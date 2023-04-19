Everything to know about a zero-balance savings account

Keeping a check on your savings account to maintain a minimum monthly balance can prove to be a hassle, isn’t it? Well, there is a simple solution to this which can be easily availed — opening a zero-balance savings account with a bank which, as the name suggests, does not require a minimum balance.

Besides this, there are other benefits to having such an account. Through this comprehensive guide, find out all about zero-balance savings accounts and how to open them.

What is a zero-balance savings account?

It is a type of savings account which does not require the account holder to maintain a minimum monthly balance set by the bank. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, it is formally referred to as a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account.

However, this account type has a few restrictions, which are intended to benefit customers from the economically underprivileged part of society. Following are the restrictions of a zero-balance account.

Only a maximum amount of INR 50,000 can be maintained in this type of account.

A maximum of INR 1,00,000 can be credited to a zero-balance account in a year.

Account holders can withdraw a maximum of INR 10,000 in a month with a limit of four withdrawals per month.

The account can be converted into a regular savings account by the bank anytime if the requirements of the zero-balance account are not met.

An account holder cannot have both a conventional savings account and a zero-balance savings account in the same bank. A savings account holder in any bank can get a traditional account converted into a zero-balance account if one complies with the condition.

Benefits of opening a zero-balance savings account

Having a zero-balance savings account has the following advantages:

As mentioned above, there is no requirement of maintaining a minimum balance in your account each month. As per the RBI, your account won’t be closed by the banker; plus, no fees will be imposed for failing to maintain the balance. It provides both internet banking and mobile banking, which account holders can use to make transactions anywhere anytime — they don’t have to necessarily visit the nearest branch to carry out transactions. Like a regular savings account, this account also comes with a passbook, a cheque book and an ATM card. These are either issued free of cost or at a nominal charge.

Documents required to open a zero-balance savings account

Photo IDs like an Aadhaar card and a PAN card.

Duly filled online or offline form with signature.

Proof of address, like the rent deed or rent receipt, in case of a permanent address and communication address.

Two passport-size photographs.

Form 16, in case there is no PAN card.

How to open a zero-balance savings account

Online

Opening a zero-balance account is very easy. All you need to do is choose the bank you want to open the account with. Then, visit their official website, and read the terms and conditions to open the account. Now start the process of filling in basic personal information like address, name, occupation and preferred branch, along with the required documents specified. Once done, register and schedule a preferred time for a KYC e-verification. Upon a successful KYC verification, your account will be opened.

Offline

You have to fill out a form with all the necessary details and submit a photocopy of the required documentation to the bank representative at the closest branch. Once done, you need to visit the branch again for an online Aadhaar verification. If successful, then the account will open within a minimum of five working days.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of rupixen.com/Unsplash)