly referred to as take-home pay or in-hand salary. Basically, it is the amount paid to the employee after all business deductions, including Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Professional Tax (PT) and Tax Deductible at Source (TDS).

Gross salary — It is the monthly salary of an individual before any deductions are made from it.

Cost to company — CTC is the total salary of an individual which includes all the monetary benefits provided to the employee by the employer. It can be inclusive and exclusive of variables, depending on company policies.

Components of a salary slip

Inclusions

Basic salary

The most significant part of an individual’s pay, the basic salary, often accounts for 35 per cent to 40 per cent of the total salary. Additionally, it is the portion of one’s salary that is taxable. When determining whether an individual is subject to taxation and which tax bracket they fall in, the income tax department takes this sum into account.

However, this is not the only amount one may expect to see in the salary slip because in-hand salary comprises many other inclusions such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, conveyance allowance, medical allowance and other variables.

The basic salary is low because most employers try to keep their employees’ tax obligations to the least by maintaining a low basic salary and offering non-taxable benefits or other elements to lessen taxes.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Compensation that is granted to employees to assist in counteract inflation and the growing cost of living is called dearness allowance. Since it is computed as a percentage of basic salary, this portion of take-home pay is also taxable. Employees get varying DA components, depending on the rate of inflation in their local geographical area.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Employees receive HRAs as reimbursement for their rented accommodation. In metropolises, like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, it typically makes up to 50 per cent of employees’ base salary, while it makes up to 40 per cent in other Tier 2 and 3 cities. This also varies from one company to the other and between the public and private sectors. HRA, to some extent, is exempted from tax as well.

Generally, tax is calculated either on the amount of your employer’s legitimate HRA benefits or annual rent paid minus 10 per cent of your basic salary and dearness allowance, whichever is lower. However, as long as you rent your home, as defined by Section 10 of the Income Tax Act of 1961, you can claim a portion of the HRA.

Conveyance and medical allowance

While the conveyance allowance is paid to employees for the expense of transport from home to work and vice versa, medical allowance is paid to help with their medical expenses.

In the event that a salaried employee presents official documentation attesting to hospitalisation, surgeries, outpatient visits, and other medical expenses, an organisation might choose to pay a medical allowance in salary each month or reimburse the employee for those expenses. These benefits are exempt from taxes up to a monthly maximum of INR 1,600 or INR 19,200 yearly and INR 1,250 monthly or INR 15,000 annually, respectively.

However, this, too, differs from company to company and from one sector to the other.

Deductions

Professional tax

Every individual who earns is subject to pay professional tax. It is a direct tax assessed only in a few states and is based on the tax bracket the individual falls into.

Employees’ Provident Fund

The Employees’ Provident Fund is a compulsory joint investment made by the employer and employee to help the latter save for retirement. According to the EPF programme, an employee’s base pay and DA are each subject to a monthly deduction of 12 per cent, with contributions from both the employer and the employee, totalling 24 per cent. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act exempts contributions to the EPF from taxation.

TDS

Employers deduct TDS from employee salaries on behalf of the income tax department based on the former’s tax bracket after accounting for deductions. Employees can save this tax by investing in a tax-saving schemes and submitting proof of investment to the concerned authority.

