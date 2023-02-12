5 fine jewellery brands that make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we’re scrolling through websites and social media to find the perfect gift for our partner. While the market is filled to the brim with brands that offer beauty and skincare gifting ideas, if you’re looking to indulge in the finer things in life, we know just the right thing for you. Fine jewellery is not only beautiful to look at, it can be purposed into daily outfits and its dainty look adds femininity and a feel of luxury to any look you pick for the day.

Celebrate love in style this Valentine’s Day with exquisite fine jewellery for your partner:

The clock is fast ticking to Valentine’s Day and as tradition goes, you have to pick a unique and useful gift for your love, not to forget, it has to be thoughtful and something that adds that twinkle to their eyes from the moment they lay their eyes on it. Lot of prerequisites, don’t you think? But it’s not as difficult to find something that will do all of those things and will keep your pockets happy at the end of the day. Fine jewellery is the answer to all your gifting needs this season. It’s beautiful, thoughtful and you just can’t go wrong with jewellery when it comes to surprising a woman on a special day.

So, if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, we’ve got 5 brands that make some of the finest jewellery that will brighten up the day of love. Take a look:

Stella by Tribe Amrapali:

Celebrate the uniqueness of Valentine’s Day with Tribe Amrapali as they announced their all-new casual chic jewellery collection – STELLA. Style these vibrant pink hues and dainty gold-plated jewellery of the STELLA collection to accentuate your look for a romantic date with your special someone or intimate get-togethers with your girl gang. Renowned for its exceptional symbolic and diverse identities where each piece reveals a story, redefine your love and let these delicate pieces do the talking.

Voyce

Bold and fun, these embellished Swarovski designs are perfect for everyday styling as well as your special occasion. Voyce launched a special collection just for Valentine’s Day that includes minimal and vibrant necklaces and earrings. Picked with a fine eye, each crystal is embellished in 18k gold and can be found in vibrant colours, adding the extra oomph to your daily wardrobe.

MNSH

MNSH is a handcrafted fine jewellery brand that uses skilled craftsmen with a keen attention to detail. Each piece is polished to perfection and plated with 22kt gold. Eternally sophisticated and timeless, MNSH celebrates you for who you are and promise creations that compliment that uniqueness.

SimSum Fine Jewellery

Gifts as timeless and beautiful as natural diamonds can be bestowed over to the love of your life. And bespoke fine jewellery completes this experience. Add the personalised touch to your accessories, SimSum offers a wide range, from classic cuts to trendsetter that you can treasure as a symbol of Love.

Simran Chhabra Jewels

Bespoke’s the word of the season and rightly so. Simran Chhabra’s minimal, unique and customised pieces deserve a special place in your wardrobe. A favourite amongst the known fashion influencers in the market, this brand offers unique and modern designs that elevate your look instantly.

