7 luxury watches that’ll make for a perfect Rakhi gift

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it’s time to celebrate your bond with your brothers and sisters by offering them some of the best Rakhi gifts this year. And what better gift than an essential timepiece that they can hold dear forever?

Festivities are known to bring joy to our doorsteps, and as the festive season approaches so does joy, in the form of watches that ooze style and class. Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and we can’t keep calm. Rakhi is one festival wherein we get to celebrate the bond between siblings, and the best way to do that is by treating your brother/sister with one of the best Rakhi gifts possible. We have got you covered with a list of luxury watches for your sibling’s wrist this Raksha Bandhan.

Choose the best luxury watch to fit into your sibling’s lifestyle this Raksha Bandhan.

7 Luxury watches to get your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date:

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan the Montblanc way with a watch that inspires adventure. Montblac’s first ever sport diving watch, the mesmerising green dial and interchangeable black rubber strap are precise to the user’s need. The perfect gift to elevate an adventurous lifestyle with a diving watch that’s ready to accompany a true explorer that is water-resistant to 30 bar ( approximately 300 metres).

GRECA LOGO-VI

One can never go wrong with a Versace watch for a loved one. The Greca Logo is a contemporary piece that adds to the essence of male style. A detailed and luxurious fit that elevates an individual’s outfit with its brand design. It makes for the perfect stylish gift for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Franc Muller Vanguard Skelton 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

A Franc Muller quintessential timepiece makes for the best luxurious gift one can give their sibling on Raksha Bandhan. The Vanguard Skelton, 18k rose gold with diamond studs is that missing piece in your list of gifts.

Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa Chrono Carbotech PAM01519

An experience in itself, this Panerai watch gets in tune with the wearer through the seasons for a wearer-specific look, curated for an immersive experience by the Maison. The special Experience edition is limited to 37 pieces to celebrate the 37th edition of the America Cup in 2024. A watch that lets you indulge in the world of sailing, a perfect gift for the sea enthusiast in your sibling.

Guess New Royalty

This Raksha Bandhan, treat your brother with the best of luxury with Guess’s New Royalty collection. As the name suggests, the watch catches a gaze with its opulence and royal touch. The New Royalty collection also highlights the exquisite nature of the Guess crest.

HELLENYIUM VE2S00522

Timeless, chic and elegant with sleek dials and Roman numbers added with the fierce Medusa head. A collection that is available in calf leather alligator pattern or a bracelet version that makes for the most suave and elegant gift for your sister’s wrist. This Versace piece is sure to shine bright for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Montblanc Summit 3

Smart and luxurious, embodying the Maison’s heritage Swizz watchmaking, this high-end Montblanc timepiece is a must-have gift for your sibling. It is an intelligent technology watch with a superior health and fitness experience with its performance features. Technology and elegance are combined in this perfect gift piece.

Hero image: Courtesy Versace ; Featured image: Courtesy Montblanc